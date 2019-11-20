PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE BUDGETS OF THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
The Franklin Parish Police Jury will conduct a public hearing regarding the Amendment of the 2019 budget and to approve the 2020 budget on December 12th, 2019 at 5:00pm, in the Police Jury Meeting room located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA. All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written or oral comments. The public is encouraged to attend. A detailed description of the budget will be available for inspection at the Treasurer’s Office on December 16, 2019.
Sam Boyd, Secretary/Treasurer
Franklin Parish Police Jury
West Winnsboro Water System, Inc.
PO Box 222
Winnsboro, La 71435
318-435-2295
Dear Valued Member of West Winnsboro Water System,
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
West Winnsboro Water System failed to take corrective action following identification of a significant deficiency.
On 08/10/17 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) performed a detailed inspection and engineering evaluation of our water system called a sanitary survey. During this sanitary survey, they identified one or more significant deficiencies in our system. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation. According to EPA’s Ground Water Rule, we were required to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies) or work with the State to develop a plan to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies). However, we failed to correct the deficiency or contact the State before the established deadline and have therefore violated a requirement of the Ground Water Rule.
What should I do?
There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours
What does this mean?
This is not an emergency. If it had been an emergency, you would have been notified within 24 hours.
This significant deficiency has the potential to result in lack of proper treatment and oversight of the water system. Inadequately treated or inadequately protected water may contain disease causing organisms. These organisms can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and associated headaches. While we have not detected any evidence of contamination or other health threats related to our source water, we are still committed to correcting the deficiency to eliminate the threat of contamination.
What was done?
Our water system is currently in the process of resolving any deficiencies that may have been found during this survey.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For more information, please contact our office at 318-435-2295
Sincerely,
West Winnsboro Water System
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, October 21, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Approval of the Minutes for September’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, second by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from September’s monthly meeting. Attorney Samuel Singer entered the meeting at 6:05 P.M.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 1019: Amendment to Ordinance No. 914-Town of Winnsboro’s Permit Fee Schedule
Assistant Superintendent Phillip Robinson explained the importance and need to increase the Town of Winnsboro’s Permit Fees due to the price changes. The Town of Winnsboro hasn’t had a rate increase since 2007 and our current rates do not cover the new costs.
Motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to introduce Ordinance No. 1019. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Introduction of Ordinance No. 1020: Amendment to Block Parties
Motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson and approved to introduce Ordinance No. 1020. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
Yeas: Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: Tyrone Coleman
Absent: None
Introduction of Ordinance No. 1021: Amendment to Back Pack
Motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson and approved to introduce Ordinance No. 1021. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Town Hall.
Yeas: Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: Tyrone Coleman and Keith Berry
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-1001: Airport Improvements for Taxiway and Apron
Rehabilitation
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NUMBER: 19-1001
The Town of Winnsboro of the Parish of Franklin met in regular session on this 21st day of October, 2019. The following resolution was offered by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Eddie Dunn.
A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD) for improvement at the Winnsboro Municipal Airport.
Whereas, Act 451 of the 1989 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature authorized the financing of certain airport improvements from funds appropriated from the Transportation Trust Fund; and
Whereas, the Town of Winnsboro has requested funding assistance from the LA DOTD to/for Taxiway and Apron Rehabilitation (Design and Construction) and
Whereas, the stated project has been approved by the Louisiana Legislature and the LA DOTD is agreeable to the implementation of this project and desires to cooperate with the Town of Winnsboro according to the terms and conditions identified in the attached Agreement; and
Whereas, the LA DOTD will provide the necessary funding for the Taxiway and Apron Rehabilitation (Design and Construction) and reimburse the sponsor up to $35,861.00 of project cost.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Town of Winnsboro that it does hereby authorize the Mayor to execute an Agreement for the project identified as AIP NO. 3-22-0053-012-2019 and SPN H. 014012, more fully identified in the Agreement attached hereto, and to execute any subsequent related documents, including, but not limited to, amendments to said agreement.
This resolution shall be in full force and effect from and after its adoption.
The aforesaid resolution, having been submitted to a vote, the vote thereon was as follows:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND NOT VOTING: None
WHEREUPON, the resolution was declared adopted on the 21st day of October, 2019.
