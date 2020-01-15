NOTICE

I, JOHN LEE HECKARD, have been convicted of 2907:02 RAPE on Jan. 3, 2007;

2907:06 SEXUAL IMPOSITION on Aug. 30, 1982.  My address is: 109 Harlem St., Wisner, LA 71378.

Race: Black

Sex: Male

DOB: 8/30/1950

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 205

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

