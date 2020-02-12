WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ryan Mead Smith, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
2-12 1tb
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE SUCCESSION OF
JIMMY GLYNN ELLERBE
PROBATE NO. 42,662
NOTICE OF FILING OF SECOND TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors of this succession and to al interested person that a Second Tableau of Distribution has been filed by the administratrix of this succession along with her petition praying for homologation of the tableau and for authority to pay the debts and charges of the succession listed thereon and to make partial distribution to designated heirs; and that the Second Tableau of Distribution can be homologated after the expiration of seven (7) days from the date of the publication of this notice. Any opposition to the petition and Second Tableau of Distribution must be filed prior to homologation.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE this 7th day of February, 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
2-12 1tb
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE SUCCESSION OF
WYATT MILTON AND
DIXIE MARIE FORTENBERRY MILTON
PROBATE NO. 45,230
NOTICE OF FILING OF SECOND TABLEAU OF DISTRIBUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors of this succession and to all other interested persons that a Second Tableau of Distribution has been filed by the administratrix of this succession along with her petition praying for homologation of the tableau and for authority to pay the debts and charges of the succession listed thereon and to make a partial distribution to designated heirs; and that the First Tableau of Distribution can be homologated after the expiration of seven (7) days from the date of the publication of this notice. Any opposition to the petition and First Tableau of Distribution must be filed prior to homologation.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF OFFICE this 7th day of February, 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT:
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
2-12 1tb
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Sicily Island State Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46652
Terrence D. Winborne also known as Terry Winborne,
and April Smith Winborne
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
IMMOVABLE:
Exhibit A:
A certain tract of parcel of land containing 1.98 acres more or less, being situated in the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N ½ of SW ¼) of Section 31, Township 13 North- Range 8 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at a found iron pin marking the northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 31, Township 13, North-Range 8 East, point also being in Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (known as Huggins Lane), run easterly along the centerline of said Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane), a distance of 787.10 feet to a found spike; thence run South 88 degrees 14 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline of said Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane), a distance of 204.30 feet to a found spike in the centerline of drainage ditch running in a southeasterly and northwesterly direction, point also marking the northwest corner of tract owned by Terry Winborne recorded in Conveyance Book 342, page 635, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence run South 87 degrees 29 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline of Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane) and the north boundary of said Winborne tract; a distance of 369.00 feet to a found spike marking the northeast corner of said Winborne tract and the POINT OF BEGINNING.
• Thence run South 86 degrees 57 minutes 59 seconds East, along the centerline of said Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane), a distance of 35.09 feet to a set concrete nail.
• Thence run South 02 degrees 55 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 519.01 feet to a set five-eighths inch (5/8”) rebar.
• Thence run North 87 degrees 25 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 287.57 feet to a set five-eighths inch (5/8”) rebar in the centerline of a drainage ditch running in a southeasterly and northwesterly directions.
• Thence run North 12 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West, along the centerline of said drainage ditch a distance of 229.65 feet to a point marking the southwest corner of tract owned by Terry Winborne recorded in Conveyance Book 342, page 635, of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
• Thence run North 89 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East, along the south boundary of said Winborne tract, a distance of 290.00 feet to a point marking the southeast corner of said Winborne tract.
• Thence run North 07 degrees 23 minutes 00 seconds East, along the east boundary of said Winborne tract a distance of 284.60 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
AND
A certain lot or parcel of land located in the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW/4) of Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 8 East, Franklin Parish Louisiana, being described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin at the northwest corner or the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 8 East, run easterly along the centerline of Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (known as Huggins Lane) a distance of 787.1 feet to a spike in the centerline of said highway; thence turn a right deflection angle of 01° -46’ and continue easterly along the centerline of said highway, 204.3 feet to a spike over the center of drainage ditch running southeasterly and northwesterly, and being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the lot or parcel of land herein described; thence turn a right deflection angle of 00° -45’ and continue easterly along the centerline of said highway, 369.0 feet; thence turn a right deflection angle of 94° -52’ and run southerly, 284.6 feet to an iron pin; thence turn a right deflection angle of 82° -32’ and run westerly, 290 feet, more or less, to a point in the center of the above mentioned drainage ditch; thence run in a northwesterly direction along the center of said ditch, 296 feet, more or less, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing a two story residence and 2.20 acres of land, more or less, and being subject to any rights-of-ways, easements and servitudes of record.