Town of Winnsboro
BY: ____________________________ (Signature)
John C. “Sonny” Dumas______
(Typed or Printed Name)
TITLE: _______Mayor_______________
ATTEST: _________________________
(Signature)
TITLE: _____City Clerk______________
Certificate
IT IS HEREBY certified that the above is a true and correct copy of a resolution passed by the Town of Winnsboro of Franklin Parish, Louisiana in regular session convened on this, the 21st day of October, 2019.
_________________________
(Secretary of Sponsor)
TITLE: ____City Clerk_______________
Resolution No. 19-1002: 2019 Capital Outlay Application – Heath McGuffee
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
2019 CAPITAL OUTLAY APPLICATION RESOLUTION NO. 19-1002
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro desires to construct a terminal lift station from its Industrial Park to the Town’s existing municipal wastewater treatment plant to replace the existing industrial park wastewater treatment plant,
WHEREAS, grant funding for this project may be available by the State of Louisiana through its Capital Outlay program;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Town Council of the Town of Winnsboro that:
Section 1. Mayor John “Sonny” Dumas is hereby authorized to submit an application for funding to the State of Louisiana Capital Outlay program for this project; and
Section 2. Mayor John “Sonny” Dumas is further authorized to furnish such additional information as may reasonably be requested in connection with the application; and
Section 3. That the Engineer for this project is designated to be Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson.
A MOTION TO ADOPT the above resolution was made by Eddie Dunn, seconded by Jerry Johnson, and resulted in the following vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND NOT VOTING: None
CERTIFICATE
We the undersigned do certify that the foregoing resolution is a true and correct copy of a resolution adopted at a meeting held on the 21st day of October 2019, at which meeting a quorum was present and voting.
John “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
ATTEST:_________________________
Julia Jackson, City Clerk
Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas went over the new layout and proposal for the W.O. Gwin Park. The Council was then split into three (3) teams to help produce a new design of the park.
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Police Chief’s Recommendation for new hire
Chief of Police Will Pierce presented the Mayor and Council with a recommendation to hire Jerry Davis as a new police officer for the Town of Winnsboro. He would be replacing an officer that is leaving. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and approved to accept the recommendation.
Yeas: Keith Berry, Jerry Johnson, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
Nays: Tyrone Coleman
Absent: None
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Rex McCarthy, second Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
Monthly Financial Statements
Mayor John Dumas presented the Board of Aldermen with monthly financial statements for the month of September. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Comments from Council
Tyrone Coleman – None
Keith Berry – Asked about spraying to kill tall grass
Eddie Dunn – None
Jerry Johnson – None
Rex McCarthy – None
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned at 6: 44 P.M.
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
Public Hearing Regarding the Budgets of the Franklin Parish Library
The Franklin Parish Library will conduct a public hearing regarding Amending the 2019 budget and to approve the 2020 budget on December 5, 2019 at 12:00 (noon), at the Franklin Parish Library located at 705 Prairie Street, Winnsboro, LA. A detailed description of the budget is available for inspection at the Franklin Parish Library during regular business hours beginning November 14, 2019.
LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
SERVICE DELIVERY AREA 83
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD SDA-83, INC.
The Workforce Development Board SDA-83, Inc., will be accepting proposals to provide Youth Services and Career Coaching Services for the period of February 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021. Workforce Development Board SDA-83, Inc., comprises the Parishes of Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll. The funds for theses parishes are made available by the Federal and State government allocation process as specified within the Workforce Innovations Opportunity Act, and are to provide programs to prepare economically disadvantaged youths, unskilled or under skilled adults, and dislocated workers for entry or reentry into the labor force.
Potential service providers interested in competitively bidding for the provision of these services to Workforce Development Board Area 83 must be capable of providing requested services in the Local Service Area. Potential bidders may pick up copies of the Request for Proposal beginning November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at 1504 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe, Louisiana, or at WWW.WDB83.Com.
Proposals must be returned to 1504 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe, Louisiana by 4:00 p.m., December 13, 2019. Late proposals will not be accepted.
Questions on the proposal process should be directed to Mrs. Terri Mitchell, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board 83, at the above address or by fax at 318-361-0279.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program “Auxiliary Aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.”
