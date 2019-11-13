LCDBG APPLICATION AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW
The Village of Gilbert announces that an application for FY 2020 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) public facilities funds will be submitted for the following:
ACTIVITY: LCDBG funds will be used to make sewer system rehabilitation.
OBJECTIVE: To principally benefit low and moderate income persons.
LOCATION: The target area consists of the service area of the Village of Gilbert’s Sewer System.
AMOUNT: $957,100.00 construction
42,900.00 pre-agreement costs and program administration
$1,000,000.00 total to be requested (LCDBG)
All citizens, particularly persons of low and moderate income and residents of blighted areas, are encouraged to submit their comments and proposals to the Mayor at the following address by November 21, 2019:
Office of the Mayor
Village of Gilbert
Post Office Box 600
Gilbert, Louisiana 71336
(318) 435-6506
The application is to be submitted to the State’s Office of Community Development on or about November 22, 2019. A copy of the application and the Village of Gilbert’s adopted Citizen Participation Plan will be available for review beginning November 15, 2019, at the Village Hall by appointment Monday through Friday.
An interpreter will be made available to accommodate the needs of the non-English speaking persons and accommodations will made for the handicapped, provided the Village of Gilbert is notified of the type assistance required and given at least three (3) days notice of their intention to appear.
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
Public Hearing Regarding the Budgets of the Franklin Parish Library
The Franklin Parish Library will conduct a public hearing regarding Amending the 2019 budget and to approve the 2020 budget on December 5, 2019 at 12:00 (noon), at the Franklin Parish Library located at 705 Prairie Street, Winnsboro, LA. A detailed description of the budget is available for inspection at the Franklin Parish Library during regular business hours beginning November 14, 2019.
LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
SERVICE DELIVERY AREA 83
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD SDA-83, INC.
The Workforce Development Board SDA-83, Inc., will be accepting proposals to provide Youth Services and Career Coaching Services for the period of February 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021. Workforce Development Board SDA-83, Inc., comprises the Parishes of Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll. The funds for theses parishes are made available by the Federal and State government allocation process as specified within the Workforce Innovations Opportunity Act, and are to provide programs to prepare economically disadvantaged youths, unskilled or under skilled adults, and dislocated workers for entry or reentry into the labor force.
Potential service providers interested in competitively bidding for the provision of these services to Workforce Development Board Area 83 must be capable of providing requested services in the Local Service Area. Potential bidders may pick up copies of the Request for Proposal beginning November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at 1504 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe, Louisiana, or at WWW.WDB83.Com.
Proposals must be returned to 1504 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe, Louisiana by 4:00 p.m., December 13, 2019. Late proposals will not be accepted.
Questions on the proposal process should be directed to Mrs. Terri Mitchell, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board 83, at the above address or by fax at 318-361-0279.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program “Auxiliary Aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.”
Turkey Creek Water System, Inc.
P. O. BOX 540
Gilbert, LA 71336
Office: 318-435-5999 1-800-242-6924 Fax: 318-435-5599
Dear Valued Member of Turkey Creek Water System,
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
Turkey Creek Water System failed to take corrective action following identification of a significant deficiency.
On 06/14/2018 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) performed a detailed inspection and engineering evaluation of our water system called a sanitary survey. During this sanitary survey, they identified one or more significant deficiencies in our system. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation. According to EPA’s Ground Water Rule, we were required to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies) or work with the State to develop a plan to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies). However, we failed to correct the deficiency or contact the State before the established deadline and have therefore violated a requirement of the Ground Water Rule.
What should I do?
There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours
What does this mean?
This is not an emergency. If it had been an emergency, you would have been notified within 24 hours.
This significant deficiency has the potential to result in lack of proper treatment and oversight of the water system. Inadequately treated or inadequately protected water may contain disease causing organisms. These organisms can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and associated headaches. While we have not detected any evidence of contamination or other health threats related to our source water, we are still committed to correcting the deficiency to eliminate the threat of contamination.
What was done?
