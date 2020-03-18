Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
December 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Administration conference room
Present: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman, Greg Kincaid; Vice Chairman, Jesse Young, Jan Hicks and Nick Poulos
Others: Blake Kramer, Administrator; Billy Page, CFO, and Charlotte Boone, Administrative Assistant.
Absent: Dr. Logan Atkins, and April Winborne, FNP-DON
Call to order: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman
Invocation Jan Hicks
Add to Agenda:
A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Dr. Hicks to add to the agenda under Administrative Report: consider approval of Resolution regarding the Social Security replacement.
Approval of Minutes:
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Mr. Young to approve the minutes from October 31, 2019 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Director of Nursing:
• NNB
Medical Staff:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve the Medical Staff Credentialing as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Financials:
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Young to approve the financials as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrative Report:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Poulos to approve the Social Security replacement plan resolution as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Executive Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Poulos to enter into Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Open Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to enter into Open Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve strategic planning re: CMCS proposal as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to continue to strategic planning re: dermatology services as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and and seconded by Mr. Young to approve to strategic planning re: nurse recruitment as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the strategic planning re: insurance waivers as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
4. Public Comment:
5. Adjourn:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Paul Price, Jr.
Board Chairman
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
December 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Administration conference room
Present: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman, Greg Kincaid; Vice Chairman, Jan Hicks and Nick Poulos
Others: Blake Kramer, Administrator; Billy Page, CFO, and Charlotte Boone, Administrative Assistant.
Absent: Jesse Young, Dr. Logan Atkins, and April Winborne, FNP-DON
Call to order: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman
Invocation Jan Hicks
Approval of Minutes:
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve the minutes from December 5, 2019 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Director of Nursing:
• NNB
Medical Staff:
• NNB
Financials:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the financials as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrative Report:
• NNB
Executive Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to enter into Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Open Session:
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Poulos to enter into Open Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve strategic planning re: radiology renovation as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Poulos to approve strategic planning re: Dr. Eldridge’s contract as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
4. Public Comment:
5. Adjourn:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Paul Price, Jr.
Board Chairman
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
January 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the Administration conference room
Present: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman, Greg Kincaid; Vice Chairman, Jan Hicks, Jesse Young and Nick Poulos
Others: Blake Kramer, Administrator; Billy Page, CFO, April Winborne, FNP-DON and Charlotte Boone, Administrative Assistant, and Dr. Tom Colvin
Absent: Dr. Rinata Richard
Call to order: Paul Price, Jr.; Chairman
Invocation Jan Hicks
Approval of Minutes:
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Poulos to approve the minutes from December 31, 2020 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Director of Nursing:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to move the discussion regarding “Delta Tuition Waiver Requests” to Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Medical Staff:
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve the Medical Staff credentialing as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Financials:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve the financials as presented. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrative Report:
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Poulos to approve the UPL agreements with Ruston as discussed. Motion carried unanimously.
• Mr. Kramer waived his right to participate in the discussion regarding Administrator Evaluation.
Executive Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to enter into Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
Open Session:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to enter into Open Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Kincaid to approve strategic planning re: physician recruitment as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Young and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve strategic planning re: CIS Cardiology proposal as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Dr. Hicks and seconded by Mr. Young to approve strategic planning re: Dr. Gutierrez contract as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Mr. Young to approve strategic planning re: hospital logo change as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
• A motion was made by Mr. Kincaid and seconded by Dr. Hicks to approve strategic planning re: ambulance services as discussed in Executive Session. Motion carried unanimously.
4. Public Comment:
5. Adjourn:
• A motion was made by Mr. Poulos and seconded by Dr. Hicks to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Paul Price, Jr.
Board Chairman
Regular Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
February 20, 2020
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in Regular Session on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Juror Ricky Campbell, Juror Rawhide Robinson, Juror James Harris, Juror Keiona Wesby, Juror Leodis Norman, Juror Gary Peters, and Juror David Deblieux.
President Campbell called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin, Juror Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider the creation of a L. D. Knox Lake Commission.
No public comments were voiced nor received in writing by the jury office.
President Campbell closed the public hearing.