MOVABLE
• 2006 WAREAGLE/ War Eagle Boat, HIN: MTW19978J506, 17’ 00”, Aluminum Boat, Title No. 151922, Outboard Vessel;
• 2007 ANER BT (Trailer) bearing VIN# ABTTY63207M120679, 2007 Diamond City Aner Boat Trailer
• 2007 Yamaha Outboard Motor, 70 HP, bearing Serial No. 6H3KL1009913
• 2008 Chevrolet Pickup Red in color bearing VIN# 3GCEK13348G203668
• 2007 Yamaha Outboard Motor, 70 HP, bearing Serial No. 6H3KL1009913
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of February, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
US Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage
Asset-Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2007-KS3
V. DOCKET NO C-45686
Deborah M Herford and
Henry Gerald Herford, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land situated in the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 9 East in Franklin Parish, Louisiana, being described as follows:
Begin at the northwest corner of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 9 East and run thence north 89 degrees and 22 minutes east along the north boundary of said Section 34, a distance of 2638 feet, more or less; thence run south 01 degrees and 35 minutes east 3712.95 feet, more or less, for a point of beginning;
Thence from said point of beginning run thence south 89 degrees and 41 minutes east, a distance of 435.6 feet, more or less; thence run south 01 degrees and 35 minutes east, a distance of 300 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the south boundary of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 34; thence run north 89 degrees and 41 minutes west, a distance of 435.6 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of said northwest quarter of the southeast quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 34; thence run North 01 degrees and 35 minutes west, a distance of 300 feet, more or less; back to the point of beginning, containing three (3) acres, more or less; together with a right of way and easement over and across the following described 30 foot north and south strip of land (same to run in favor of the three(3) acre tract of land above described), said strip being more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the southeast corner of the three (3) acre tract above described and running thence north 01 degrees 35 minutes west, a distance of 135 feet, to the point of beginning; thence continue north 01 degrees 35 minutes west, a distance of 30 feet; thence south 89 degrees 41 minutes east to the west line of blacktop highway 16; thence in a southwesterly direction along the west line of said highway approximately 30 feet, to a point; thence north 89 degrees 41 minutes west back to the point of beginning.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 31st day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-45600
Jeffery Benton Moore and Melissa Moore A/K/A Melissa Finley Moore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼ of the SW ¼) of Section 36, and Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of the SE ¼) of Section 35, all in Township 13 North, Range 6 East, Land District North of the Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and being more particular described as follows:
Point of commencing at a found a one and three-quarter (1-¾) inch iron pipe marking the southeast corner of Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 6 East, Land District North of the Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and proceed North 00 degrees 20 minutes 51 seconds West along the east line of said Section 35, a distance of 597.00 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin and the POINT OF BEGINNING OF HEREIN DESCRIBED 20.00 ACRE TRACT.
Thence, proceed South 89 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 1339.22 feet to a set spindle bolt lying on the west line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ of said Section 35;
Thence, proceed North 00 degrees 23 minutes 50 seconds West along the west line of said SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 35, a distance of 425.00 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin;
Thence, proceed North 89 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds East, a distance of 2049.88 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin; thence, proceed South 00 degrees 23 minutes 50 seconds East, a distance of 425.00 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin;
Thence, proceed South 89 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 710.66 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 20.000 acres, more or less, and being subject to the boundary of State Highway No. 135 and any rights-of-way, easement, and servitudes of record or use; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 31st day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
V. DOCKET NO C-46503
Leroy Donnell Smith, (A/K/A Leroy D. Smith)
and Coshanda Arniece Smith, (A/K/A Coshanda Arniece
Ross, Coshanda A. Ross, Coshanda A. Smith)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots 3 and 4 of Knight Subdivision, Town of Winnsboro, as per Plat No. 29A, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
Which has the address of 1805 Loop Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 31st day of January, 2020
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
V. DOCKET NO C-46541
Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and
Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris
Curator Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND in the VILLAGE OF GILBERT, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southwestern corner of Block B of Addition to Gilbert, Louisiana, of Property of Mrs. M. E. Gilbert as surveyed and shown by plat made by John W. Baker, dated January 1, 1919 and registered in Notarial Book 4, folio 450; and which corner is the point of intersection of the northern right of way line of First Street and eastern right of way line of Gaither Avenue, and from said corner run in a SW direction along a projection of the southern boundary line of Block B or the northern right of way line of First Street 50 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of that certain 5.74 acre tract acquired by W. H. Gilbert by deed from Mrs. M.E. Gilbert, registered in Notarial Book 14, folio 195; thence turn a right deflection of 90˚ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of said 5.74 acre tract a distance of 5.30 feet to the NE corner of that certain 1.35 acre tract acquired by Mrs. Maurice Turn McLemore, et al by deed from Marion Kelly Gilbert, et al as registered in Notarial Book 133, folio 65; thence turn a left deflection of 79˚40’ and from said corner of a POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence run in a SW direction along the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point; thence turn a left deflection 100˚20’ and run in a SE direction parallel to the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet to a point; thence turn a deflection of 79˚40’ and run in a NE direction along a line parallel to the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way of Gaither Avenue; thence turn a left deflection of 100˚20’ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning and containing 0.6 acres, more or less, and being a portion of said 1.35 acre tract as aforementioned.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 30th day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
V. DOCKET NO C-46502
Michael D. Gilmore & Christy M. Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Begin at the Northwest Corner of the Lot sold Mrs. M V Moore, el al to Lester Y. Phillips (18-612) and running East along the line between the property at Mrs. M V Moore, et al and said Phillips a distance of 120 feet, thence South 70 feet; thence West 120 feet to Moore Avenue; thence North 70 feet along the East side of the Moore Avenue to the Point of Beginning, also, a certain lot of ground locate in the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, beginning at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Moore Avenue and run East 120 feet, thence North 90 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence North 70 feet, thence East 14 feet, thence South 70 feet, thence West 14 feet to the Point of Beginning together with all improvements.