Our water system is currently in the process of resolving any deficiencies that may have been found during this survey.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For more information, please contact our office at 318-435-5999
Sincerely,
Turkey Creek Water System
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
V. DOCKET NO C-46541
Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and
Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris
Curator Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND in the VILLAGE OF GILBERT, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southwestern corner of Block B of Addition to Gilbert, Louisiana, of Property of Mrs. M. E. Gilbert as surveyed and shown by plat made by John W. Baker, dated January 1, 1919 and registered in Notarial Book 4, folio 450; and which corner is the point of intersection of the northern right of way line of First Street and eastern right of way line of Gaither Avenue, and from said corner run in a SW direction along a projection of the southern boundary line of Block B or the northern right of way line of First Street 50 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of that certain 5.74 acre tract acquired by W. H. Gilbert by deed from Mrs. M.E. Gilbert, registered in Notarial Book 14, folio 195; thence turn a right deflection of 90˚ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of said 5.74 acre tract a distance of 5.30 feet to the NE corner of that certain 1.35 acre tract acquired by Mrs. Maurice Turn McLemore, et al by deed from Marion Kelly Gilbert, et al as registered in Notarial Book 133, folio 65; thence turn a left deflection of 79˚40’ and from said corner of a POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence run in a SW direction along the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point; thence turn a left deflection 100˚20’ and run in a SE direction parallel to the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet to a point; thence turn a deflection of 79˚40’ and run in a NE direction along a line parallel to the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way of Gaither Avenue; thence turn a left deflection of 100˚20’ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning and containing 0.6 acres, more or less, and being a portion of said 1.35 acre tract as aforementioned.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46616
Bradley Thomas Bruce
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 2.00 Acre, more or less, tract or parcel of land situated in the Northwest Quarter [NW ¼] of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range8 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southwest Corner of that certain 2.51 Acre Tract conveyed to James Michael Folds and Lisa Ann Salsbury Folds as recorded in Conveyance Book 372, Page 925 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana which is monumented with a ¾” iron pipe on the northerly right-of-way line of Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence, proceed S 00°00’00” E, a distance of 100.40 feet to a point on the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence, proceed N 90°00’00”W, along the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860, a distance of 927.02 feet to a 5/8” iron rod and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence proceed S 06°25’48”E, a distance of 282.10 feet to a 5/8” iron rod; thence proceed S 83°58’43”W, a distance of 295.65 feet to a 5/8” iron rod; thence proceed N 06°22’45”W, a distance of 308.27 feet to a 5/8” iron rod on the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence proceed N 89°02’21” E, along the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860, a distance of 296.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46609
Latanga Yuvette Johnson
Curator- E. Micah Hoggatt
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 9 of Block 3, Glasgow Addition to the Town of Wisner, Louisiana as per Plat in Slide Book 69-A, Records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46600
Roselyn R. Criff A/K/A Roselyn Rosha Criff
A/K/A Roselyn Criff
Curator- Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 7 of Block 2 of Smith Subdivision and North 95 feet of Lots 8 and 9 of Block 8 of W.R. Taylor Subdivision, all in Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 7 East.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Brandon McFarland, Sr. and Brittany McFarland
Individually and O/B/O Their Minor Son Brandon McFarland, Jr.
V. DOCKET NO C-45523B
Clara B. Pleasant (Nee Robinson),
Johnnie Carter, Patricia Modique, and ABC Ins. Co.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Clara B. Pleasant (Nee Robinson), Johnnie Carter, Patricia Modique, and more particularly:
“Exhibit A”
225 Lincoln Street
Winnsboro, LA 71295
Legal Description:
Lots 1 and 2 of Block 5 of First Addition to Montgomery Subdivision, Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 8 East. 174-517 247-603 278-199
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Whitney Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-44713C
KDM Construction, LLC, Amos Kenney, Sharon White Kenney
And Gary Wayne Dickson
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 20th day of November, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
KDM Construction, LLC Amos Eugene Kenney, Sharon White Kenney and Gary Wayne Dickson, and more particularly:
5.1 ACRE TRACT
SECTION 15, T11N-R9E
FRANKLIN PARISH, LOUISIANA
From a 1” Pipe, found at the corner common to Section 10, 11, 14, and 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, go S 00˚ 10’ W along the east boundary of Section 15 for 1800.80 feet to a 1” Pipe, found on the division line between lands of Brister and Stroud, per Plat No. 30, Plat Book B of records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 4373.23 feet to the point of beginning, being a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the northeast corner of within described tract.