Public Hearing / Regular Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
October 10, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in regular Session on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, Juror James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin James Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
The motion to approve the agenda was offered by Parks, seconded by Harris and was unanimously passed.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider the removal of Purvis Rd. from the parish road system. President Campbell asked for any public comments. A letter of objection was received from Ms. Mary Moore and Mr. Donel Bonner. President Campbell closed the public hearing. Parks offered the motion to leave Purvis Rd. in the parish road system. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement except Scott who abstained from voting.
President Campbell opened the public hearing regarding an amendment to the Franklin Parish Alcohol Ordinance and Permitting/Renewal Application which would include background checks. President Campbell asked for any public comments. No comments were received. President Campbell closed the public hearing. Scott offered the motion to adopt the amendment. Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement except for Harris who abstained commenting that he has always not voted on anything concerning alcohol.
The jury agreed to skip the proclamation for Mr. Sullivan due to the proclamation being incomplete at this time.
Scott offered the motion to approve the minutes of the September 12, 2019 regular meeting. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
Ms. Kelly Lafferty, Franklin Parish 4-H Administrator, presented the monthly LSU Ag Center report consisting of the Franklin Parish Quarterly Report and Franklin 4-H Newsletter. National 4-H week is October 6-12, 2019.
Mr. Ken McManus advised the jury that the Boggy Bayou Project is coming to the end. There was a complaint received about ruts made on his property that the property owner was concerned might be a hazard to his cows. However upon investigation, no work involving this project had taken place on his property.
Juror Harris asked Mr. McManus if there are any pictures showing everything involved in the Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 (LD Knox Rd.). McManus advised that he did not believe so but a surveyor would definitely need to go out and set the parameters and elevations. Need to schedule a meeting with the project manager. Harris requested to be invited and involved in that meeting. Harris also advised that he would like a new lake commission formed for the Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3.
The motion to submit applications and approve the necessary resolutions for the following Capital Outlay Projects was offered by Robinson, seconded by Parks and was unanimously passed. Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 1, Turkey Creek Dam, Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3, Dummy Line Rd. Improvements, Union Church Rd. Improvements, WPA Rd. Improvements and Parish Activity Center.
Parks offered the motion to approve Resolution 712, approving an agreement with Ouachita Parish Police Jury for the purpose of applying for grant funding and acting in support of watershed region managements activities and in conjunction with the State of Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
Ms. Foy was unable to attend the meeting.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the employee holiday schedule. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement. Employees will be off Thursday, November 28th and 29th for Thanksgiving and dismiss at 1:00 p.m. December 20th and resume working on January 6th 2020 for both Christmas and New Year’s.
A jury vote to enter into a new contract for parish garbage collection services was tabled.
The motion to approve the construction of a garbage turnaround on Clyde Weems Lp. was offered by Scott, seconded by Parks and passed. Mrs. Judy Roberts asked if the garbage turnaround also could be used by the school bus. The jury answered yes.
Juror Scott spoke about how he feels the work up submitted by Mr. McManus for the buildup of a section of Willow St. to keep it from going under water was incorrect and how he did not feel it was fair for this work not to be done. However, Mr. McManus reminded Mr. Scott that he only provided the information and his opinion on building up the section as requested, but it is not his decision if the work is done or not. Juror Scott asked that the following be on the record. A similar situation on Guice Rd. could be the same thing. That road was not scrutinized. It needed it, matter of fact I just got through talking with the lady, it needed it and she said how fine yall and the jury did a good job, they have a beautiful road. Now, in reference to that, Willow St. is in the same predicament but it’s being scrutinized. Now the reason I say that all those paper write up and whys and ifs and nots and you also mentioned about this roads, you have to tear up this road. Now go on and drive down this road you see what you are driving on just literally speaking just ride on down that road. There is nothing to ride on. Now let me say this, sometime back, and I don’t remember how long. Turkey Creek Park, I came to the jury said some of those pine trees need cut and I don’t have to remind you a pine tree did fall on a trailer. Juror Parks exited the meeting at this time. Alright now here is my point here, when you have a rain that continuously from rain settles there for a period of time it’s going to erode. Now here’s my point, school bus travels across it on that road so therefore eventually, it’s not if it is going to happen it’s when it’s going to happen, you are going to have a cave in and God forbid that a school bus be driving with some kids and flip because of a cave in we have not completely fixed the road. Now do you recall that you wanted to build that building out there you took all of that money from Boggy Bayou to build the building and said if anything else is needed the jury will do it. Because of the money being borrowed. This was stated. Now this should be taken care of regardless of whether you borrow money from one project or another one. The road needs fixing, period. You’ve see water wash away a road it’s going to happen and that school bus is going to continue guess if it dries up that doesn’t’ mean that road is safe. I’m just speaking facts people. I want to put it in a motion that the road be fixed. Cause if something happens, not that I told you so but I have elected to look out for the welfare of the constituents. When I see something not that I’m favoring but if something is rational and practical it’s going to happen. Scott offered the motion that the road be fixed. Lewis seconded. The motion passed.
