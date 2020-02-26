VILLAGE OF GILBERT
PUBLIC BID ADVERTISEMENT
The Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, will be accepting sealed bids until 3:00 p.m. March 10, 2020 for the following:
Replacing all the windows in the Gilbert Community Center with new insulated windows. Insulated windows that can be opened for cleaning and any carpentry work that needs to be done for installation of the insulated windows.
All bids shall be addressed to the Village of Gilbert, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 7564 Gilbert Street or mailed to P.O. Box 600, Gilbert, La 71336, no later than 3:00 p.m., on the 10th day of March 2020.
Any bids received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 12th day of March, 2020, at the Town Hall, 7564 Gilbert Street, Louisiana.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
2-12, 2-19, 2-26 3tb
mmm
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, for school purposes (the “Parish”), on January 7, 2020, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held within the Parish on SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020, and that at the said election there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:
PROPOSITION
(SALES AND USE TAX RENEWAL)
Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish School Board”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) from and after July 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in Franklin Parish (the “Parish”), all as defined by law (an estimated $1,275,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years with a minimum of 15% of the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses of, the public school system of the Parish (excluding the payment of salaries of School Board members)?
Said special election will be held at each and every polling place in the Franklin Parish, which polls will open at seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. and close at eight o’clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541.
The polling places at the precincts in the Parish are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said election, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.
The estimated cost of this election as determined by the Secretary of State based upon the provisions of Chapter 8-A of Title 18 and actual costs of similar elections is $30,000.
The said special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5, Chapter 6-A and Chapter 6-B of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said election, as provided in this Notice of Special Election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, at FIVE O’CLOCK (5:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election. All registered voters of the Parish are entitled to vote at said special election and voting machines will be used.
THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Winnsboro, Louisiana, on this, the 7th day of January, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Richard Kelly
President
/s/ John Gullatt
Secretary
2-19, 2-26, 3-4, 3-11 4tb
mm
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
FEB. 1, 2020 MINUTES
Minutes of the Crowville Fire Department held February 1, 2020.
Meeting called to order:
Members present: Dalton Wright, Josh Donnell, Rocky Williams, Gordon Raley and Shelton Kavalir
Items discussed and or voted on:
• Minutes of the previous meeting. Motion to accept was made by Dalton Wright and second by Rocky Williams. Motion passed
• Financial report. Motion to accept the financial report as presented by Dalton Wright and second by Josh Donnell. Motion passed
• Motion by Gordon Raley and second by Rocky Williams to appoint Dillon Spicer as chief of the Crowville Fire District. Motion passed
• Motion to hire Glen Copes to develop preplan for the CFD at $35.00 an hour with a maximum of 100 hours by Gordon Raley second by Josh Donnell. Motion passed.
• The purchase of new or used fire truck. The department will check with auditor into bid requirements for purchasing a used truck. The board agreed on a 3500 gallon pumper/tanker.
• Water hydrant test required in the next 3 years for fire rating. The public will be notified in advanced.