Thence from said point of beginning continue WEST along said division line between lands of Brister and Stroud for 327.44 feet to a 2” Pipe, found 20 feet, more or less, from the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue West for 58.0 feet to the edge of water of Bayou Macon, at date of survey; thence S 04˚ 56’ E along said edge of water of Bayou Macon for 596.4 feet; thence leaving said edge of water go S 89˚ 59’ E for 39.3 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the top bank of Bayou Macon; thence continue S 89˚ 59’ E for 327.79 feet to a 5/8” Iron Rod, set at the southeast corner of within described tract; thence N 03˚ 10’ W for 595.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said within described tract containing 5.1 Acres, situated in Section 15, T11N-R9E, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 11th day of October, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Minutes Library Board of Control
November 4, 2019
The Franklin Parish Library Board of Control meet in regular session on Monday, November 4, 2019. President John Guice opened the meeting with Jeannette Thompson, Bill Marionneaux, and Dorothy Brown present. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the last meeting as published. Bill Marionneaux made the motion to accept the minutes as published, second was made by Dorothy Brown and all were in favor. Library Director, Onie Parker gave the statistical report noting that circulation was up for the quarter and that there has been an increase in usage of the Cloud Library. Linda Lochebrunner went over financial information with the board noting that the financial outlook was good.
The business manager recommended that the 2019 budget be amended. Following a discussion, Mr. Guice asked for a motion to amend the budget. Bill Marionneaux made the motion to amend the 2019 budget, the second was made by Dorothy Brown and all were in favor.
The Library Board, Library Director, and the Business manager developed a proposed budget for 2020. Mr. Guice asked for a motion that the prepared proposed budget be presented for consideration. Dorothy Brown made the motion to present the prepared proposed budget for consideration, the second was made by Jeanette Thompson and all were in favor. A public hearing regarding the Amendment of the 2019 Budget and to approve the 2020 Budget will be on December 5, 2019 at 12 (noon) at the Franklin Parish Library, 705 Prairie Street Winnsboro, LA.
The Jury Duty Policy was discussed and amended. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the changes. Bill Marionneaux moved that the changes to the Jury Duty Policy be accepted, second was made by Jeannette Thompson and all were in favor. The Board discussed a policy governing voting at the Trail Blazer Trustee Meeting. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the policy as presented. Jeanette Thompson made the motion to accept the policy, Dorothy Brown seconded and all were in favor.
Annual Leave and Compensatory Time policy was discussed and it was determined that one statement be added to the Annual Leave Policy for clarification. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the Annual Leave and Compensatory Time Policy as presented with the clarifying statement added. Bill Marionneaux moved to accept the policy as presented, the second was made by Jeanette Thompson and all were in favor.
The board was provided an update on the renovations to the Genealogy Room and the repairs at the Wisner Branch.
There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned.
