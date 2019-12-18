VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MINUTES
DECEMBER 10, 2019
6 P.M.
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 6 p.m., at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council members Cary Collier and Johnny Belton and Alderman Heather Chapman.
Also Present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the Assistant Clerk. Cary Collier moved to approve the minutes as presented. Heather Chapman seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Old Business: None
New Business:
A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Heather Chapman moved; Johnny Belton seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Police Department Report:
The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given. One officer resigned during the month of October therefore leaving a job vacancy.
Chief Grayson requested that the council look at the qualifications of a prospective part-time patrol officer, Brett Hutto. A motion was made by Heather Chapman and Johnny Belton seconded the motion to hire Brett Hutto as a part-time officer, effective date, December 11, 2019. 3 Yeas, 0 nays, 0 absent.
Fire Department Report:
Chief Burns reported that the fire fighters are continuing with training. No fires to report for this month. Chief Burns asked if the fire department could purchase a chain saw for the department to replace one that was stolen/lost. Cary Collier made a motion and Johnny Belton seconded the motion to purchase a chain saw for the fire department.
Further Business: None.
The mayor called for the meeting to adjourned. Johnny Belton made a motion; Heather Chapman seconded the motion. 3 yeas, 0 nays, 0 absent.
Wanda Carroll Robert Fife
Asst. Town Clerk Mayor
12-18 1tb
NOTICE
I, CHARLES EVAN GORDON, have been convicted of 750.520D CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE (MULTIPLE VARIABLES) on July 06, 2011; 750.520X1B CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - SECOND DEGREE (RELATIONSHIP) on July 06, 2011. My address is 202 Milam St., Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Race: White
Sex: Male
DOB: 10/25/1978
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 158
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
12-11, 12-18 2tp
INACTIVE VOTERS
FRANKLIN PARISH
LOUISIANA SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN
If your name appears on the list below, your voter registration status is inactive because your registration address was not able to be verified by your parish registrar of voters during the annual canvass or correspondence sent to the address on file has been returned undeliverable. If your residential address or the address where you receive mail has changed from the address used when you registered to vote or last changed your voter registration record, please update your residential address on your voter registration record online at www.GeauxVote.com. You may also change it by mail or in person at your parish registrar of voters.
If you have not changed your address, you are currently eligible to vote but will be required to confirm your address when voting. If you do not confirm your address and you do not vote in any election between the time your name was added to the list and the day after the second regularly scheduled general election for federal office held after such date, your name may be removed from the voter registration list.