• New auto opening doors at the Swampers Station have been installed.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
2-26 1TB
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 16th day of December, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire One hundred fifth (150) names possession the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the Orders of this Court, dated November 25, 2019, to serve as Petit Jurors, for the week of court beginning March 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelope and placed in the Jury Box and labeled “PETIT JURY VENIRE NO. 2”; said names drawn as follows, to-wit:
Thomas, Earl K., 207 James Thomas Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6625;
Weeks Sr., Hardy Delane, 998 Reagan Lp., Baskin, LA 71219-9432;
Cureington, Matthew L., 6998 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2949;
Gray, Audrey R., 194 Grady Gray Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9612;
Swayzer, Teresa, 2206 Cypress St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3720;
Crane, Doni Kristin, 515 Mullican Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9270;
Boatner, Diane, P.O. Box 725, Wisner, LA 71378-0725;
Roberson, Kelly Norris, 234 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5354;
Raborn, Carlos N., P.O. Box 696, Gilbert, LA 71336-0696;
Jackson, James, 2503 Gary St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2339;
McCotery, Desiree Janei, P.O. Box 415, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Eldridge, Mary D., 189 Jan Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5711;
McDuffie, Ralph D., 5827 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5657;
Busby, Sean Michael, 15 New Road, Richmond, TW 00000
Chapin, Jeffrey L., 280 Norwood Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295
Credit, Reginald Lee, 3203 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4037;
Robinson, Zettie, 212 Teats Std., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5107;
Edwards, Remona Smith, 124 Richwood Dr., Gilbert, LA 71336-3481;
McMurray, Lena C., 885 Willie Hill Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5863;
Boley, Keneshia Pleasa, 136 Canal St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7108;
Anderson, Vernon H., 369 Charles Buck Rd., Wisner, La 71378-4613;
Green, David Joshua, 158 Shorty Hitt Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Overton, Robert D., 825 Kennon Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3428;
Huffman, Evelyn J., 202 Carter St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2222’
McGhee, Latora S., 400 Hwy. 873, Extension, LA 71243-4030;
Cotton, Charles, 271 Mock St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5103;
Johnson, Shelia N., 6657 Kinloch St. #AP, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Fletcher, Chaunci Devin, 129 Bud Hilbun Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9540;
Schulte, Randi R., 477 Canal Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7471;
Winn, Victoria, P.O. Box 1018, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1018;
Robbins, William L., 520 Hwy. 610, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6956;
Jackson, Kimberly W., 6723 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9606;
Wilson, Violet G., 246 Erskin Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7417;
Lee, Billy R., 168 Mock St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5100;
Whitley, Montrez Cortae, 139 4th St., Gilbert, LA 71336-3421;
Griggs, Randell Carl, 142 Baker St., Wisner, LA 71378-4571;
Smith, Eric D., 3386 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4997;
Smith, Gail E., P.O. Box 96, Ft. Necesssity, LA 71243-0096;
Richardson, Floyd Mr., P.O. Box 827, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0827;
Priest, Elizabeth, 1842 Hwy. 875, Wisner, LA 71378-4937;
Boley, Michael Dewayne, 136 Canal St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7108;
Gill, Garry G., 1564 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6870;
Collins, Dana E., 295 Lawson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-8216;
Baltikowski, Jessie Lee, 320 Bacle Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6324;
Williams, Maria B., 4171 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5403;
Galloway, Yvonne, Mrs., 5475 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7159;
Coleman, Jesse, P.O. Box 671, Gilbert, LA 71336-0671;
McMurray, Sandra K., 181 Tatum Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5741;
Sims, Travis Darnell, 2310 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3552;
McManus, Angela St. Clair, 7067 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6416;
Parker, Anna M., 151 Kaufman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6135;
Donnell, Delayne McDuffie, 1585 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6869;
Randolph, Glendale, 223 Williams Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5568;
Hunter, Tracey M., 709 2nd St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3105;
Marzell, Toni L., P.O. Box 1264, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1264;
Robinson, Tommy Lavelle, 1902 Tensas St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2362;
Pankey, Connie Sue Gols, 1905 Hwy. 132, Delhi, LA 71232-7160;
Martin, Jose Belle, 1613 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3540;
Goldman, Roosevelt. 1210 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2825;
Roegner, Robert Keith, 653 McElwee Lp., Delhi, LA 71232-7329;
Wyatt, Donald R., 205 Wyman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6473;
Welch, John G., 467 Hawsey Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5829;
Huff, Dorothy O., 8594 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5425;
Rush, Margaret V., P.O. Box 240, Crowville, LA 71230-0240;
Hartford, Matthew Eugene, P.O. Box 953, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0953;
Hartford, Melinda, P.O. Box 953, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0953;
Walker, Shelia LaFaye, P.O. Box 568, Gilbert, LA 71336-0568;
Poulos, Amanda Darlene, P.O. Box 56, Crowville, LA 71230-0056;
Parker Jr., Donnie R., P.O. Box 124, Wisner, LA 71378-0124;
Whitaker, Opal Gean, P.O. Box 806, Gilbert, LA 71336-0806;
Lewis, Duane M., P.O. Box 938, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0938;
Boothe, William Jesse, 124 Hollis Ln.,, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5706;
Thornton, Amy Walker, 2118 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5334;
Crook, Angela L., P.O. Box 796, Gilbert, LA 71336-0796;