The following resolution creating the L. D. Knox Lake Commission was unanimously adopted.
RESOLUTION 715
MOTION: Juror Harris SECOND: Juror Peters
WHERE AS the Franklin Parish Police Jury anticipates receiving funds for the repair of the existing Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 (L. D. Knox) drainage structure; and
WHERE AS this drainage structure is responsible for controlling the water level of the lake South of L.D. Knox Rd.; and
WHERE AS the existing ox-bow lake is one of the largest ox-bow lakes in Franklin Parish, with numerous homes; and
WHERE AS the improvements will increase the capacity of the drainage structure and allow the Franklin Parish Police Jury to control the lake levels for maintenance;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Franklin Parish Police Jury authorizes the creation of a L.D. Knox Lake Commission;
AND BE IT ALSO RESOLVED
The L.D. Knox Lake Commission shall be an advisory committee to the Franklin Parish Police Jury, composed of _7_ commissioners whose terms shall run congruent with the appointing jury, consecutive terms for members allowable. Its purpose and responsibility is for providing the jury with:
• Assessments of maintenance, improvement, use, policies and all other matters related to the lake.
• Recommendations in respect to the maintenance, improvement, use, policies and all other matters related to the lake.
The commission is responsible for defining the scope of analysis, reviewing information, deliberations and a recommendation to the Franklin Parish Police Jury.
The L.D. Knox Lake Commission members: John E. Carroll, Jerimie Reeves, Jimmy Story, Earl W. Fowler, Marvin Parker, Ritchie Dickey Jr. and Dan Freeman.
This resolution was declared adopted on this 20th day of February, 2020, with the following vote recorded.
YAYS: 7
NAYS: 0
ABSTAINED: 0
ABSENT: 0
President Campbell opened the public hearing to consider increasing juror salaries.
No public comments were voiced nor received in writing by the jury office.
President Campbell closed the public hearing.
By motion of Robinson, second by Harris, the Franklin Parish Police Jury voted to increase the juror salary to $1,600 and the president salary to $2,000 per month. The motion passed with the following vote recorded. Approved: Campbell, Robinson, Harris, Wesby, Norman, Deblieux Opposed: Peters (Peters requested to remain at $1,400 per month.)
Ms. Kelly Lafferty provide the jury with the monthly LSU Ag Center update, including the Franklin 4-H Newsletter for February, information about the 4-H LEGO building competition and the Recycle/Reuse Contest.
Mr. Ken McManus provided the jury with an update on the various projects his firm is currently working on for the parish. Norman discussed with McManus his vision for the Pine Street bridge. Harris asked about the possibility of state maintaining Hwy 874. McManus suggested that Norman and Harris schedule a meeting with Mr. Ken Free to discuss. The Asst. Sec./Treas. Is to schedule a meeting with Norman, Harris, and Free.
President Campbell asked for any public comments pertaining to any agenda items.
No comments were received. However, Norman offered a motion to ask for public comments prior to each jury vote. Wesby seconded. The motion was unanimously passed.
Robinson offered the motion to approve both the minutes for the January 13, 2020 regular meeting and February 6, 2020 special meeting. Harris seconded the meeting with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve a time extension for the Abe Lincoln/Horace White sewer rehabilitation project. Wesby seconded with all voting in agreement. The anticipated completion date will be the first week of April.
Agenda item 11, Boggy Bayou Project – change order request, was skipped.
The motion to approve resolution 714, giving President Campbell the authority to sign documents for the Activity Center Project, was offered by Peters, seconded by Robinson and unanimously passed.
The motion to obtain 3 quotes for the removal of a tree within the parish right of way off Louisiana St. and accept the lowest quote for the removal was offered by Peters, seconded by Wesby and was unanimously passed.
Mr. Kelvin Woods with Waste Connections attended the meeting to hear and address any questions or issues concerning the garbage service for the parish. Ms. Judy Roberts asked to be placed on the agenda but was not in attendance. Mr. Woods advised that the new trucks are in operation and there would be a learning curve for both the residents and Waste Connections employees. Maps are in the process of being compiled, reflecting the service days for each area in Franklin Parish as well as any route changes that may need to be made. Mr. Woods is the supervisor for Franklin Parish and has been working with the jury office diligently to address the numerous calls received concerning garbage pick-up to ensure that any issues are resolved in a timely manner. The jurors expressed their appreciation of Mr. Woods and acknowledged that the issues they have reported themselves have been address that remedied.