A list of inactive voters is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week online at www.GeauxVote.com.
——— Baskin ———
Armstrong, Kaitlyn Paige, 319 Company Farm Rd
Gill I, Christian Matthew, 239 Gill Rd
Gill Jr, Raymond, 239 Gill Rd
Holloway, Minnie Fae, 539 Roger Miller Rd
Kaser, Stephen Michael, 559 Seymore Rd
Kelly, Ashley Marie, 150 Seymore Rd
McKinley, Ashton Elizabeth, 2423 Hwy 132
Miller, Mitchell Justin, 315 Hemphill Rd
Ponder, Joni M, 392 Bobby Woods Rd
Ray, Helen F, 256 Roger Miller Rd
Searcy, Amanda Kay, 231 Dobber Glass Rd
Searcy, Joseph Brad, 231 Dobber Glass Rd
Stroud, Lillian W, 199 Grady Gray Rd
Thompson, Dawlten Michael, 150 Seymore Rd
Thurman, Monica Lynne, 1701 Hwy 857 #LOT 8
Waller, Wade Randell, 1236 Hwy 15
Williamson, Megan Brooke, 6609 Hwy 132
——— Delhi ———
Book, Travis Ray, 623 Rogers Ln
Carter, Shelton L, 434 Ella Rd
Dickson, Martha Ann, 1511 W P A Rd
Hunter, Maye L, 300 Military Rd
Jones, Breonca Genee, 141 Green Rd
Jones, Curtis, 379 Warsaw Lp
Lemon, Fannie L, 651 Frankie Loftin Rd
Montgomery, Tierrica T, 841 Parish Line Rd
Netherland, Darlynn B, 146 Hwy 860
Spence, Carolyn J, 445 George Jones Rd
Spence, Truett E, 445 George Jones Rd
Wiggins, Robert L, 716 Frankie Loftin Rd
Wiggins, Virginia Ann, 716 Frankie Loftin Rd
——— Extension ———
Reeves, Sarah Lanette, 244 Lee Burns Camp Rd
——— Gilbert ———
Blanson, Shericae Denice, 129 Redwood Cir
Conard, Josh David, 198 McMurray Ln
Ginyard, Rachel, 143 Maurice St
Harris, Curtis A, 194 Gaither St
Harris, Kristy G, 194 Gaither St
Hatten, Jimmy H, 1160 Hwy 562
Jones, Wanda Kay, 193 Hanna St
Love, Sherry Darline, 452 Clyde Weems Lp
Mahoney, Melissa Kay, 8348 Hwy 15
Mahoney, Roger D, 3771 Hwy 572
Mahoney, Sherman R B, 3771 Hwy 572
Mahoney, Shirley Jo, 3771 Hwy 572
Martin, Stephanie, 4020 Hwy 128
Mikell, Donquell Devoe, 139 4th St
Nettles, William Edward, 210 Hanna St
Novick, Mary Alice, 7115 Hwy 15
Wedgeworth, Alton R, 1286 L D Knox Rd
Wilkes, Adrianna Marie, 1279 River Rd
Yeats, Logan Vance, 186 McMurray Ln
——— Winnsboro ———
Acker, Joshua Ryan, 4601 Hwy 555
Aguillard, Dustin Wade, 481 Beeler Lake Rd
Anderson, Ronniqual Tyzae, 2005 Martin Luther King Dr #F
Austin, Brandy Butler, 702 Dummy Line Rd
Bach, Elise Griffin, 711 Lane St
Bare, Ashley Nicole, 108 Adcock Rd
Bassett, Lindsey Elizabeth, 160 Collins Rd
Baum, Ashton Thomas Lee, 477 Canal Rd
Bellon, Dustin Lee, 223 Carter St
Bertsch, Gracie Venita, 3208 McDuff Dr
Bertsch, Rudolph W, 3208 McDuff Dr
Bertsch, Timothy Mark, 3208 McDuff Dr
Bibbs, Queen Mercedes, 7364 Prairie Rd
Bingham, Stephanie D, 1315 Havard St
Boley, Felicia Ann, 1034 Martin Luther King Dr
Bolton, Willie W, 911 2nd St
Bordelon, Lori S, 7228 Prairie Rd #C
Bouvier, Michael A, 199 Bob Wilson Ln
Bouvier, Rose Brannon, 199 Bob Wilson Ln
Bowman, Kandace D, 3207 Earle Dr
Brazell, Janice S, 2009 Davenport St
Britt, Kevin E, 710 Sikes St
Britt, Mason Ryan, 710 Sikes St
Brown, Effie C, 336 Hwy 3210
Brown, George R, 185 Cypress Rd
Brown, Lawanna L, 486 Hawsey Rd
Brown, Matthew Damon Storm, 570 Buster Crum Lp
Brown, Tishie, 2011 Roland St
Browning, Ricky Darrell, 239 Ashley Lp
Bryant, Bruce W, 429 Turtleneck Lp
Burnette, Jennifer Jones, 200 Jason Ln
Cannon, Kristi Louise, 303 Asa Norwood Ln
Carney, Dawn S, 319 Franklin St
Chapman, David Thomas, 113 Allenville Rd
Chisley, Joseph Deron, 1109 Lewis St
Clark, Shawneequa, 1804 Hatfield St #A
Clay, Dakota P, 108 Adcock Rd
Colson, Joshua Dale, 1405 Hwy 15
Cotton, Alma Dozie, 229 Louisiana St
Cowen Jr, Richard J, 335 Lovers Ln
Crawford, Dustin Ryan, 119 Hwy 865
Crockham, John W, 1453 Hwy 135
