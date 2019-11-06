Notice

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the following individuals, or their heirs if deceased, please contact Kyle Moore at the law offices of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, LLP, phone number 381-728-2051.

Carolyn Fuller

Lewis Harris

Lewis Charles Harris

Lillie Mae Harris

Marvin Harris

Lisa Payne

Willie George Harris, Sr.

Joseph Harris

Ella Harris

Carolyn Jean Jackson

Lacreisha Jackson

Willie James Harris

Humprey Harris

Kimberly Green

Maggie Harris Williams

Houston Harris

King Harris

Joe Earl Harris

Shirley Reed

Pam Banks

Gladys Mulsumo

Rolanda Stevenson

Joseph Harris

Aaron Harris

Dequence Harris

Nazareth Gray

Roosevelt Harris

Mattie Armstrong

Annie Pearl Harris

John Harris

Abe Harris, Jr.

James Harris

John Harris

Maxine Harris

Christopher Dixon

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

The 2020 Proposed Budget for the Franklin Parish Assessor’s Office is available for public inspection at the Assessor’s Office in the Courthouse building beginning November 12, 2019.

The Franklin Parish Assessor’s Office will hold a public hearing on the 2020 Proposed Budget at 8:30 a.m., December 3, 2019 in the office of the Assessor at the Courthouse.

A complete report of the proposed budget for the year ending December 31, 2020 will be available for public inspection.

Rod Elrod, Assessor

NOTICE OF LOST NOTE

Notice is hereby given that the following described promissory note has been lost, to-wit:

Promissory note executed by Justin Jackson in favor of the Winnsboro State Bank and Trust Company, dated August 24, 2015, in the sum of $25,179.47. Anyone having information about the location of this note, please contact Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 (Telephone: 318-435-7525).

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Chairman of the Northeast Soil and Water Conservation District will convene a Locally Led Conservation Meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2019, at the LSU AgCenter Scott Research Extension Center, 212 Macon Ridge Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana. The meeting is open to the public. Please come and voice your interests and concerns. Lunch will be served. Please call 318-435-9424 Ext. 3 and reserve your spot.

All USDA programs and services are available on a nondiscriminatory basis.

WHEREABOUTS

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)435-7525.