Dupuy, Dorothy Taylor, 678 Faulk Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4606;
Jackson, Brittany Sierra, 302 Carter St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2201;
Ulmer, Brian K., 239 Atkins Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5308;
Jordan, Shumbreal Shaco, 150 Field Dr., Wisner, LA 71378;
Martin, William Ray, 2285 Union Church Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9492;
Jordan, Laci Shannon, 435 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5356;
Jordan, Marisa Trinidad, 836 Johnson Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4671;
Turner, Ollie Faye, P.O. Box 83, Wisner, LA 71378-0083;
Basher Jr., Michael Louis, 130 Hendrix Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5631;
Cassels, Mary G., 202 Dunn Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6316;
West, Thomas M., 915 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5327;
Matthews, Danny R., 10210 Hwy. 562, Ft. Necessity, LA 71243-5100;
Tatum, Shelley G., 282 Griffith Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7526;
Hitt, Lajuana, 9172 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4950;
Mathis, Eugene, 103 Lois St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7187;
Touchet, Aaron Joel, 141 Boeuf River Chur., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7403;
Douglas, Bridgette, P.O. Box 835, Wisner, LA 71378-0835;
Moffitt, Gwendolyn M., 182 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5162;
Rowane, Kathy E., 4394 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5405;
Bush, Ryeshia Ashanti, P.O. Box 271, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0271;
Taylor, Lajerrick D., 315 Jim Albert Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5654;
Bozeman, Shirley A., 2369 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5647;
Hollins, Jacklyn Quesha, 2009 Martin Luther K, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4058;
Gilmore, Heather Marie, 1022 Oakley Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4203;
Lee, Timothy T., 301 Reagan Lp., Baskin, LA 71219-9435;
Dixon, Andre Jamine, 2009 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3516;
Dykes, Crystal E., 2008 Martin LUther K., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4056;
Tyler, Sandra, 117 Tyler Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9471;
Champlin, Jacob Doyal, 216 Hart Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7426;
Jones, Sedrick Danyell, 810 Hwy. 876, Wisner, LA 71378-4841;
Aziza El Bey, Minnie Lemuria, 2110 Lanier Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3304;
Whitley, Bobby, 2106 Pinecrest St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3537;
Tarver, James Lavelle, 1204 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2825;
Humphries, Betty J., 324 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5366;
Blanson, Shericae Denice, 129 Redwood Cir., Gilbert, LA 71336;
Head, Morgan Leigh Wa, 220 Herman Harris Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Walker, Catherine, 2306 Harper St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3552;
Pleasant, Decarlous S., 1304 Maple St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2844;
Thomas, Whitney Sada, 139 Teats St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5106;
Day, Glynn R., 131 Glynn Day Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7125;
McClain, Dorothy H., 333 Brownell Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6305;
Trammell, Danny, 441 Beeler Lake Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5807;
Dannehl, Lendia May, 4479 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6921;
Lockridge, William Eric, 845 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5371;
Sharp, Donna G., 547 Hwy. 874, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
McCarthy, Ashley, 840 Carver St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3859;
Jackson, Yaschica C., 1549 Hwy. 618, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4627;
Howard, Lisa Michelle, 1505 West St. #A, Winnsboro, LA 71295-2738;
Arnold Jr., Bobby J., 753 Hwy. 863, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6891;
Parks, James L., 6631 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9620;
Hilbun, Gerald Cecil, 768 Hwy. 875, Wisner, LA 71378-4830;
Allen, Billy G., 162 Bill Allen Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Mathews, John H., 460 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7474;
Lain, Russell L., 166 Ellis Lane, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5502;
Cox, Larry W., 870 Hwy. 860, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5231;
Aday, Charlene Marie, 177 Kings Cir., Wisner, LA 71378;
Davis, Jory Don, 270 Gerald Parker Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5120;
Braswell, Evan Lee, 675 Willie Herron Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4777;
Perry, Jamie Dale, 181 Hwy. 868, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6123;
King, Anna Wallace, 883 Green Light Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4869;
Easterling, Adam Ty, 398 Ward III School Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7338;
Austin, Emily Anne, 791 Lawson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5659;
Basher, Francis O., 4940 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5408;
Newsom, Jane Frances, P.O. Box 112, Crowville, LA 71230-0112;
Rials, Jane Telano, P.O. Box 103, Wisner, LA 71378-0103;
Lewis, Raymond G., P.O. Box 175, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0175;
Dykes, Sallie White, 1208 Ferguson St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3602;
McCarthy, Cathy Glynn, 1502 Moore St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2702;
Spears, Damion Lakeith, 1100 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2427;
Wouters, Daniel L., 781 JJ Hatton Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7601;
Fussell, Valene Parker, 261 Moon Mullins Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7309;
Nichols, Darrel KI., 212 Bill Newman Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6816;
Price, David K., 1244 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7484;
Jones, Martha Danielle, 925 Ray Walters Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7368;
Garner, Sabrina Nicole, 265 Atkins Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5308;
Jones, Sandra Hammons, 1161 Riley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4694.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 16th day of December, 20190.