Crockham, Lashondra Lashae, 1019 Martin Luther King Dr
Davidson, Jason Scott, 479 Hawsey Rd
Dilley, Minnie L, 3686 Hwy 135
Dorsey, Lakesha Rose, 2904 Baldwin Dr
Duncan, Jeremy, 1804 Power St #APT A
Edwards, Susie A, 8343 Hwy 17
El Bey, Noble Justice, 2110 Lanier Dr
Ellerbe, Olivia L, 117 Allenville Rd
Ellis, Julia K, 614 Hassell St
Emfinger, Melinda F, 115 Joel Ln
Emfinger, Richard E, 115 Joel Ln
Fertitta, Kelly M, 261 Bonner Rd
Fisher, Amanda Michel, 963 Hwy 860
Ford, Jeane Lee, 110 Gorman Ln
Garner, Betty L, 303 Jasper Wilson Rd
Givens, Douglas K, 206 Hwy 874
Givens, Jill Denise, 206 Hwy 874
Givens, Kimberly Walker, 206 Hwy 874
Gooch, Molly Lizabeth, 4052 Hwy 135
Graham, Helen B, 1508 French Turn Rd
Gray, Bethanny Elise, 286 Glynn Bradley Rd
Grayson, Hazel P, 958 New Zion Rd
Guzman, Alena Victoria, 7358 Prairie Rd
Hall, James Dustin, 180 Garball Rd
Hardy, Jackie W, 539 Faulk Rd
Hardy, Martha S, 539 Faulk Rd
Harr, Misty Curington, 219 Forgotten Ln
Head, Morgan Leigh Walden, 220 Herman Harris Rd
Heckard, Maria Elena, 1312 Bosworth St
Heideman, April M, 198 Twiner Rd
Henderson, Gwendolyn Ann, 6967 Hwy 17 #LOT 11
Hill, Christina Joy, 328 Norwood Rd
Hill, Clyde D, 2647 Hwy 865
Hill, Paige Marie, 270 Hwy 870
Hutto, Alicia Jackson, 7333 Hwy 128
Hutto, Mary Miller, 6965 Hwy 17 #A
Jemerson, Charles Avery, 159 Wayne Ezell Rd
Jemerson, Theresa Nelson, 159 Wayne Ezell Rd
Jeselink, Michael S, 3294 Hwy 577
Jester III, Charlie, 151 A E Smith Ln
Johnson, Alexus Danielle, 146 Mock St
Johnson, Jeremiah Terrell, 1108 Havard St
Johnson, Johnny Ray, 1406 Maple St
Johnson, Tryans T, 7316 Prairie Rd
Jones, Anthony Terrain, 5916 Hwy 4
Jones, Phillip Winnfield, 381 Hwy 868
Jordan, David, 768 Moss Rd
Jordan, Doretha Michelle, 408 Eighth St
Kanehl, Melissa Duplichan, 1651 Hwy 135
Keith, Greg Robert, 2259 Loop Rd
King Jr, Charles William, 5981 Hwy 17
King, Katherine, 5981 Hwy 17
King, Terry Dewayne, 1203 Ruth St #APT B
Lashley, Manda Keri, 7970 Hwy 17
Lassiter, Chequilla Lynn, 313 Willow St
Lee, John D, 8340 Hwy 17
Lee, Sharon Jordan, 8340 Hwy 17
Leo, Scott Sequoia, 815 Kennon Dr #LOT 13
Linder, Carol Jean, 5036 Hwy 17
Linder, Green Berry, 5036 Hwy 17
Linder, James L, 5036 Hwy 17
Lively, Carla Sue, 1423 Hwy 555
Lively, Richard B, 340 Curtis Temple Rd
Locke, Katherine Marie, 405 Macon St
Lundy, Krystle Teressa, 2008 Pinecrest St
Madison, Ernest L, 1031 Martin Luther King Dr
Major, Johnerica Deshay, 2009 Martin Luther King Dr #D
Major, Johnny Ray, 7177 Prairie Rd
Marchand, Nicholas, 201 Carter St
Martin, Ashley Nicole, 219 Forgotten Ln
Martin, David E, 188 Cowart Rd
Martin, Ernest, 216 Louisiana St
Matthews III, Ernest Joe, 2415 Gary St
May, Jerry W, 7767 Hwy 128
McCarthy, Aleisha Mykyel, 2805 Baldwin Dr
McCarty, Roger, 9971 Hwy 4
McDaniel, James Dewayne, 1109 Gum St
McDaniel, Skylar Johnson, 2352 Lone Cedar Rd #E
Merrells, Cloteal, 1407 Havard St
Miller, Hollis Terry Allen, 498 Wiggins Ln
Miller, Shirley Faye T, 12687 Hwy 4
Milligan, Tammy M, 112 Sunflower Ln
Mitchell, Willie Mae, 2517 Gary St
Moore, Jasmine Lashell, 2005 Martin Luther King Dr #APT H
Morgan, Nina M, 1309 Hickory St
Murry, Kawinda Raquelle, 715 Lane St
Myers, Tiffany Gail, 2126 Lone Cedar Rd
Navarro, Natalie Denise, 2553 Hwy 577
Nelson, Catherine Suzanne, 719 Lee Boutwell Rd
Nelson, Scott Mitchell, 719 Lee Boutwell Rd
Oatis, Alicia R, 5916 Hwy 4
Oatis, Bobbie N, 5916 Hwy 4
Oatis-Carlin, Linda, 5916 Hwy 4
Orten, Brian D, 189 Robinson Dairy Rd
Orten, Brittany Kay, 139 Rhymes Rd
Owens, Daniel Lewis, 199 Hixon Ln
Parker, Lela C, 108 Hwy 610