Which has the address of 1609 Moore Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 30th day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
mmm
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
PUBLIC BID ADVERTISEMENT
The Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, will be accepting sealed bids until 3:00 p.m. March 10, 2020 for the following:
Replacing all the windows in the Gilbert Community Center with new insulated windows. Insulated windows that can be opened for cleaning and any carpentry work that needs to be done for installation of the insulated windows.
All bids shall be addressed to the Village of Gilbert, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 7564 Gilbert Street or mailed to P.O. Box 600, Gilbert, La 71336, no later than 3:00 p.m., on the 10th day of March 2020.
Any bids received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 12th day of March, 2020, at the Town Hall, 7564 Gilbert Street, Louisiana.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
2-12, 2-19, 2-26 3tb
mmm
Winnsboro, Louisiana
January 7, 2020
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room. (Board meeting was not recorded.)
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All Board Members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
ELECTION OF OFFICERS - President
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Mrs. Alaina Nichols nominated Mr. Richard Kelly as Board President.
MOTION: Mrs. Alain Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved. Mr. Kelly is Board President.
ELECTION OF OFFICERS – Vice-President
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Mr. Tim Eubanks nominated Dr. Jacqueline Johnson as Board Vice-President.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson is Board Vice-President.
ELECTION OF OFFICERS - Chaplain
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Mrs. Alaina Nichols nominated Mr. Danny Davis as Board Chaplain.
MOTION: Mrs. Alain Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved. Mr. Davis is Board Chaplain.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA AS AMENDED
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the January 7, 2020 regular meeting as amended with item V.E. Board may enter into executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to La. R.S. 2:17(A)(1) deleted.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for JANUARY 7, 2020 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Election of 2020 School Board Officers and appointment of Committees
II. Approval of Agenda for January 7, 2020 regular meeting.
III. Approval of minutes from December 3 and 12, 2020 meetings.
IV. Recognition of Visitors
A. Agriculture Extension Office Speaker
V. Business
A. To consider and/or take action with respect to adopting a resolution ordering and calling a special election to be held in the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax therein; making application to the State Bond Commission in connection therewith; and providing other matters in connection therewith. (Gullatt)
B. To consider and/or take action on School Board Member Training Resolution. (Gullatt)
C. To consider and/or take action on awarding 2020 Spring Janitorial Supply Bid. (Gullatt)
D. To consider and/or take action on Head Start’s policies, job descriptions and Corrective Action Plan. (Sartin)
VI. Superintendent’s Report
VII. President’s Report
VIII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM DECEMBER 3 AND 12, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the December 3 and 12, 2019 meetings.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – Agriculture Extension Office Speaker
Carol Pinnell-Alison gave Board Members a parish profile and quarterly report for the LSU AgCenter. Ms. Pinnell-Alison spoke to Board about the upcoming Ag Ally and Ag Expo beginning soon. She gave an update on all the activities of the LSU AgCenter.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION WITH RESPECT TO ADOPTING A RESOLUTION ORDERING AND CALLING A SPECIAL ELECTION TO BE HELD IN THE PARISH OF FRANKLIN, STATE OF LOUISIANA, TO AUTHORIZE THE RENEWAL OF A SALES AND USE TAX THEREIN; MAKING APPLICATION TO THE STATE BOND COMMISSION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board adopt the resolution ordering and calling a special election to be held in the parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax therein; making application to the State Bond Commission in connection therewith; and providing for other matters in connection therewith. A roll-call vote was taken.