Onie Parker, Library Director and Secretary to the Board of Control
Winnsboro, Louisiana
October 7, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Mr. Tim Eubanks was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the October 7, 2019 regular meeting as amended.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for OCTOBER 7, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for October 7, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from September 3 and 30, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Baskin School Group
B. Delayne Donnell, Recognition of Teacher Award
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on 2018-19 Ending Budget. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on resolution for Audit Compliance Report. (Boquet)
C. To consider and/or take action on Policy Updates. (approve) (Johnson)
(IDDFA – Sp. Ed. Advisory Council and JGCF – Behavioral Health Services for Students)
D. To consider and/or take action on 2019-20 Organizational Chart. (Boquet)
E. To consider and/or take action on permission to bid FPHS track. (Johnson)
F. To consider and/or take action on Change Order with Gentry Construction for Fort Necessity School and Winnsboro Elem. School. (Johnson)
G. To consider and/or take action asbestos abatement and demolition of Ward III School. (Johnson)
H. To consider and/or take action on declaring vacancy of Superintendent’s position and consider procedure to be utilized for position. (Kelly)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM SEPTEMBER 3 AND 30, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the September 3 and 30, 2019 meeting.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – Mrs. Delayne Donnell, Recognition of Teacher Award
Mrs. Delayne Donnell, Curriculum Director presented an award to 13 teachers. This award is paid out of TIF (Teacher Incentive Fund) money. Tonight’s award is for perfect attendance. Teachers recognized are Sandra Welch and Ruth Watkins from Crowville School, Colby Ezell, Amarylis Goods, Rebecca Jones, Diannie Rollins, Kayla Pepper Shirley and Sandy Smith from Gilbert School, Bonnie Dowden, Anita Green and Latasha Jordan from Winnsboro Elem. and from Franklin Parish High School teachers are Kelsey Dugard and Logan Dugard. Ms. Green, Ms. Jordan, Mr. & Mrs. Dugard received this award last year, also. Ms. Sandy Smith from Gilbert School has received this award for three years.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – Baskin School Group
Mr. Justin Lord, Committee Chairman for the Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building addressed the Board concerning the restoration of the old Baskin School. He gave to Superintendent Johnson a petition. This group is asking for a 5-year time to restore this building. They are requesting a halt to the demolition of the old school. Mr. Lord asked if a Mr. Davis from the La. Trust for Historic Preservation to speak to the Board. Mr. Davis spoke to the Board concerning acquiring the necessary funds to make plans to restore this building. The Board did say we had a contract already signed to demo the building. Board may grant a delay until next June 2020 to see what funds this group can raise to repair this building. Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan reported that this building is a liability to the school board. Mr. Bryan asked who would do the matching grants and who would be responsible for the upkeep. Mr. Bryan wanted the people to know that his building is on an active school campus and access to the building will be limited to what can be placed in this building due to the close proximately to the school already there. This group is asking for time to raise funds. Mr. Davis said his estimated cost to repair the building would be $1.5 to 2 million.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2018-2019 ENDING BUDGET
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2018-2019 Ending Budget for the Franklin Parish School Board. The School Board ended the year with a $501,845.00 fund balance. Superintendent Johnson said the school board has a $1.9 million payroll monthly.
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD 2018-19 Ending Budget
18-19
Consolidated
Ending
Budget General Local State Federal Child
Funds Funds Grants Grants Nutrition TOTAL
Revenues
Local Sources 3,194,994 5,125,082 40,893 8,360,969
State Sources
(Other than MFP) 71,076 0 91,034 162,110
MFP(excluding
School Lunch) 20,063,486 0 20,063,486
MFP (School Lunch) 0 0 26,271 26,271
Federal Sources 0 0 4,366,439 2,058,530 6,424,969
Total Revenues 23,329,556 5,125,082 91,034 4,366,439 2,125,694 35,037,805
Other Sources of
Funds 375,793 0 0 0 0 375,793
Total Revenue &
Other Sources 23,705,349 5,125,082 91,034 4,366,439 2,125,694 35,413,598
Expenditures
Instruction:
Regular Programs - Elem
&Sec. 9,792,304 0 0 644,638 10,436,942
Special Education 2,406,667 0 0 213,414 2,620,081
Vocation Education 322,911 0 0 36,209 359,120
Other Instructional
Programs 659,001 0 0 60,170 719,171
Special Programs 111,021 0 83,943 1,838,552 2,033,516
Adult/Continuing Education 0 0 0 0 0