Patten Jr, James, 121 Rhymes Rd
Patten, Peggy P, 121 Rhymes Rd
Perkins, Shantric Montrial, 2105 Pinecrest St
Plater, Demarquis L, 1305 Gum St
Pleasant, Eboni Kennell, 2208 Davenport St
Pleasant, Genora, 907 2nd St
Pleasant, Kelvin, 907 2nd St
Pleasant, Velda Caston, 157 School St
Poland, Austin Chase, 785 Hwy 135
Poland, Tarron Lenn, 417 Hawsey Rd
Reeves, Susanne Tibbs, 122 Sweetwater Ln
Rials, Alexis Marie, 1505 West St #A
Richardson, Amy Elizabeth, 160 Fowler Rd
Robinson, Jr Hunter, 2212 Davenport St
Rodgers, Nina W, 206 Milam St
Rushing, Bertha N, 7242 Prairie Rd #B
Scott, Risheke Roshall, 2309 Davenport St
Seale, Nancy B, 1039 Martin Luther King Dr
Sellers, Georgia M, 1701 Hatfield St #B
Shaw, Alma J, 1601 Harlem St
Shelton, Reva Shane, 315 Hill Ridge Rd
Skipper, Nancy J, 661 Stuckey Ln
Smith, Bradley Wayne, 115 Allenville Rd
Smith, Joan Ellise, 115 Allenville Rd
Smith, Terry, 1505 Morning St
South, Pamela D, 2407 Gary St
Sundermeyer, Seana Faye, 118 Dove Ln
Sundermeyer, Troy C, 118 Dove Ln
Swiney, Deterrious D, 176 Avis St
Swope, Andrew Jeffrey, 830 Roger Miller Rd
Tarver, Ronald G, 119 Hwy 865
Taylor, Angelle Dawn, 2259 Loop Rd
Taylor, Freddie M, 4167 Hwy 577
Thibodaux, Connie Sue, 131 Stephenson Ln #2
Thomas, Tarie Desjuan, 800 Polk St
Tibbs, Waylon Dale, 122 Sweetwater Ln
Townsend, Connie Evon, 7200 Prairie Rd #APT A
Tran, Terisa, 100 Rose Ave
Trisler, Amber Leigh, 2185 Lone Cedar Rd
Trisler, Lindsey Mae, 2185 Lone Cedar Rd
Wagner, Sharron Carter, 4201 Hwy 17
Walker, Linda Abner, 7280 Prairie Rd
Walker, Lori J, 168 Tommy Rd
Walker, Toney, 2111 Pine St
Wallace, Glenda Ann, 1311 Hunter St
Wallace, Jill Denise, 2307 Roland St
Wallace, Kathy Ann, 1311 Hunter St
White, William Austin, 2011 Roland St
Whitley, Jedez Darnae, 2109 Gary St
Wiggerfall, Kadedra, 273 Taylor Ave
Wiggerfall, Shunterrius Jawan, 273 Taylor Ave
Wiggins, Jessie Michelle, 221 Robinson Dairy Rd
Wilford, Tierra, 2008 Roland St #D
Williams, Jackie Michelle, 905 Ursula Dr #6A
Williams, Shanequa Shontae, 1808 Scott St #C
Wilson, Elisha Starshay, 2007 Pinecrest St
Wilson, Violet G, 245 Erskin Rd
Wooten, Betty Jean, 1808 Scott St #A
Worley, Billy Jack, 131 Hwy 865
Wouters, Dewayne Michael, 875 J J Hatton Rd
Wright, Emily Massey, 2093 Hwy 130
——— Wisner ———
Bingham, Landon Dlandro, 141 Cotton St
Brass Jr, Samuel, 125 Gin Dr
Brass, Cassandra L, 156 Hickory Cir #10
Brass, Lucille, 121 Anthony Flowers Rd
Brass, Rashia L, 121 Anthony Flowers Rd
Carloss, Monica Renee, 269 Kansas St
Dixon, Charles D, 104 Baker St
Ensminger, James R, 1564 Calhoun Rd
Granier, Emily Katherine, 117 Morgan St
Guin, Charlene M, 4802 Hwy 562
Hale, Thomas Eric, 1358 Hwy 876
Hamilton, Jonathan Obrian, 199 Hope St
Harris, Idell, 128 Shepherd St
Head, Lakendra Raymeka, 177 Colonel Dr
James, Courtney Nicole, 156 Hickory Cir
James, Rosalyn, 156 Hickory Cir
Johnson, Caitlin Brooke, 116 Short St
Johnson, Joyce Rebecca, 448 Hwy 875
Jones, Jacob Alan, 155 Owens St
Jones, Jacob Wayne, 155 Owens St
Jones, William, 156 Hickory Cir #APT 6
King, Edna A, 151 Creek St
Lemle, Kendal Mackenzie, 206 Kansas St
McClain, Lisa Renee, 500 Willie Herron Rd
Milligan Sr, David Lee, 122 Plum St
Parker, Carey Leon, 949 Hwy 875
Reid, Molly Virginia, 157 Morgan St
Stephens, James Carroll, 1496 Hwy 876
Watson, Angela Nicole, 156 Hickory Cir #10
Yarborough, Mary Davis, 6606 Hwy 562 #APT 3
12-18 1tb
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Franklin Parish School District has released a Request For Proposal for a technology network infrastructure upgrade.