Parks offered a motion to re-run the advertisement for garbage collection in the Franklin Sun, once maps are provided. Wesby seconded with all voting in agreement.
Mr. Trahern requested to be placed on the agenda to discuss a road issue, however he was not in attendance. Juror Harris advised the jury that the issue Mr. Trahern had wanted to discuss was potholes on both Tom King Rd. and Roberts Rd. These two roads will be placed in the IWORKS system for repairs.
Harris offered the motion to approve gravel to be placed on existing bus turnarounds located at 1246 George Carroll Rd. and 1195 Hwy 562. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement. Harris made the suggestion that since this area has gumbo mud, placing 610 now and gravel once the weather clears.
The jurors were reminded about a training session to be held at the jury office. No action needed as this was just a reminder.
Robinson offered the motion to approve advertising for park mowing quotes. Peters seconded. The motion passed with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve advertising for a medical assistant at the Franklin Parish Health Unit in Winnsboro. Wesby seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
A motion to approve Juror Norman scheduling a meeting with Ken Free to discuss the Pine Street Bridge was offered by Peters, seconded by Wesby and passed by all.
Robinson offered the motion to go into executive session to discuss litigation pertaining to damages on Riley Rd. Harris seconded the motion and the motion passed.
Harris offered the motion to reconvene in regular session. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement. No vote was needed for anything discussed in executive session due to the fact it was all informational.
The superintendent, Wendell Thornton, provided the jury with the monthly superintendent’s report. He also advised the jury that a special meeting may need to be held to discuss and approve several employee positions. Robinson offered the motion to approve the superintendent’s report along with holding a special meeting on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve a hardship drive request for Dalton Arceneaux at 606 McCaleb Rd. was offered by Robinson, seconded by Deblieux and passed.
The motion to approve Children at Play signs for Shipley Rd. was offered by Deblieux, seconded by Robinson and passed.
A decision on requests for bus turnarounds on Dilly Rd. and Deer Creek Rd. was tabled until further information could be gathered.
Robinson offered the motion to deny the request for a bus turnaround at NA Quick Stop due to no justification for one. Peters seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to deny a request for removing Sims Ln. from the parish road system due to the fact that the jury recently placed gravel on the road in November of 2019. Deblieux seconded with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve the parish hauling 6 tons of cold mix to the Town of Wisner with the Town of Wisner paying for the materials. Harris seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Peters offered the motion to deny a request for tire repairs for Danielle Guillot. Wesby seconded with all voting in agreement except Harris who abstained from voting.
Harris offered the motion to approve placing tax renewals for Courthouse Maint., Drainage Maint. And Parish Equipment on the ballot for the upcoming November elections. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve changing Mr. Breard Burks’ Franklin Parish Beer/Liquor Permit obtained for Freddie Blue Room located at 333 Mock Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, from a Class “A” – Retail Beer Outlet (on-premises consumption) to Class “B” – Retail Beer Package House (off-premises consumption) was offered by Robinson, seconded by Deblieux and passed. All voting in agreement except Harris who abstained from voting.
Harris offered the motion to approve not purchasing a tractor until notification for the parish LGAP application is received. Peters seconded with all voting in agreement.
Norman offered the motion to table a decision regarding the purchase of tanks for holding liquid asphalt until more information is obtained. Harris seconded. The motion passed.
Peters offered the motion to approve renewing the parish health insurance with Blue Cross and Blue Shield with the jury covering the increased cost for the employees. Robinson seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Peters offered the motion to approve Ms. Tracy Lewis as the Rollins Park Community Center Supervisor. Robinson seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously passed.
Wesby offered the motion to approve Mr. Andrew Ellis as the supervisor for Nolan Norman Park through the summer months at the same rate of pay as in 2019. Deblieux seconded. The motion passed.