Community College Programs 0 0 0 0 0
Total Instruction 13,291,904 1,880,686 83,943 2,792,983 0 18,049,516
Support Services Program:
Pupil Support 1,253,537 0 0 131,404 1,384,941
Instructional Staff
Services 1,083,457 0 7,091 1,061,395 2,151,943
General Administration 606,735 0 0 0 606,735
School Administration 1,614,707 0 0 0 1,614,707
Business Services 534,472 0 0 0 534,472
Operations &
Maintenance of Plant 1,981,706 0 0 0 1,981,706
Student Transportation 2,604,138 0 0 4,864 2,609,002
Central Services 45,677 0 0 0 45,677
Total Support Services 9,724,429 1,193,061 7,091 1,197,663 0 12,122,244
Operations of Non-Instructional
Services:
Food Service 95,908 0 0 0 2,083,123 2,179,031
Enterprise Operations 0 0 0 0 0 0
Community Service
Operations 7,644 0 0 0 0 7,644
Total Operation Of Non-Instruc
Service 103,552 0 0 0 2,083,123 2,186,675
Facility Acquisition &
Construction 0 0 0 0 0 0
Debt Service 0 0 0 0 0 0
Total
Expenditures 23,119,885 8,716,530 91,034 3,990,646 2,083,123 38,001,218
Other Uses of
Funds 83,619 1,953,218 0 375,793 0 2,412,630
0
Total Expenditures & Other Uses
of Funds 23,203,504 10,669,748 91,034 4,366,439 2,083,123 40,413,848
Excess (Deficiency) of Rev &
Other Sources 0 0 0 0
Over Expenditures &
Other Uses 501,845 -5,544,666 0 0 42,571 -5,000,250
Residual Equity
Transfer In 0 0 0 0 0 0
Residual Equity Transfer
Out** 0 0 0 0 0 0
(Board Reserve for Insurance)
info only 1,000,000 1,000,000
Estimated Unreserved
Begin. Balance 4,726,751 0 0 0 783,130 5,509,881
Estimated Unreserved Ending
Balance 5,228,596 6,289,484 0 0 825,701 12,343,781
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE AUDIT COMPLIANCE REPORT
RESOLUTION # 2019-10-0004
BE IT RESOLVED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the Audit Compliance Report for 2018-2019 audit year as presented to the Board by Business Manager Rebecca Boquet. Mrs. Boquet said this report simply states that the Franklin Parish School Board is in compliance with the Legislative Auditor’s requirements.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON POLICY UPDATES
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the policy updates for IDDFA – Sp. Ed. Advisory Council and JGCF – Behavioral Health Services for Students. Superintendent Johnson said that these policies have laid over 30 days and they do track state law. These policies will go into the Franklin Parish Policy Manual.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019 ORGANIZATIONAL CHART
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the 2019 Organization Chart. Mrs. Boquet said this report has not changed in the last few years. This is a requirement of the auditors. Chart is on public view at Franklin Parish School Board office.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON PERMISSION TO BID FPHS TRACK
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board give permission to take bids for the Franklin Parish High School track. Superintendent Johnson said he has reported several that if the money is available from the building fund that he would try to put in a track. This track will be up to code and the high school will be able to hold track meets.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON CHANGE ORDER WITH GENTRY CONSTRUCTION FOR FORT NECESSITY SCHOOL AND WINNSBORO ELEMENTARY
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accept the change order with Gentry Construction for Fort Necessity School for a cost of $20,514.70. This change order is for adding a grinder pump for dumpster pad and kitchen, materials and installation school sign and a/c unit, ductwork in gym. The change order for Winnsboro Elem. includes undercut 3.5’ of suitable soils and replace, additional painting and additional rubber base to gym. This is being done at a cost of $19,557.45.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ASBESTOS ABATEMENT AND DEMOLITION OF WARD III SCHOOL
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0009
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the asbestos abatement and demolition of Ward III School. This will be done only to part that is not being used by the cooperative endeavor with E. H. Emfinger. Total cost of this project will be $132,000.00. The cost of the abatement is $54,000. To tear down and remove the building will be approximately $114,000. The rest of the cost of the project to be sure the air quality around this project is safe for the community. Some people from the community, thinking they were helping by clearing debris knocked down part of the old building. This part had not had the asbestos abated. Superintendent Johnson did say that there are other buildings in the parish that need to be abated and torn down. He was talking about the old Wisner Elem. School in Wisner. He said the old school on Highway 15, Wisner could be sold and the proceeds go toward the cost of the abatement and demolition of the Wisner Elem. School. Mr. Davis stated he will go along with this project but he does want to see some action on cleaning up the old Wisner Elem. School in Wisner cleaned up.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson The motion was approved.