RESOLUTION
A resolution ordering and calling a special election to be held in the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax therein; making application to the State Bond Commission in connection therewith; and providing for other matters in connection therewith.
BE IT RESOLVED by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, for school purposes (the “Parish”), that:
SECTION 1. Election Call. Subject to the approval of the State Bond Commission, and under the authority conferred by the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, including Article VI, Section 29 thereof, the applicable provisions of the Louisiana Election Code, and other constitutional and statutory authority, a special election is hereby called and ordered to be held in the Parish on SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. and eight o’clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541, and at the said election there shall be submitted to all registered voters qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and laws of this State and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:
PROPOSITION
(SALES AND USE TAX RENEWAL)
Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish School Board”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) from and after July 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in Franklin Parish (the “Parish”), all as defined by law (an estimated $1,275,000.00_____ reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years with a minimum of 15% of the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses of, the public school system of the Parish (excluding the payment of salaries of School Board members)?
SECTION 2. Publication of Notice of Election. A Notice of Special Election shall be published in the Franklin Sun, a newspaper of general circulation within the Parish, published in Winnsboro, Louisiana, and being the official journal of the Parish, once a week for four consecutive weeks, with the first publication to be made not less than forty-five (45) days nor more than ninety (90) days prior to the date of the election, which Notice shall be substantially in the form attached hereto as “Exhibit A” and incorporated herein by reference the same as if it were set forth herein in full.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, prior to the publication of the Notice of Election, the President is authorized and directed to make any amendments to the foregoing proposition that may be required to comply with any state or federal regulatory agencies.
SECTION 3. Canvass. This Governing Authority shall meet at its regular meeting place, the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, at FIVE O’CLOCK (5:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election.
SECTION 4. Polling Places. The polling places for the precincts in the Parish are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said elections, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, will be the same persons as those designated in accordance with law.
SECTION 5. Election Commissioners; Voting Machines. The officers designated to serve as Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners pursuant to Section 4 hereof, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, shall hold the said special election as herein provided, and shall make due returns of said election for the meeting of the Governing Authority to be held as provided in Section 3 hereof. All registered voters in the Parish will be entitled to vote at the special election, and voting machines shall be used.
SECTION 6. Authorization of Officers. The Secretary of the Governing Authority is hereby empowered, authorized and directed to arrange for and to furnish to said election officers in ample time for the holding of said election, the necessary equipment, forms and other paraphernalia essential to the proper holding of said election and the President and/or Secretary of the Governing Authority are further authorized, empowered and directed to take any and all further action required by State and/or Federal law to arrange for the election.
SECTION 7. Furnishing Election Call to Election Officials. Certified copies of this resolution shall be forwarded to the Secretary of State, the Clerk of Court and Ex-Officio Parish Custodian of Voting Machines of Franklin Parish and the Registrar of Voters of Franklin Parish, as notification of the special election, in order that each may prepare for said election and perform their respective functions as required by law.
SECTION 8. Application to State Bond Commission. Application is made to the State Bond Commission for consent and authority to hold the special election as herein provided, and in the event said election carries for further consent and authority to continue to levy and collect the sales and use tax provided for therein. A certified copy of this resolution shall be forwarded to the State Bond Commission on behalf of this Governing Authority, together with a letter requesting the prompt consideration and approval of this application.
This resolution having been submitted to a vote, the vote thereon was as follows:
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
EXHIBIT “A”
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, for school purposes (the “Parish”), on January 7, 2020, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held within the Parish on SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020, and that at the said election there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:
PROPOSITION
(SALES AND USE TAX RENEWAL)
Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish School Board”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) from and after July 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in Franklin Parish (the “Parish”), all as defined by law (an estimated $_1,275,000.00____ reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years with a minimum of 15% of the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses of, the public school system of the Parish (excluding the payment of salaries of School Board members)?
Said special election will be held at each and every polling place in the Franklin Parish, which polls will open at seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. and close at eight o’clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541.
The polling places at the precincts in the Parish are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said election, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.
The estimated cost of this election as determined by the Secretary of State based upon the provisions of Chapter 8-A of Title 18 and actual costs of similar elections is $30,000.
