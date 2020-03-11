STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Sicily Island State Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46652
Terrence D. Winborne also known as Terry Winborne,
and April Smith Winborne
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
IMMOVABLE:
Exhibit A:
A certain tract of parcel of land containing 1.98 acres more or less, being situated in the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N ½ of SW ¼) of Section 31, Township 13 North- Range 8 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at a found iron pin marking the northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 31, Township 13, North-Range 8 East, point also being in Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (known as Huggins Lane), run easterly along the centerline of said Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane), a distance of 787.10 feet to a found spike; thence run South 88 degrees 14 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline of said Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane), a distance of 204.30 feet to a found spike in the centerline of drainage ditch running in a southeasterly and northwesterly direction, point also marking the northwest corner of tract owned by Terry Winborne recorded in Conveyance Book 342, page 635, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence run South 87 degrees 29 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline of Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane) and the north boundary of said Winborne tract; a distance of 369.00 feet to a found spike marking the northeast corner of said Winborne tract and the POINT OF BEGINNING.
• Thence run South 86 degrees 57 minutes 59 seconds East, along the centerline of said Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (Huggins Lane), a distance of 35.09 feet to a set concrete nail.
• Thence run South 02 degrees 55 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 519.01 feet to a set five-eighths inch (5/8”) rebar.
• Thence run North 87 degrees 25 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 287.57 feet to a set five-eighths inch (5/8”) rebar in the centerline of a drainage ditch running in a southeasterly and northwesterly directions.
• Thence run North 12 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds West, along the centerline of said drainage ditch a distance of 229.65 feet to a point marking the southwest corner of tract owned by Terry Winborne recorded in Conveyance Book 342, page 635, of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
• Thence run North 89 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East, along the south boundary of said Winborne tract, a distance of 290.00 feet to a point marking the southeast corner of said Winborne tract.
• Thence run North 07 degrees 23 minutes 00 seconds East, along the east boundary of said Winborne tract a distance of 284.60 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
AND
A certain lot or parcel of land located in the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW/4) of Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 8 East, Franklin Parish Louisiana, being described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin at the northwest corner or the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 8 East, run easterly along the centerline of Franklin Parish Highway No. 2268 (known as Huggins Lane) a distance of 787.1 feet to a spike in the centerline of said highway; thence turn a right deflection angle of 01° -46’ and continue easterly along the centerline of said highway, 204.3 feet to a spike over the center of drainage ditch running southeasterly and northwesterly, and being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the lot or parcel of land herein described; thence turn a right deflection angle of 00° -45’ and continue easterly along the centerline of said highway, 369.0 feet; thence turn a right deflection angle of 94° -52’ and run southerly, 284.6 feet to an iron pin; thence turn a right deflection angle of 82° -32’ and run westerly, 290 feet, more or less, to a point in the center of the above mentioned drainage ditch; thence run in a northwesterly direction along the center of said ditch, 296 feet, more or less, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing a two story residence and 2.20 acres of land, more or less, and being subject to any rights-of-ways, easements and servitudes of record.
MOVABLE
• 2006 WAREAGLE/ War Eagle Boat, HIN: MTW19978J506, 17’ 00”, Aluminum Boat, Title No. 151922, Outboard Vessel;
• 2007 ANER BT (Trailer) bearing VIN# ABTTY63207M120679, 2007 Diamond City Aner Boat Trailer
• 2007 Yamaha Outboard Motor, 70 HP, bearing Serial No. 6H3KL1009913
• 2008 Chevrolet Pickup Red in color bearing VIN# 3GCEK13348G203668
• 2007 Yamaha Outboard Motor, 70 HP, bearing Serial No. 6H3KL1009913
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 3rd day of February, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
US Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage
Asset-Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2007-KS3
V. DOCKET NO C-45686
Deborah M Herford and
Henry Gerald Herford, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land situated in the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 9 East in Franklin Parish, Louisiana, being described as follows:
Begin at the northwest corner of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 9 East and run thence north 89 degrees and 22 minutes east along the north boundary of said Section 34, a distance of 2638 feet, more or less; thence run south 01 degrees and 35 minutes east 3712.95 feet, more or less, for a point of beginning;
Thence from said point of beginning run thence south 89 degrees and 41 minutes east, a distance of 435.6 feet, more or less; thence run south 01 degrees and 35 minutes east, a distance of 300 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the south boundary of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 34; thence run north 89 degrees and 41 minutes west, a distance of 435.6 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of said northwest quarter of the southeast quarter (NW ¼ of SE ¼) of Section 34; thence run North 01 degrees and 35 minutes west, a distance of 300 feet, more or less; back to the point of beginning, containing three (3) acres, more or less; together with a right of way and easement over and across the following described 30 foot north and south strip of land (same to run in favor of the three(3) acre tract of land above described), said strip being more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the southeast corner of the three (3) acre tract above described and running thence north 01 degrees 35 minutes west, a distance of 135 feet, to the point of beginning; thence continue north 01 degrees 35 minutes west, a distance of 30 feet; thence south 89 degrees 41 minutes east to the west line of blacktop highway 16; thence in a southwesterly direction along the west line of said highway approximately 30 feet, to a point; thence north 89 degrees 41 minutes west back to the point of beginning.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 31st day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC
V. DOCKET NO C-45600
Jeffery Benton Moore and Melissa Moore A/K/A Melissa Finley Moore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼ of the SW ¼) of Section 36, and Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of the SE ¼) of Section 35, all in Township 13 North, Range 6 East, Land District North of the Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and being more particular described as follows:
Point of commencing at a found a one and three-quarter (1-¾) inch iron pipe marking the southeast corner of Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 6 East, Land District North of the Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and proceed North 00 degrees 20 minutes 51 seconds West along the east line of said Section 35, a distance of 597.00 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin and the POINT OF BEGINNING OF HEREIN DESCRIBED 20.00 ACRE TRACT.