Harris offered the motion to approve the buildup of Duke Rd. as recommended by the public works committee back in April. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve advertising for material bids was offered by Hendry, seconded by Robinson and was approved by all.
The motion to approve requesting quotes for the lease of an excavator was offered by Robinson, seconded by Hendry and approved by all.
The superintendent provided the jury with the monthly Superintendent’s Report which included the monthly work schedule and Capital Improvement 3 year plan. Robinson offered the motion to approve the Superintendent’s Report as presented. Lewis seconded, the motion passed.
Robinson offered the motion to approve holding a public hearing to consider amending the Subdivision Ordinance to list an exception to property being subdivided not requiring the construction of a road in order to access and of the tracts. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to approve rolling over the money in the Off System Bridge Program to next year. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve filing the vehicle/equipment damage which occurred in the month of September on the insurance. Hendry seconded with all voting in agreement.
Beeler Lake is a gumbo road and with the farmer’s getting their crops out the road is in bad shape. Needs 610 repeatedly placed on the end to help it hold up.
Scott offered the motion to approve 250 yds. of dirt to build up portions of Bonner Rd.
The motion to approve the drainage work to remove the silted in portions of the road ditches to alleviate the flooding of this road was offered by Hendry, seconded by Robinson and was passed.
Hendry offered the motion to approve both requests for dust control from Ms. Billy Ashley on Artie Carter Rd. and Mr. Justin Linder on Courthouse Rd. pending receipt of all necessary paperwork. Scott seconded with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to approve the placement of Children at Play and 15 MPH signs from 974 L D Knox Rd to the end. Lewis seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Scott offered the motion to approve the funds needed for the parish to clean up nuisance properties as voted on by the jury, come from the park fund in the respective district the property is located.
Hendry offered the motion to approve the School Board request for the construction of a bus turnaround at 168 Roy McDuffie Rd. Robinson seconded, the motion passed.
Harris offered the motion to table a decision concerning the hiring of a road foreman and courthouse maintenance person. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to approve the revisions to the FPPJ employee handbook as recommended by the personnel committee. Hendry seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The treasurer presented the Profit and Loss vs. Actual Budgets for all accounts handled by the police jury and asked if there were any comments or questions. There were none. Robinson offered the motion to approve the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Hendry seconded with all voting in agreement.
Included under Letters of Interest was an invitation to Northeast Louisiana Substance Abuse Office’s open house which will be held on 10/18/2019.
With there being no further business, Harris offered the motion to adjourn. Scott seconded. The meeting adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Ricky Campbell – President
Special Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
October 23, 2019
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in special session on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Ricky Campbell, President, K.W. “Buddy” Parks, Vice President, Juror Leroy Scott, Juror Joe Lewis, Juror Rawhide Robinson, and Juror Troy Hendry. Juror Harris was unable to attend.
President Campbell called the meeting to order, followed by roll call.
Juror Scott led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
The motion to approve the agenda was offered by Parks, seconded by Hendry and passed.
Hendry offered the motion to enter into a 5 year contract with Waste Connections for the solid waste collection and disposal services for Franklin Parish. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement. The new contract would be based off of occupied residential and commercial structure count of 9,374. 3 model year 2020 Mack automated side loaders and 1 model year 2020 Mack 25 yard rear loader will be purchased to service Franklin Parish. With the use of the automated side loaders. Waste Connections will place ads in the Franklin Sun for 6-8 weeks to educate the residents on the placement of the containers for pick up for the use of the automated side loaders. Service for handicapped residents will remain the same. Waste Connections will strive to pick up bulk items on regular scheduled routes days of pick up. However, if needed, a truck will be sent out Saturday to collect the bulk items unable to be collected. Waste Connections will run an announcement regarding bulk pickup in the Franklin Sun. All requirements and conditions in the service contract provided for proposals stand as written.