J.H. Colvin Jr.
Dorothy B. Young
John M. Guice
Jury Commissioners
Ann Johnson
Jury Commissioner and Clerk of Court
2-26 1tb
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE SUCCESSION OF
JIMMY GLYNN ELLERBE
PROBATE NO. 42,662
NOTICE OF FILING OF AMENDED SECOND TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors of the succession and to all other interested persons that an amended Second Tableau of Distribution has been filed by the administratrix of this succession along with her petition praying for homologation of the tableau and for authority to pay the debts and charges of the succession listed thereon and to make a partial distribution to designated heirs; and that the Amended Second Tableau of Distribution can be homologated after the expiration of seven (7) days from the date of the publication of this notice. Any opposition to the petition and Amended Second Tableau of Distribution must be filed prior to homologation.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE this 14th day of February, 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson, Clerk of Court,
2-26 1tb
mmm
Regular Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
January 13, 2020
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in Regular Session on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Juror Ricky Campbell, Juror Rawhide Robinson, Juror James Harris, Juror Keiona Wesby, Juror Leodis Norman, Juror Gary Peters, and Juror David Deblieux.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin, Juror Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
Clerk of Court, Ann Johnson, administered the oath of office to the elected 2020-2024 jurors.
The Asst. Sec. /Treas. opened nominations for president. Robinson nominated Campbell for the 2020 Franklin Parish Police Jury President. There were no other nominations. Peters offered the motion to elect Campbell as president. Harris seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
Sheriff Cobb turned the meeting over to President Campbell.
The Asst. Sec. /Treas. opened nominations for vice-president. Harris nominated Robinson for the 2020 Franklin Parish Police Jury Vice-President. Norman nominated himself. There were no other nominations. Those in favor of Robinson: Campbell, Harris, Robinson, Deblieux. Those in favor of Norman: Wesby, Norman, Peters. Harris offered the motion to elect Robinson vice-president. Deblieux seconded with all voting in approval.
The Asst. Sec. /Treas. opened nominations for chaplain. Robinson nominated Harris. There were no other nominations. Robinson offered the motion to elect Harris as the 2020 Franklin Parish Police Jury Chaplain. Peters seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the agenda. Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
President Campbell appointed jurors to the various police jury committees as follows:
FINANCE: Robinson, Norman, Harris
PERSONNEL: Wesby, Harris, Robinson
RECREATION: Campbell, Norman, Wesby
INSURANCE: Robinson, Peters
PUBLIC WORKS: Campbell, Robinson, Deblieux
GARBAGE: Robinson, Campbell, Deblieux
APPROPRIATIONS: Norman, Peters, Robinson
ROAD BOND: Wesby, Robinson, Harris
MOSQUITO ABATEMENT: Robinson, superintendent, Deblieux
NORTH DELTA BOARD: Wesby, Peters
HOSPITAL LIASON: Harris
PURCHASING: Campbell, Norman, Robinson
COURTHOUSE: Peters, Harris, Robinson
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Deblieux, Campbell, Wesby
FIRE DISTRICT: Campbell, Robinson, Peters
APPEALS: Mitch Reynolds (Homeland Security Director), Robinson, Norman
ACTIVITY CENTER: Deblieux, Harris, Peters
AMBULANCE: Harris, Peters, Robinson
By motion of Harris, second by Robinson the Franklin Parish Police Jury meeting schedule as follows was unanimously approved: Regular meetings shall be held on the second Thursday of every month at 5:00 p.m. with the exception of July, which will be held on the 13th. Committee meetings will be held the first Wednesday of every month beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the minutes of the December 12, 2019 regular meeting. Deblieux seconded with all voting in agreement.