RFP documents can only be obtained by downloading from the E-rate Productivity Center (EPC) or Bid Sync (www.bidsync.com). Reference Form 470 200007028. Documents will not be emailed.
The successful Vendor must be able to participate in the E-rate program, provide their Service Provider Identification Number (SPIN), be in green light status and must file all required forms in order to participate in the E-rate program
12-18, 12-25 2tb
CITY OF WINNSBORO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Winnsboro is hereby notifying its citizens that a public hearing will be held at 5:30 PM on January 21, 2020 at the Jack Hammons Community Center located at 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana. The purpose of the public hearing will be to inform the public on the recently completed FY 2017 LCDBG Public Facilities sewer rehabilitation project.
The City will conduct a seminar during the public hearing to better inform its citizens of the Fair Housing program as a method of continually informing the public of Fair Housing in the City.
Those interested in submitting written comments, particularly those residents of slums and blighted areas, may do so to: John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor, City of Winnsboro, 3814 Front Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295. Any negative comments received will be forwarded to the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration.
All residents, particularly low and moderate income persons and residents of slum and blighted areas of the City are encouraged to attend this meeting. Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and non-English speaking persons provided those persons request said accommodations 3 days prior to the public hearing by calling 318-435-2307. The City can be reached by telecommunications devices for the deaf through the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-367-8939 (TDD).
The City of Winnsboro is an equal opportunity employer.
12-18 1tb
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held in the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax.
12-11, 12-18, 12-25 3tb
BID ADVERTISEMENT
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Janitorial Supplies. The deadline for submitting bids will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. Bids will be opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “2020 SPRING JANITORIAL SUPPLIES.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board. For additional information and specifications on supplies, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, (318)435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
12-11, 12-18 2tb
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE
SUCCESSION OF
SHIRLEY McMANUS JOHNSON
DOCKET NO. 46,659
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY TO SELL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the administratrix of this succession has petitioned the court for authority to sell immovable property of the estate at private sale for a price of not less than $4,450.00 to C. Joel Ezell and Wanda Thomas Ezell in accordance with the provisions of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure which property is described as follows:
Lots 8, 9, and 10 of Block 3 of the plat of Gilbert, Louisiana, lying east of a conventional line
Any heir or creditor who opposes the proposed sale must file his opposition within seven days from the day on which the last publication of this notice appears.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT,
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
11-27 & 12-18 2tb
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
AMENDED BUDGET
The following is the amended budget for the Franklin Parish Assessor’s Office for the year ending December 31, 2019.
Original Amendments Amended
Beginning Fund Balance: 2,646,294 112,814 2,759,108
Projected Revenues 813,910 3,283 817,193
Projected Expenditures 672.610 1.958 670,652
Ending Fund Balance: 2,787,594 118,055 2,905,649
Rod Elrod, Assessor
12-18 1tb
Public Notice
The amendments of the 2019 budgets and the acceptance of the 2020 budgets for the Franklin Parish Police Jury were approved by a unanimous vote during the Public Hearing of the Franklin Parish Police Jury held during their Regularly Scheduled Meeting on December 12, 2019. Anyone wishing to review the detailed budgets may do so at the Office of the Police Jury, Franklin Parish Courthouse, 6558 Main St., Winnsboro, LA during normal office hours.
12/18 & 12/25
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Franklin Parish Police Jury January and February regular meetings will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 on the following dates.