The motion to approve that the load limits and bridge closures as stated in Ordinance 3469, are established for the bridges participating in the federal off-system bridge program, was offered by Parks, seconded by Robinson and unanimously passed.
Hendry offered the motion to appoint Mr. Ashley Peters as the parish representative on the Steering Committee for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve advertising for a CDL driver to work on the patching crew. Robinson seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Robinson offered the motion to hire Mr. Ronnie Ray for the courthouse maintenance position on a 6 month probationary period at the rate of pay recommended by the Personnel Committee. Lewis seconded with all voting in agreement.
The jury reviewed the excavator lease quotes received for a 36 month lease. Robinson offered the motion to award the lease to Scott Equipment, which was the lowest quote received. Parks seconded the motion. The motion passed. The lease is to be $3,760.00 per month.
The 2019 PJAL convention will be held February 12th – 14th in Shreveport Louisiana. The jurors were asked to be thinking about attending and asked to inform the jury office if they plan to attend by the December regular meeting.
Scott offered the motion to wave the background check requirement for the 2020 Beer Permit renewals. Parks seconded with all voting in agreement. Applicants applying for a new permit will be required to submit to a background check.
Scott offered the motion to approve the hardship drive request for Mrs. Peyton Parker located at 175 Julian Parker Rd. pending that the upkeep of this drive meet the requirement of the Franklin Parish Hardship Drive Ordinance. Parks seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Scott offered the motion to approve the damage repair request of Ms. Tamesha Thompson. Robinson seconded. The motion passed. The repairs will be performed by Graham’s Auto Body & Delta Glass LLC. which was the lowest quote received at .
Hendry offered the motion to adjourn. Parks seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Ricky Campbell – President
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MINUTES
NOV. 12, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 6 p.m., at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council Members Cary Collier, Johnny Belton and Alderman Heather Chapman.
Also present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the Assistant Clerk. Cary Collier moved to approve the minutes as presented. Heather Chapman seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Old Business:
Council discussed the Microsoft Word Update of the office computer system. Cary Collier made a motion; Heather Chapman seconded the motion to use Lane Humphries a local computer tech to do the update for the office computer system. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
New Business:
A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Heather Chapman moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Police Department Report:
The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly report was given. Chief reported that the officer’s vests were received. Chief Grayson addressed the dog running at large issue. Council and Chief Grayson agreed that the Ordinance should be enforced for anyone with a dog running at large. One officer resigned during the month of October therefore leaving a job vacancy. Chief Grayson requested that the council look at the qualifications of a prospective part-time patrol officer, Aaren Austin. A motion was made by Cary Collier and Heather Chapman seconded the motion to hire Aaren Austin as a part-time officer, effective November 12, 2019. 3 yeas, 0 nays, 0 absent.
Fire Department Report:
Chief Burns reported that the Fire Fighters are continuing with training. NO fires to report for this month. A battery was purchased and replaced in the Grumman pumper truck.
Further Business:
The mayor called for the meeting to be adjourned. Heather Chapman made a motion; Cary Collier seconded the motion, 3 yeas, 0 nays, 0 absent.
Wanda Carroll, Asst. Town Clerk
Robert Fife, Mayor
FRANKLIN PARISH HEAD START
Annual Report
PY 2018-19
Franklin Parish Head Start serves low income children and families from all over the parish on the campus of Winnsboro Elementary School. This federally funded program began its operation in the parish, under the supervision of Franklin Parish School Board, in the fall of 2002 and has consistently met its 136 funded enrollment in each of the following seventeen years with a lengthy waiting list of children. The base funding of $745,276 in federal dollars and non-federal funding of $152,500 in goods and services from community partners and volunteers, remained the same as when the program began in 2002 with the exception of minimal costs of living increases in seven different program years. Salaries and benefits of 24 full-time employees was how the majority of the budget was expended with staff development, insurance, student transportation, and supplies being other major expenditures. Use of cafeteria and playground space supplied by the grantee (School Board) and goods and services supplied by community partners and volunteers, grantee personnel, and parents comprised the majority of the non-federal match requirement.
