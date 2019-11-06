Notice
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the following individuals, or their heirs if deceased, please contact Kyle Moore at the law offices of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty, LLP, phone number 381-728-2051.
Carolyn Fuller
Lewis Harris
Lewis Charles Harris
Lillie Mae Harris
Marvin Harris
Lisa Payne
Willie George Harris, Sr.
Joseph Harris
Ella Harris
Carolyn Jean Jackson
Lacreisha Jackson
Willie James Harris
Humprey Harris
Kimberly Green
Maggie Harris Williams
Houston Harris
King Harris
Joe Earl Harris
Shirley Reed
Pam Banks
Gladys Mulsumo
Rolanda Stevenson
Joseph Harris
Aaron Harris
Dequence Harris
Nazareth Gray
Roosevelt Harris
Mattie Armstrong
Annie Pearl Harris
John Harris
Abe Harris, Jr.
James Harris
John Harris
Maxine Harris
Christopher Dixon
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The 2020 Proposed Budget for the Franklin Parish Assessor’s Office is available for public inspection at the Assessor’s Office in the Courthouse building beginning November 12, 2019.
The Franklin Parish Assessor’s Office will hold a public hearing on the 2020 Proposed Budget at 8:30 a.m., December 3, 2019 in the office of the Assessor at the Courthouse.
A complete report of the proposed budget for the year ending December 31, 2020 will be available for public inspection.
Rod Elrod, Assessor
NOTICE OF LOST NOTE
Notice is hereby given that the following described promissory note has been lost, to-wit:
Promissory note executed by Justin Jackson in favor of the Winnsboro State Bank and Trust Company, dated August 24, 2015, in the sum of $25,179.47. Anyone having information about the location of this note, please contact Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 (Telephone: 318-435-7525).
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chairman of the Northeast Soil and Water Conservation District will convene a Locally Led Conservation Meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2019, at the LSU AgCenter Scott Research Extension Center, 212 Macon Ridge Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana. The meeting is open to the public. Please come and voice your interests and concerns. Lunch will be served. Please call 318-435-9424 Ext. 3 and reserve your spot.
All USDA programs and services are available on a nondiscriminatory basis.
WHEREABOUTS
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)435-7525.