Mrs. Carol Pinnell-Alison provided the jury with an update on the activities of the LSU AgCenter Extension Office and a copy of the Franklin Parish Profile Report to Stockholders and the Franklin Parish Quarterly Report.
Mr. Ken McManus provided the jury with an update on the parish projects his firm is currently working on.
Agenda item 10 was skipped at the request of Mr. James Doughty.
Mr. James Doughty then made a request to the jury for the removal of an old bridge which is no longer in use located on his property. The bridge was built by the parish years ago. Since the bridge has not been in use for some time, it is in disrepair. By motion of Robinson, second by Peters the jury unanimously agreed to send employees out to assess the situation and work out the details for removing the bridge.
Peters offered the motion to re-advertise for quotes for the storm damage repairs at Turkey Creek Park. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The jury was informed that the four new trucks purchased by Waste Connections, as part of the new contract with the Parish, are scheduled to be operating in the parish the beginning of February. Waste Connections will be placing an announcement in the Franklin Sun regarding the new equipment and instructions for collection service.
Jurors were asked to register for at least 1 of the two training opportunities available in the month of January.
Harris offered the motion to approve the appointment of Mr. Stewart Roan to the Franklin Parish Tourism Board. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to re-appoint the following members to the Turkey Creek Fish and Game Commission was offered by Peters, seconded by Robinson and was unanimously passed. Commission Members: Richard Dickey, Jimmy Griffin, Richard Roberts, Louis Robinson, Ryan Walker
The motion to re-appoint the following members to the Franklin Parish Activity Center Board was offered by Robinson, seconded by Harris and was unanimously passed. Board Members: Dr. George Gowan, Rawhide Robinson, Adam Faulk, Rev. Bo Harris, Ryan Killingsworth, Frog Crain, Wendy Monnin, Denise Herron, Mike Jones, Trent Englerth
Peters offered the motion to approve entering into a Cooperate Endeavor Agreement with the Franklin Parish School Board for the creation of a parking area outside of Gilbert for both school buses and parish equipment. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve 4 public works employees to attend Road Scholar#1 Course on February 18, 2020 from 7:30-2:00 in West Monroe cost is $25.00 per person. Norman seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to review the applications currently on file for two CDL truck drivers and a road foreman with the authority that if applicants on file are not selected, the office has permission to advertise the position. Wesby seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to hold a public hearing to discuss increasing the monthly juror salary. Harris seconded the motion. Norman abstained from voting and Peters objected. The motion passed.
Peters offered the motion to approve renewing the 2 year contract for the Treasurer. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The superintendent provided his monthly report including the Capital Improvement 3 yr. plan. Peters offered the motion to approve the superintendent’s report at presented. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The treasurer provided the jury with the current Profit and Loss Budget vs Actual, and asked for any questions or comments. There were none. Harris offered the motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented. Robinson seconded. The motion passed.
Letters of Interest included in the juror meeting packages were the PJAL Convention confirmation of attendees, Invitation to the FMC 50th Anniversary, PJAL Newsletter, and Letter of Support for Bob Brotherton – 2nd Vice President of the PJAL.