MOTION TO DECLARE VACANCY OF SUPERINTENDENT’S POSITION AND CONSIDER PROCEDURE TO BE UTILIZED FOR POSITION
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accepts Superintendent Johnson’s resignation of superintendent due to his retirement. His effective date is January 6, 2020. Attached is the procedure to be utilized for seeking a new superintendent for Franklin Parish School Board. Superintendent Johnson has been in this position since 2004.
October 7 Declare vacancy; Vote on Procedure to be Utilized
October 16 First ad in Franklin Sun
October 23 Ad in News-Star
October 30 Second ad in Franklin Sun
November 15 Deadline for Applying
November 18 & 19 Applications reviewed, certification confirmed, copies made
November 19 Special mtg. to determine who to interview
November 21 & 22 Interviews
December 2 Election of Superintendent (If not done following last interview)
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent Lanny Johnson reported to the Board that we have had state and federal monitoring in the parish for Carl Perkins Funds, Title I and Title II review. These three programs passed this review with a perfect score. The Child Nutrition Program has a big review coming up. Superintendent Johnson reported that Fall Break will be October 11 and 14, 2019. He also reported that on Halloween we allow schools to hire extra security for this night. Superintendent Johnson also reported that the MFP student count looks like we will be down about 40 students for the 2019-2020 school year. All area parishes are losing students. Our most important date is February 1 student count. Each student is worth $4,000 in MFP funds.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly asked if our schools are being used for election day. Superintendent Johnson reported that we have 4 schools that are being used as voting places. We shut schools down for the Presidential election.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – October 7, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Frazier, Jasmine WEST 1 Teacher 09.23.19 New Position 10.07.19
Resignations
Name Schoo lPosition Effect. DateReasonBd. Mtg.
Carr, Tiffany Fort Teacher 09.30.19 Relocation 10.07.19
Duewall, Cynthia Fort Teacher 09.10.19 Disability 10.07.19
Warbington, SandraWESTeacher09.24.19
Retirement10.07.19Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Blunt, Christopher WES Para 09.23.19 New position 10.07.19
Blunt, Javacia WES Para 10.04.19 Replace H. Rose 10.07.19
Brown., Tartanyus WES Caft. tech 10.01.19 Replace self as d/d sub10.07.19
Cleveland, Kathy Crowville Caft. tech 10.01.19 Replace self as d/d sub10.07.19
Dunbar, Felicia Gilbert Caft. tech 10.01.19Replace self as d/d sub10.07.19
Jackson, Deloris WES Caft. tech 10.01.19 Replace self as d/d sub10.07.19
Shaw, Kallie WES Caft. tech 10.01.19 Replace self as d/d sub10.07.19
Wiggins, Jessie Gilbert Caft. tech 10.01.19 Replace self as d/d sub10.07.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Davis, John “Bo” Cen. Off.Maint. Field Supv. 09.30.19 Retirement 10.07.19
Rose, Hendrica WES Para 09.27.19 Resignation 10.07.19
Williams, Willie Gilbert Bus Dr. 10.15.19 Disability 10.07.19
Transfers
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Wall, Sherry WES 8g para to sped para 08.19.19 Replace J. Thomas10.07.19
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Ms. Mia Dunn
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
October 28, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled agenda meeting on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the Maintenance Committee to order. Superintendent Johnson reported that 2 new pumps and controller will be purchased to replace old ones at the Baskin School oxidation pond at a cost of $16,000 each. This should resolve the problem Baskin is having with the sewer. He reported that our building program is coming to an end. Contractors are working on the band room and gym. A new surface will be put down for the gym floor. The gym hallway and restrooms should be done. The gym has been repainted. There are still some small projects to finish at Fort and WES. The track bid is due on Nov. 12th. There is still dirt work to be done at 2 or 3 locations. He believes the drainage problem has been resolved at Gilbert. Superintendent Johnson did report that we had a list of items to be done at each school for this last tax proposal. He reported that we have done everything we told the people we were going to do and then added a few projects. The roofs are in pretty good shape. We a/c the gyms and WES caft. You will have an increase in utility rates. We are buying buses and this is relieving us from under the lease. This is freeing up approximately $125,000 in lease payments. The Board has spent approx. $25 mil. in 15 years. We tried to fix up the inside and outside of the schools. We have done all items on the list. On the Baskin School issue we had in the 1st and 2nd tax proposition to fix up the old Baskin High School. These tax issues failed. We have made an effort to restore this school. But at this time we do not need this building. Supt. Johnson said he does not think this building worth repairing. He feels like it will take about $5 mil. to fix this building. He feels