• January Regular Meeting - January 13, 2020
• February Regular Meeting – February 20, 2020
12/18; 1/8 2tb
Public Hearing / Regular Meeting
Of the Franklin Parish Police Jury
November 14, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in regular Session on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, Juror James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin James Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
The motion to approve the agenda was offered by Robinson, seconded by Hendry and was unanimously passed.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider the removal of 500 ft. of Judy Guillot Rd. from the parish road system. President Campbell asked for any public comments received. The assistant secretary/treasurer advised that on comment was received by phone. Mrs. Pamela Chiasson called in to voice opposition for removing the 500 ft. Mrs. Chiasson was in attendance and continued to voice her opposition, informing the jury of all the property they own off of Judy Guillot Rd and how much they do use the turnaround at the end of the road, which is the portion that is being requested to be taken out of the road system. Mrs. Chiasson provided the jury with a letter she stated was signed by other residents on the road who opposed the removal of the 500 ft. and made a plea to not remover the 500 ft. because it is still in use by the public. Mr. Sam Neilson asked to speak so President Campbell yielded the floor to him. Mr. Neilson’s wife and mother in-law both currently drive a school bus. His concern is if the 500 ft., which is the turnaround at the end of the road is taken out, where are the buses going to be able to turn around at and if another turnaround is created, where will that turnaround be located? Mrs. Judy Roberts asked about a motion to take the end of Purvis Rd. out of the road system at the last meeting. She voiced her belief that the situation with the parish taking out the end of Purvis Rd. is the same as what has been asked to be done on Judy Guillot Rd. and asked why it was approved to be taken out? President Campbell attempted to explain that it is not the same because the request to take out the end of Purvis Rd. came from the landowner at the end of the road and by taking the end of Purvis Rd. out no one would be landlocked. Additionally, no opposition was received from the public in taking out the requested footage of Purvis Rd. The question then came up of where the garbage truck is turning around. Mrs. Chiasson said that the truck has to back down the road, but both President Campbell and Mrs. Guillot advised that there is a turnaround that the garbage truck uses that is also a driveway to a mobile home on Mrs. Guillot’s property. Juror Scott asked what reason was this request made. Mrs. Guillot was in attendance to answer his question. Mrs. Guillot stated to the jury the reason for the request is that when the Chiassons’ come there is someone constantly on the turnaround and they are disruptive by being there on their side by sides which result in rocks being slung in her yard and ruts are being made. Mrs. Guillot feels that there is no reason that the Chiasson’s need to make that loop to access their property, they have access already.
Further back and forth between Mrs. Chiasson and Mrs. Guillot continued. President Campbell called to close public comments. ADA Kramer instructed the jury that they must continue in the manner they have been deciding when closing a public road. If the policy has been that if there is opposition against closing a road then the jury did not close the road, that policy would have to continue. Juror Harris made a suggestion to table a vote on this for the time being and give both Mrs. Guillot and Mrs. Chiasson a chance to try and come to a compromise and give Atty. Kramer the opportunity to research if the 500 ft. could be taken out if one of the landowners would agree to have a new turnaround constructed. Mrs. Judy Roberts interjected, I know at the last meeting there was the same scenario, very much the same, there was no issue and yall settled it just like that. Everyone agreed with it including Mr. Kramer. I don’t see anything different from what was discussed last month. If Judy has a problem, to me, she should put up a privacy fence if she thinks these people are intruding in her privacy. As long as these people have a way to get into their property without having to make a new road, they pay taxes, make money here, bring money here, they should have access to their property. Juror Parks offered the motion to table and pleaded that all parties come to a compromise. Rawhide seconded the motion. The motion passed with all voting in agreement except Juror Scott who abstained from voting.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider the annexation of 1,141 ft. of roadway into the parish road system as part of Lee Parker Rd. Campbell asked for any public comment. No comments were received by the police jury office. Mrs. Daffany Martin advised the jury that she has lived on the road way involved and the parish has always maintained it. With there being no other comments, President Campbell closed the public hearing. Parks offered the motion to approve taking in the 1,141 ft. Robinson seconded, the motion passed unanimously.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider amending the parish subdivision ordinance to include the following: BE IT ORDAINED by the Franklin Parish Police Jury, that section 120-1 (Definitions) of the Code of Ordinances, Franklin Parish Police Jury, is hereby amended to read as follows:
• Subdivision. The division of a lot, tract or parcel of land into five (5) or more lots, tracts, parcels or other divisions for the purpose, whether immediate or future, of sale or exchange. The term “subdivision” shall also include “resubdivision” and any division of a lot, tract or parcel of land into two (2) or more lots, tracts or parcels of land where such division and related development including the construction of a public thoroughfare, street or road.
Exceptions. The following shall not constitute a subdivision of land:
(1) The division or partition of a tract of land into parcels of five (5) or more acres not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads.
(2) The division or partition of adjoining parcels or tracts of land for sale or exchange between landowners, not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads.
(3) The division or partition of a tract of land for sale to, or exchange with, immediate family members not involving any new public thoroughfares, streets or roads.
President Campbell asked for any public comment. No comments were received. President Campbell closed the public hearing. Parks offered the motion to approve the amendment. Scott seconded with all voting in approval.
A proclamation in memory of Mr. Jim Sullivan was read aloud. Scott offered the motion to approve the proclamation be entered into the Franklin Parish Book of Records. Harris seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously passed.
Parks offered the motion to approve the minutes of the October 10, 2019 regular meeting and the October 23, 2019 special meeting.