With there being no further business to discuss, Robinson offered the motion to adjourn. Harris seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Ricky Campbell – President
2-26 1tb
mmm
Special Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
February 6, 2020
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in Special Session on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, Rawhide Robinson, Vice President, James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Keiona Wesby, Juror Leodis Norman, Juror Gary Peters, and Juror David Deblieux.
President Campbell called the meeting to order, followed by roll call.
Chaplin, Juror Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
Harris offered the motion to approve the agenda including the amendment adding advertising for open positions. Peters seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve Mr. W. Thornton successfully completing his 6-month probationary period. Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve Mr. C. Collinson successfully completing his 6-month probationary period. Wesby seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve Mr. W. Thornton being promoted to superintendent at the rate of $24 per hour on a 6-month probationary period. Harris seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously passed.
The motion to approve a 5% rate of pay increase for the three health unit employees, paid out of the health unit fund managed by the police jury, was offered by Robinson, seconded by Harris and unanimously passed.
The motion to approve rate of pay increases for the police jury employees, as recommended by the personnel committee and the moving of Mr. T. Ross to a dump truck operator on the road crew, was offered by Robinson, seconded by Peters and unanimously passed.
Peters offered the motion to approve advertising for road foreman, two dump truck drivers and a track hoe operator. Norman seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
With there being no further business to discuss, Peters offered the motion to adjourn. Deblieux seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Ricky Campbell – President
2-26 1tb
mmm
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
REQUEST FOR QUOTES
The Franklin Parish Police Jury will be accepting quotes beginning February 26, 2020 and ending at 4:30 PM on March 11, 2020 for the mowing of 3 parish parks. Interested persons must provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $10,000 and worker’s compensation. A quote package can be obtained at the Police Jury Office, 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
2/26 & 3/4
mmm
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
FEBRUARY 13, 2020
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting met in regular session on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Ouida Sewell Clerk, Melanie Keyes Assistant Clerk, Alderman Susan Britt, Christine Ezell, Randy Lloyd. Also present were officer Charles Townsend, Fire Chief Bill McLemore.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mike Stephens called the meeting to order.
PRAYER:
Mayor Mike Stephens led in opening prayer.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
Ouida Sewell led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS/BUDGET TO ACTUAL:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to accept the financial documents as presented. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
Bill McLemore gave monthly report.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Officer Charles Townsend gave the monthly report. Mayor Mike Stephens said the Police Department was doing a great job.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens gave monthly report.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
Kenneth Folden and Alayna Huckaby with Kenneth D. Folden & Company, CPA were present to discuss the audit report for the year ended June 30, 2019. Reported no findings with highest opinion rating.
Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers, Inc. was present to give a report on the LCDBG grant.
NEW BUSINESS:
1) INTRODUCED ORDINANCE #363: UPDATE MOWING AND CLEANUP FEES:
Discussion was held. A public hearing will be held March 12, 2020 at 6:30 at the Gilbert City Hall to consider adopting Ordinance #363.
2) LOUISIANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION ENERGY EFFICIENCY GRANT:
Discussion was held. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to apply for grant. Motion carried.
3) SEND CLERK TO LMCA MID-WINTER CONFERENCE:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to send clerk to the LMCA Mid-Winter Conference March 26-27, 2020. Motion carried.
4) RURAL WIRELESS NETWORK:
Edward Cochrell with Rural Wireless Network asked about putting booster on water tower for internet service and what town would charge. Discussion was held. Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Christine Ezell to charge $1200.00 per year for booster on water tower. Motion carried.
OLD BUSINESS:
Discuss Updating Personnel Policy - Mayor and Council are reviewing and making notes of any changes they would like to make to Personnel Policy to be discussed at next Council meeting.
ADJOURNMENT:
Motion made to adjourn by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
Ouida Sewell, Clerk
2-26 1tb
mmm
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, will consider the adoption of Ordinance No. 363, bearing the title:
NOTICE: ORDINANCE #363
AN ORDINANCE UPDATING MOWING AND CLEANUP FEES
A public hearing will be held at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert to be held on March 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to consider the adoption of said ordinance.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
Ouida Sewell, Clerk
2-26 1tb
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.