A well-rounded experience was provided for the 136 3- and 4-year old children who attended the program. Social, educational, and emotional needs were addressed in this comprehensive child development program every day in new and creative ways. The funded and actual enrollment of 136 remained the same all year. A child from the waiting list, based on priority, was invited to attend in the rare event of an opening during the year. Average attendance was 85.61%.
Federal monitors as well as the same independent state auditors who audited the parish school system examined Franklin Parish Head Start. No official finding for the 2018/19 program year has been received.
Before educational, social, and emotional needs could be addressed and met, health needs and issues were identified and corrected, if possible. Therefore, health was, and always has been, a priority. According to federal regulations, each child must have a medical home, a physical and dental examination, and must be current on immunizations. All 136 children received the required initial medical, dental, and developmental screening meeting the federal requirement 100%. 20/136 students were past due on physicals at the close of the school year with 85% being in compliance. 23/136 students were past due 6 month dental preventive care at the close of the school year with 83% being in compliance. Twenty-one students received follow up dental care that required fillings/caps/surgery. Seventeen students needed follow-up dental care and are waiting on referral or have an appointment scheduled for a future date. The majority of dental follow-ups included fillings and/or caps. Speech was identified as the most needed special service. Twenty-three of the children were identified with a chronic medical condition such as seizures/1, asthma/8, and anemia/14. Twelve of the children who were anemic received follow-up medical care. Two children did not receive follow-up medical care due to their parents not making and/or keeping an appointment. Federal regulations require 10% of a program’s actual enrollment be filled with children with disabilities. This requirement was met and exceeded with fifteen enrolled children being diagnosed with a special need and having an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) in place by year’s end.
Kindergarten readiness was another priority of Franklin Parish Head Start. Children were exposed to academic and social activities and experiences daily guided by the new Frog Street Curriculum (same curriculum used by parish preschool programs). An abundance of materials and supplies encouraging creativity and discovery filled each of the eight classrooms. Smooth and comfortable transition into parish kindergarten programs is anticipated as this program used the same routines and schedules as the parish programs. Two qualified adults, a lead teacher and an assistant, were in each of the eight classrooms. Five of the teachers had at least a 4-year degree and the other three had 2-year degrees in early childhood and are working toward a 4-year degree. Five assistants had a CDA (Child Development Associates) and the other three are working toward that credential.
Teaching Strategies GOLD (TSGOLD) was the assessment used to determine child progress throughout the year. This assessment was administered 3 times and progress was noted in all areas at each of the 3 checkpoints. Results were shared with parents, governing boards, and community. Individualization and lesson plans were written with these results in mind.
Another area of utmost importance to this program was staff development. Many opportunities were provided for staff to improve performance, effectiveness, and efficiency. College classes, workshops, inservice, and conferences were available and staff were encouraged to attend. A job requirement of teaching staff is the successful completion of 6 hours toward the completion of a 4-year degree and assistants must have a current CDA within two years of hire date.
Parent involvement and engagement was also a priority. This program solicited and encouraged parent input and participation in all areas of the program. Parental communication in the form of phone calls, home visits, notes, newsletters, conferences, and casual conversation was practiced daily. Opportunities afforded to parents included training and in-service on topics such as nutrition, mental health, safety, parenting, and school readiness as well as assistance in continuing education and improving job skills. Activities and recognition for special populations such as fathers and grandparents were also provided.
Please find below the approved budget for fiscal year 2019-20 including a 1.77% COLA increase.
Approved Budget for Franklin Parish Head Start – PY 2019-2020
Personnel $ 640,547
Fringe Benefits $ 308,408
Travel $ 1,700
Equipment $ 0
Supplies $ 15,100
Contractual $ 4,300
Construction $ 0
Other $ 88,909
Direct Costs $1,058,964
Indirect Costs $ 0
Federal Share $1,058,964
Non-Federal Share $ 264,741
For any questions/comments, please call the Franklin Parish Head Start Center at (318) 412-9300.