The said special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5, Chapter 6-A and Chapter 6-B of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said election, as provided in this Notice of Special Election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, at FIVE O’CLOCK (5:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election. All registered voters of the Parish are entitled to vote at said special election and voting machines will be used.
THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Winnsboro, Louisiana, on this, the 7th day of January, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary /s/ Mr. Richard Kelly, President
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER TRAINING RESOLUTION
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the School Board Training Resolution as listed.
School Board Member Training Resolution
WHEREAS, each member of a city and/or parish school board shall receive a minimum of six hours of training and instruction as required by ACT 380, and
WHEREAS, this training and instruction shall consist of school laws of this state, laws governing the powers, duties, and responsibilities of city and parish school boards, educational trends, research and policy, and
WHEREAS, such instruction may be received from an institution of higher education in this state, from instruction sponsored by the State Department of Education, or by an in-service training program conducted by a city or parish school board central office or the Louisiana School Boards Association,
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that it become public record that Eddie Ray Bryan, Jr., Alaina Nichols, Danny Davis, Richard Kelly, Jacqueline Johnson, Tim Eubanks, and Mia Dunn, members of the Franklin Parish School Board, have successfully completed six or more hours of required training on October 28, November 4, and December 12, 2019, as mandated by the Legislature of Louisiana.
CERTIFICATE
I, the undersigned Secretary-Treasurer of the Franklin Parish School Board, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true copy of a resolution adopted at its regular School Board meeting on January 7, 2020.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON AWARDING 2020 SPRING JANITORIAL SUPPLY BID
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board award to the lowest bidder the 2020 Spring Janitorial Supply Bid. This bid is on public view at the Franklin Parish School Board.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON HEAD START’S POLICIES, JOB DESCRIPTION AND CORRECTIVE ACTION PLAN
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0009
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve Head Start’s policies, job description and corrective action plan as presented by Mrs. Holly Sartin, Head Start Director.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. Gullatt reported that he has spent the last two (2) days getting updates on the procedures of the Franklin Parish School Board. He plans to visit the schools within the next few days. He asked the Board to contact with any concerns. He is glad to be Franklin Parish’s School Superintendent.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly reported that he would get the Baskin Cooperative Endeavor to the Board and will get it mailed before the next meeting. Board Members asked about a job description for Ms. Martin.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – January 7, 2020
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date ReasonBd. Mtg.
Clark, Megan WES Teacher 01.06.20 ReplaceA. Donald 01.07.20
Martin, Donna C.Office TIF Consultant/Prof. Dev.01.06.20 New Position 01.07.20
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Thompson, Daniel Crowville Teacher 01.10.20 Other employment 01.07.20
Young, Cathy Baskin Teacher 05.21.20 Retirement 01.07.20
Cooper, Flora C. Office Social Worker 01.31.20 Retirement 01.07.20
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Termination
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Perry, Barbara Gilbert Caft tech 12.13.19 Administrative 01.07.20
Mikell, Darren WES Bus Dr. 09.26.19 Administrative 01.07.20
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-00010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
2-12 1tb
mmm
Winnsboro, Louisiana
January 27, 2020
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled agenda meeting on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks.
Ms. Mia Dunn was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The committee members for the 2020 year are Maintenance Committee: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Ms. Mia Dunn and Mrs. Alaina Nichols; Finance Committee: Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson; Policy Committee: Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Danny Davis; and Insurance Committee: Mr. Tim Eubanks, Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan and Ms. Mia Dunn. With the committees set the Finance Committee was called to order.
Mr. Danny Davis called the Finance Committee Meeting to order. Mr. Freddy Smith and Mr. Don McLean of Postlethwaite & Netterville gave an update on the 2018-2019 ending consolidated budget audit. Postlethwaite & Netterville has been auditing the Franklin Parish School Board accounts since 2004-05 school year. An Unmodified Opinion (highest grade an audit can have) was given to the Franklin Parish School Board. Mr. Smith summarized the audit and audit procedures for the Board. Mr. McLean noted that this was a good audit and a clean audit. The auditors audit federal programs and this year the programs audited were Headstart and Special Education. One finding was written up on Special Ed. on consulting services. The overall picture was that the Franklin Parish School Board received a clean audit. Mr. Davis adjourned the finance committee meeting. Mrs. Rebecca Boquet gave Board Members a handout of the financials reports for December.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called maintenance committee to order. Mr. Gullatt gave an update on the maintenance project in the parish. He stated we had roof leaks at Crowville and Winnsboro Elem. with the recent rains. Baskin School did get struck by lightning and did damage to the sewer plant. The Fire Marshall did a write up on Winnsboro Elem. due to drainage issues and sand bags in the way. Crowville School had a wire burn on the transformer and Entergy came out to repair this issue. Crowville also has a drainage issue at the Pre-K wing. All of these drainage issues or most of these issues will be fixed when the dirt work can be completed FPHS is still experiencing roof leaks from several years ago that are needing attention. The School Board has a $100,000 deductible before any insurance claim can be made on the lightning strike. In May is when we have the insurance presentation. With no more to report Mrs. Nichols adjourned the maintenance committee meeting.