At this time President Campbell asked to move to the supplemental agenda. Ms. Ann Price with the 2020 Census was in attendance to educate the public about the importance of participating in the decennial census. Residents who are not counted cause less money to be allocated to Louisiana and Franklin Parish for schools, roads, rural development, WIC and any governmentally funded program. In 2010 only 70% of Franklin Parish responded to the census. This means 30% of the money that could have been allocated to Franklin Parish was not and also Louisiana lost a congressional seat which is based on population of a state. The decennial census is different from other censuses. The only questions asked to the public is name, race and the number of people living in the household. That is it! This time residents may choose to submit the information online, by phone or wait for a census rep. to come by their home. Additionally, the census is looking for local people to sign up to join the 2020 Census Team. Great pay ($13.00 per hour), flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. If anyone is interested they may apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Mr. Ken McManus provided the jury with the following update on the projects his firm is currently working on. Turkey Creek Dam was submitted for the Watershed Imitative. McManus will be sending in also Ash Slough, Deer Creek and Looney Canal for the Watershed Imitative to look at. A meeting has been set up for Bayou Macon #3 to look at what all would be involved for the parish to get this project done.
The motion to approve both Change Order No. 1 & 2 for the Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 2 was offered by Scott, seconded by Robinson and was passed.
The motion to approve the re-appointment of Mr. Greg Kincaid to server another term on the Franklin Parish Hospital Board of Directors was offered by Parks, seconded by Harris and was unanimously passed.
The motion to approve the re-appointment of Ms. Leslie Young to serve another term on the Franklin Parish Library Board was offered by Scott, seconded by Harris and was unanimously passed.
The motion to approve the re-appointment of Mr. Bill McLemore to the Franklin Parish E-911 Communications District Board of Directors was offered Robinson, seconded by Parks and was unanimously passed.
Mrs. Carol Allison – Pinnel with the LSU Ag Center provided the jury with the Ag Center monthly update. Franklin Parish produced 18% of the corn for the State of Louisiana last year. Franklin Parish produced 85% of the total corn acreage for northeast LA. There was 98K acres of corn and 22K acres of cotton produced in Franklin Parish this year. Company Farm in Baskin is the largest continuous pecan orchard in the state therefor Franklin Parish has 15% of the pecan acreage in the state. There was over 10k acres of rice, 22k acres of soybeans and 2,500 acres of sweet potatoes in Franklin Parish this past year. The economic value of livestock in Franklin Parish is as follows: Cattle – 13 million gross value, Fisheries – 662k gross value and plants (crops) – 142 million gross value. Hemp production is picking up momentum in Louisiana.
The superintendent was unable to attend due to illness, however, he did supply the jury with a copy of the monthly superintendent’s report. The jury reviewed the report. Robinson offered the motion to approve the superintendent’s report as presented. Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to deny Mr. Richie Kelly’s request for parish assistance in filling the hole instructed to be dug by the Franklin Parish School Board for the burring of debris from the demolition of the old Baskin High School Building. In order for the parish to offer assistance, it would have to enter into a Cooperate Endeavor Agreement with the School Board for something of equal value. The School Board does not have anything to propose of equal value. Additionally, a community committee has been given the opportunity to try and obtain the funds needed to refurbish the old building in order to bring it up to code for public use. There is a time limit for the community to acquire the funds. If the community is unable to get the funds to have the work done, the building will be up for demolition and the hole would have to be dug back out. Robinson seconded the motion to deny the request. All voted in agreement with the exception of Scott who opted to abstain from voting.
Parks offered the motion for the Franklin Parish Police Jury to not opt out of the Opioid Litigation Law Suite. Hendry seconded with all voting in agreement.
The Jury was asked to help select people to submit for the Regional Steering Committee Composition Worksheet for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. The jury needs to select individuals from Franklin Parish who could represent the parish in the Regional Planning & Development District or MPO, Builder, Developer or Local HBA, Environmental Nonprofit, and Chamber of Commerce. Need recommendations or volunteers ASAP.
Parks offered the motion to approve the Village of Gilbert request to assist in the installation of a culvert and ditching on Bond Street, ditching off Wyatt St., and between First St. and Second St. on the canal with the Village of Gilbert covering the cost of materials. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the establishment of a school bus turnaround at 376 ASA Knox Rd. Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to approve the garbage turnaround at 385 Gill Rd. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Hendry offered the motion to deny the request to take in a driveway off of Fowler Rd due to the roadway not currently meeting the road criteria as outlined in Parish Ordinance 3213. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement except Scot who opposed. A letter will be sent to the requestor informing him of the criteria the road must meet prior to the jury considering holding a public hearing to discuss taking it into the parish road system.
The motion to run a public notice in The Franklin Sun advising that the jury, during its regular meeting scheduled for December 12, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Jury Room located within the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, will consider hard surfacing Charlie Stephens Rd. (1.73 miles) and Vic Clayton Rd. (.83 miles) instead of Ernest Rd., a road predominately used for agriculture purposes (2.6 miles). Ernest Rd., per the approved priority list, is scheduled to be hard surfaced in 2020. The public is encouraged to attend and voice their opinion(s), was offered by Parks, seconded by Harris and passed.