Robinson offered a motion to speak with Sheriff Cobb about the possibility of using inmate labor for the repairs needed at Turkey Creek Park caused by a storm last spring and for the jury office drafting a letter to Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser requesting any promotional assistance and funding available for Turkey Creek Park. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve partnering with H&R Block in a program it offers that would give the parish employees discounts when filing their taxes at any of the participating H&R Block locations.
Wesby seconded. The motion passed.
The Treasurer’s report was tabled due to the report not being completed due to unforeseen circumstances. Robinson offered the motion to table. Peters seconded with all voting in agreement.
The jurors were provided the following in the Letters of Interest. Information for the 2020 Catfish Festival, Delta Express Pipeline, 2020 Census and the newsletters for Opioid Litigation and the Chamber of Commerce.
With there being no further business to discuss, Peters offered the motion to adjourn. Harris seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer
Ricky Campbell – President
3-18
Special Meeting
Of the
Franklin Parish Police Jury
February 27, 2020
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in Special Session on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Rawhide Robinson, Vice President, James Harris, Chaplin, Juror Keiona Wesby, Juror Leodis Norman, Juror Gary Peters, and Juror David Deblieux. Unable to attend was Ricky Campbell, President.
Vice President Robinson called the meeting to order, followed by roll call.
Chaplin, Juror Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
Harris offered the motion to approve the agenda with the inclusion of amending the employee handbook to allow for jury approved work hours. Peters seconded with all voting in agreement.
The motion to approve Mr. J. Leteff trying out on the 5-yard dump truck was offered by Peters, seconded by Harris and was unanimously passed.
Peters offered the motion to approve February 28, 2020 as Mr. B. Hills last day employed with the Jury. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement. The jury expressed their appreciation for the work Mr. Hill has done for them and the parish as a whole.
Harris offered the motion to approve Mr. J. Rockhold changing position to a small track hoe operator on a 6-month probationary period at his current rate of pay. Mr. Rockhold must obtain his CDL during the probation period. Wesby seconded the motion. The motion was unanimously passed.
Harris offered the motion to approve Mr. T. Ross moving to a CDL dump truck position on the road crew.
Deblieux seconded the motion with all voting in agreement. Mr. Ross will not have a probationary period due to the fact that he is a seasoned employee.
Peters offered the motion to approve Mr. C. Huff moving to a bush hog operator position on a 6-month probationary period at his current rate of pay. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Deblieux offered the motion to approve advertising for a mechanic helper. Peters seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Harris offered the motion to approve advertising for an operator for the tractor with side cutter attachment. Peters seconded. The motion passed.
Harris offered the motion to approve moving Mr. R. Scott to the public works facility labor position on a 6-month probationary period at his current rate of pay. Peters seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The jury was informed that Mr. Joshua Dean will be covering the JOP duties for District 3 until an election is held to elect a new JOP for that district.
Peters offered the motion to approve repairs to unit 149, International 5 yd. dump truck, not exceed $2,500. Norman seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve the clarification that the jury does want the tax renewals as discussed during its regular meeting on 2/20/20, to be placed on the November 2020 ballot and not the December 2020 ballot, due to the fact that the November ballot will be a parish wide election. Deblieux seconded the motion. The motion passed.
With there being no further business to discuss, Peters offered the motion to adjourn. Deblieux seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer
Ricky Campbell – President
Solicitation for Proposals
The CENLA Area Agency on Aging, Inc., invites bids on contract for Title IIIE Family Caregiver Support In-home Respite and Sitter services for East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Richland, Tensas, and Union Parishes, LA. Sealed bids must be submitted to Joyce Thompson, Executive Director, CENLA AAA, PO Box 13027, Alexandria, LA, 71315-3027, on or before 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Public opening of bids will be at 12:30 pm, April 17, 2020 at 1423 Peterman Drive, Alexandria, LA. Interested parties may obtain bid specifications by contacting Joyce Thompson at (318) 484-2260 or (800) 454-9573 or joycethompson@cenlaaging.org. Specs are available at 1423 Peterman Drive, Alexandria, LA, Mon-Fri 8 am – 4 pm. CENLA AAA reserves the right to reject any and all bids as it may deem necessary in its own best interest. All specifications of CENLA AAA must be met in order for a bid to be considered responsive to the bid packet. Five (5) copies of all bids must be submitted.