like it would better serve the community to tear down the building and make a park or memorial. We are not letting anyone into the building due to the hazardous conditions of the building. We do have to pay the contractor $8500 to cover the hole and do the work he has done. Mrs. Nichols asked what the average life was for a bus. It is reported that the life of a bus is between 10 to 15 years. The lease payment on 5 buses is $80,000. Bus drivers is a critical shortage area. Now we may have some mechanical problems with all these purchased buses but that is some time down the road. We could not have made it if we did not lease the buses in the beginning. Mr. Tim Eubanks made it clear that he was only suggesting to wait until May to tear down the Baskin building because it is getting wet weather and students being at school and he thought it would be a hazard. He did not suggest until May to give the Baskin group time to raise the money to restore the building. The Board did not vote on extending this time. If DEQ had not gotten involved the building would be down. He suggested that if we get approval from DEQ go ahead and tear it down. The demolition of the Baskin building is in the last tax proposition. This building has been sitting for 20 years. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the Maintenance Committee.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the Finance Committee to order. Mrs. Boquet reported to the Board that she gave to the Board in their packet financial for September, 2019. She reported that revenue and expenses are up. Right now revenue exceeds the expenses. This is because money is being held back for the June, July and Aug. payroll. Ms. Boquet also reported that the recommendation for the November supplement is in the Board’s packet. This is an increase from last year and will be paid with the November payroll. This increase will cost the Board $49,000.00 more than last year. This money comes from the Gen. Fund. She did state that whatever fund the employee is funding from that fund pays the supplemental check and the 13th check. The non-certified teacher will get the full supplemental check. Mrs. Nichols asked about non-certified teachers. The incentive is for all teaches to be certified. Supt. Johnson said that at some point in the future you will have to tell teachers that do not have a license they will only receive 1st year teacher’s pay and not receive the 13th check or any supplement. If you do not do something, then you will have all non-certified teachers. Superintendent Johnson has spoken to Mrs. Blackson, personnel supervisor about this. You will have to give the teachers at least a year’s notice to do this. Some teachers are content to just receive 1st year pay. If we tell these teachers, we do not need them anymore than we will have trouble finding teachers. We have had teachers to retire and never become certified. Mrs. Nichols thinks that we need some incentive for these teachers to become certified. This issue will need to be address with either a Board Policy or something stating that if the teacher is not actively working trying to get certified then their pay will decrease to a day to day sub pay and not receive the teacher’s portion of the 13th check. Dr. Johnson did say that there is a teacher shortage. We have approx. 65 uncertified teachers. We have some teachers that will never be able to become certified. Supt. Johnson thinks the Board should be something in place. This supplement is coming from the Gen. Fund. The Board said we need to put something in place. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the Finance Committee meeting.
President Kelly, Board Members and Superintendent Johnson went over each item on the agenda. During the superintendent’s report, Supt. Johnson reported that time changes this Sunday and Thanksgiving holidays is last week in November. President Kelly asked about and to confirm that Franklin Parish extra-curricular activities is for Franklin Parish public school students only. He also asked about a policy on alcohol use on school campus. Also the next agenda meeting is scheduled during the Thanksgiving holiday so Board agreed to change it to Tuesday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. before the Special meeting scheduled on the 19th. \
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the November 4, 2019 regular meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for NOVEMBER 4, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for November 4, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from October 7 and 28, 2019 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. Delayne Donnell, Recognition of Teacher Award
B. Ag. Extension Office Speaker
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on payment of November supplement. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on permission to accept the low bid for the FPHS track. (Johnson)
C. To consider and/or take action on permission to sale for salvage old equipment. (Clark)
D. To consider and/or take action on CNP adult lunch price increase. (Nolan)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-10-0013
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