Hendry offered the motion to approve advertising for the highest bid for four 2004 Grizzly sprayers and placing a notice in the Franklin Sun letting the public know the Franklin Parish Police Jury has for sale 20 ft. 4 inch PVC waterline pipe with bell ends and orings. Price is $1.00 a ft. with a minimum purchase of 1 bundle (36 pipes). Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the purchase of a culvert cleaner package from Battle Armor for $3,399 after the first of the year. Lewis seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Parks offered the motion to approve lowering the equipment hours on the lease from 1800 a year to 1200. Robinson seconded. The motion passed. If the jury goes over that amount, the charge per hour over will be $6.00.
The motion for Public Works supervisors to separate field work from woods work and schedule requested work in the order of the request being called in with emergency situation still taking priority when reported was offered by Robinson, seconded by Lewis and unanimously passed.
By motion of Robinson and a second by Scott, followed by approval by all, the January regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and the February regular meeting will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Robinson offered the motion to approve J. Rockhold as a full-time employee off probation and to increase his rate of pay by $1.00. Hendry seconded with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to leave the previously approve use of sick time policy as it stands now. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Hendry offered the motion to terminate the employment of Mr. H. Fowler. Robinson seconded. The motion passed with the following vote recorded: Yay: Hendry, Robinson, Lewis, Harris Abstained: Parks, Scott.
Parks offered the motion to approve the superintendent, drainage foreman and Mr. M. Freeman to attend a Chemical Spill Response Training if needed. Harris seconded. The motion passed.
With there being no further business, Parks offered the motion to adjourn. Hendry seconded. The meeting adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner –Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Ricky Campbell – President
12-18 1tb
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
We are writing to you today to inform you that Dr. Robinson decided to pursue an opportunity with the Steward Medical Group and to join their practice, associated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. While we deeply regret Dr. Robinson’s departure, we understand and respect his decision.
His leaving will be effective as of February 1, 2020, and moving to his new practice located at:
Glenwood Regional Medical Mall
102 Thomas Road
Suite #111
West Monroe, LA 71291
318-329-8517
While he would be open to continuing to see his existing patients, you may decide to seek the services of another urologist. Please note the following practices are accepting new patients:
Affinity Urology
2516 Broadmoor Blvd
Suite 3A-C
Monroe, LA 71201
318-807-1390
(This practice does not accept Aetna Medicaid or United Medicaid)
Ochsner/LSU Urology
1501 Kings Hwy 4315
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-813-2750
The medical records covering his treatment of you will be retained by us at Franklin Medical Center. Should you need copies of your records, please contact 318-435-3771.
12-18, 12-25, 1-1 3tb
aTOWN OF WINNSBORO
REGULAR SESSION
COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019
5:30 P.M. Public Hearing
A Public Hearing was called order at approximately 5:32 p.m. for the discussion of the following proposed ordinance: Ordinance No. 1019: Amendment to Ordinance No. 914 – Town of Winnsboro’s Permit Fee Schedule
Ordinance No. 1020: Amendment - Block Parties
Ordinance No. 1021: Amendment – Backpacks
The floor was opened to the public at this time. All citizens and those in attendance were strongly encouraged to make known their thoughts and concerns at this time.
6:10 P.M. Regular Session was called to order.
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
ROLL CALL
The Board of Aldermen of the City of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met in regular session on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 6:10 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: Eddie Dunn
APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES FOR OCTOBER’S MEETING
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from October’s monthly meeting.
RESOLUTION NO. 19-1101: DEMOLITION OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 2000 CYPRESS STREET, WINNSBORO, LA
Greg Brown presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to pass this resolution. This location is to demolished within the next sixty (60) days or the property owner may ask the Mayor for an extension if one is needed. Copies of this resolution is available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
RESOLUTION NO. 19-1102: DEMOLITION OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1505 MORNING STREET, WINNSBORO, LA
Greg Brown presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to pass this resolution. This location is to demolished within the next sixty (60) days or the property owner may ask the Mayor for an extension if one is needed. Copies of this resolution is available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
Nays: None
Absent: Eddie Dunn
RESOLUTION NO. 19-1103: DEMOLITION OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 708 EIGHTH STREET, WINNSBORO, LA
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to postpone this item until we receive notice back.
POLICE CHIEF MONTHLY REPORT:
Chief Willie Pierce gave a monthly activity report for the Town of Winnsboro Police. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the report.
FIRE CHIEF MONTHLY REPORT
Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly activity report for the Town of Winnsboro Fire Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
SUPERINTENDENT’S MONTHLY REPORT
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Mayor John Dumas gave an update on the financial status of the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
COMMENTS FROM COUNCIL
None
ADJOURNMENT
There being no more business to come before this board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Keith Berry and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
12-18 1tb