Library Board Minutes Called Meeting
March 6, 2020
The Franklin Parish Library Board met in a called meeting on Friday, March 6, 2020. Board President John Guice called the meeting to order with Bill Marionneaux, Dorothy Brown, and Leslie Young present. The board met with an engineer for an exploratory meeting concerning the roof and structure of the library buildings. The board reviewed proposals for a security system and asked that additional information to be secured. There being no other business the meeting was adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted
Onie Parker, Library Director and Secretary to the Board of Control
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with L.R.S. 3:1609 and LAC 7:XV.314 (A), the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Louisiana Boll Weevil Eradication Commission, has established a boll weevil eradication zone, the Louisiana Eradication Zone, consisting of all the territory within the state of Louisiana.
Notice is further given that all producers of commercial cotton in Louisiana are required to participate in the boll weevil eradication program, including cost sharing, in accordance with the Boll Weevil Eradication Law and regulations. This includes, but is not limited to, reporting of cotton acreage and destruction of cotton plants and stalks by December 31 of each crop year. A copy of the law and rules and regulations may be obtained from the Boll Weevil Eradication Commission, 5825 Florida Blvd. Ste. 3002, Baton Rouge, La. 70806, telephone number (225) 922-1338.
Notice is also given that the planting of noncommercial cotton is PROHIBITED in Louisiana unless a written waiver is obtained from the Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry in accordance with LAC 7:XV.319(C). To request a waiver, submit a written application to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, at the address provided in this notice, stating the conditions under which such written waiver is requested.
NOTICE
2004 Pontiac Bonneville
VIN:1G2HX52K54U208775
Color: White
To be sold at Butler Collision Center, LLC, 5254 Highway 84 West, Laurel, MS 39443 March 20, 2020 at 8am CST.
Butler Collision Center, LLC
Ph: (601) 428-8368
Fx: (601) 649-5168
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Franklin Parish Hospital Service District #1 d/b/a Franklin Medical Center (hereinafter referred to as “FMC”) hereby invites bids from qualified interested parties (hereinafter referred to as “Proposer” or “Proposers”) to provide a robot assisted system for orthopedic surgery to FMC, pursuant to the terms and conditions hereinafter set forth in or referred in this bid proposal. The award shall be made at the sole discretion of FMC to the Proposer that best provides evidence of satisfactory qualifications and displays responsibility to fully meet the requirements as set forth by FMC. Evidence of qualification and responsibility shall be furnished by the Proposer as described in this bid proposal and will be reviewed by FMC. The award shall not be made until FMC has completed its review and verification of the Proposer’s qualifications. FMC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and also reserves the right to decline the award to any or all Proposers. The submission of a proposal by any Proposer does not by implication or expression commit FMC to enter into an agreement with that Proposer, or any other Proposer. No agreement shall occur until a resolution formally approving such agreement has been enacted by Proposer and a written agreement has been executed. Proposer will not be responsible for any costs incurred by a Proposer in preparing, delivering or presenting responses to this request. Once submitted, Proposer responses will be the property of FMC and will not be returned. By submitting an information package, the Proposer represents that they have read and understand the bid request and are capable of fulfilling all requirements. For questions and specifications, submit your request to the Key Contact listed below. Bids shall be opened at the Board of Commissioners meeting of May 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST.
Bids submitted should include the subject line “Robot Assisted Surgery System.” Systems submitted should have applications for both total knee and total hip replacements currently available. Any clinical studies or other medical data should be included with the bid. All bids should include price, installation timelines, service costs, and staffing requirements.
Key Contact:
Blake Kramer
PO Box 1300
Winnsboro, LA 71295
Announcement of Public Meeting
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at its regular meeting place, the Police Jury Meeting Room of the Courthouse, 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Police Jury of the Parish of Franklin, Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held within the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of ad valorem taxes.