MOTION APPROVE AGENDA FOR FEBRUARY 3, 2020 MEETING
ORDINANCE #2020-01-0013
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the February 3, 2020 as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
A public meeting will be held as follows:
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2020 Regular meeting, 5:00 P.M.
PLACE OF MEETING: Franklin Parish School Board conference room
7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for February 3, 2020 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from January 7 and 27, 2020 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A.
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on accepting the 2018-19 Franklin Parish School Board audit. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on change order with Gentry Construction for renovation to Central Office. (Gullatt)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-00014
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
2-12 1tb
mmm
Winnsboro, Louisiana
January 27, 2020
The Franklin Parish School Board met in special session on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks.
Ms. Mia Dunn was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
There being no changes in the agenda, the agenda for the special meeting is as follows:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
A public meeting will be held as follows:
DATE: January 27, 2020 Special meeting
TIME: 4:45 p.m.
PLACE OF MEETING: Franklin Parish School Board conference room
7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295
AGENDA:
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Consider Cooperative Endeavor with Baskin School Group. (Kelly)
II. Adjourn
MOTION TO CONSIDER COOPERATIVE ENDEAVOR WITH BASKIN SCHOOL GROUP
Motion was made by Mr. Bryan and seconded by Dr. Johnson to consider this endeavor. President Kelly asked for public comment before any discussion by Board Members. Mr. Brian Davis, Director with the Louisiana Preservation Alliance addressed the Board. He mentioned he has spoken to the Board on several occasions. President Kelly asked Mr. Davis if he had the latest copy of the endeavor, he did not and one was provided to him. Board Attorney Jon Guice drew up this new and latest endeavor. In the new endeavor it states that LPA (Louisiana Preservation Alliance) has to raise $1million toward the projected cost of such restoration. This is ensuring that the Baskin Group is actively seeking funds to restore the building. The execution of this Agreement in no way binds or obligates the School Board to any particular course of action or future use of the School. The LPA must also maintain a fence, barricade, or otherwise restricted access to the School by students, third parties, or other persons. LPA shall install such a fence, if the one presently in place is removed. Mr. Davis said there is no way a million dollars can be raised. This endeavor ends May 29, 2020. Mrs. Nichols asked how many people were in the Baskin School Group. Mr. Davis said approximately 60 – 75. Mrs. Nichols also asked about a bond issue presented before the people to restore this building. This bond issue was done early 2004. This bond issue failed parish-wide and at the Baskin precincts. A second bond issue was done later and it also failed parish-wide and at the Baskin precincts. Board Members are asking Mr. Davis why has the group waited 10 years to do anything when they had a chance to have it renovated earlier. Mr. Davis said he is not getting in this to raise a million dollars. He does not own this building. This endeavor requires LPA and Baskin Group to have a million raised. This endeavor allows LPA access to the building to do an assessment with contractors on how much money is necessary to renovate the old Baskin High School. Board Members and Mr. Davis discussed this endeavor at length. Another motion was made to consider this endeavor. No vote was take on this motion.
MOTION TO CONSIDER COOPERATIVE ENDEAVOR WITH BASKIN SCHOOL GROUP
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the Cooperative Endeavor with the Baskin School Group with them raising 1 million dollars and this endeavor ends on May 29, 2020. The complete endeavor is on public view at the Franklin Parish School Board Office.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2020-01-00012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Mr. Tim Eubanks
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
2-12 1tb
mmm
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO INTRODUCE BILL - SLS 20RS- 190
Public Notice is hereby given, as provided by La R.S. 47:1907.1, that there may be introduced at the forthcoming session of the Legislature to be convened on March 9, 2020, a bill to authorize assessors in the state to increase their annual salary compensation up to five percent annually for the next four years; and to provide for related matters.
2-12, 2-19 2tb
mmm
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.
• Increase of police juror salaries.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
2-12, 2-19 2tb
mmm
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Cary McCall Sr. and John Otis McCall, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
2-12, 2-19 2tb
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.