Thence, proceed South 89 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 1339.22 feet to a set spindle bolt lying on the west line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ of said Section 35;
Thence, proceed North 00 degrees 23 minutes 50 seconds West along the west line of said SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 35, a distance of 425.00 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin;
Thence, proceed North 89 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds East, a distance of 2049.88 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin; thence, proceed South 00 degrees 23 minutes 50 seconds East, a distance of 425.00 feet to a set five-eighth (5/8th) inch iron pin;
Thence, proceed South 89 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 710.66 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 20.000 acres, more or less, and being subject to the boundary of State Highway No. 135 and any rights-of-way, easement, and servitudes of record or use; subject to restrictions, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 31st day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
V. DOCKET NO C-46503
Leroy Donnell Smith, (A/K/A Leroy D. Smith)
and Coshanda Arniece Smith, (A/K/A Coshanda Arniece
Ross, Coshanda A. Ross, Coshanda A. Smith)
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lots 3 and 4 of Knight Subdivision, Town of Winnsboro, as per Plat No. 29A, records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
Which has the address of 1805 Loop Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 31st day of January, 2020
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
V. DOCKET NO C-46541
Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and
Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris
Curator Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND in the VILLAGE OF GILBERT, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southwestern corner of Block B of Addition to Gilbert, Louisiana, of Property of Mrs. M. E. Gilbert as surveyed and shown by plat made by John W. Baker, dated January 1, 1919 and registered in Notarial Book 4, folio 450; and which corner is the point of intersection of the northern right of way line of First Street and eastern right of way line of Gaither Avenue, and from said corner run in a SW direction along a projection of the southern boundary line of Block B or the northern right of way line of First Street 50 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of that certain 5.74 acre tract acquired by W. H. Gilbert by deed from Mrs. M.E. Gilbert, registered in Notarial Book 14, folio 195; thence turn a right deflection of 90˚ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of said 5.74 acre tract a distance of 5.30 feet to the NE corner of that certain 1.35 acre tract acquired by Mrs. Maurice Turn McLemore, et al by deed from Marion Kelly Gilbert, et al as registered in Notarial Book 133, folio 65; thence turn a left deflection of 79˚40’ and from said corner of a POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence run in a SW direction along the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point; thence turn a left deflection 100˚20’ and run in a SE direction parallel to the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet to a point; thence turn a deflection of 79˚40’ and run in a NE direction along a line parallel to the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way of Gaither Avenue; thence turn a left deflection of 100˚20’ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning and containing 0.6 acres, more or less, and being a portion of said 1.35 acre tract as aforementioned.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 30th day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
V. DOCKET NO C-46502
Michael D. Gilmore & Christy M. Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Begin at the Northwest Corner of the Lot sold Mrs. M V Moore, el al to Lester Y. Phillips (18-612) and running East along the line between the property at Mrs. M V Moore, et al and said Phillips a distance of 120 feet, thence South 70 feet; thence West 120 feet to Moore Avenue; thence North 70 feet along the East side of the Moore Avenue to the Point of Beginning, also, a certain lot of ground locate in the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, beginning at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Moore Avenue and run East 120 feet, thence North 90 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence North 70 feet, thence East 14 feet, thence South 70 feet, thence West 14 feet to the Point of Beginning together with all improvements.
Which has the address of 1609 Moore Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 30th day of January, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
2-12 & 3-11 2tp
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, for school purposes (the “Parish”), on January 7, 2020, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held within the Parish on SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020, and that at the said election there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:
PROPOSITION
(SALES AND USE TAX RENEWAL)
Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish School Board”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) from and after July 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in Franklin Parish (the “Parish”), all as defined by law (an estimated $1,275,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years with a minimum of 15% of the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses of, the public school system of the Parish (excluding the payment of salaries of School Board members)?
Said special election will be held at each and every polling place in the Franklin Parish, which polls will open at seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. and close at eight o’clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541.
The polling places at the precincts in the Parish are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said election, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.
The estimated cost of this election as determined by the Secretary of State based upon the provisions of Chapter 8-A of Title 18 and actual costs of similar elections is $30,000.
The said special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5, Chapter 6-A and Chapter 6-B of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said election, as provided in this Notice of Special Election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, at FIVE O’CLOCK (5:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election. All registered voters of the Parish are entitled to vote at said special election and voting machines will be used.
THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Winnsboro, Louisiana, on this, the 7th day of January, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Richard Kelly
President
/s/ John Gullatt
Secretary
2-19, 2-26, 3-4, 3-11 4tb
NOTICE
2004 Pontiac Bonneville
VIN:1G2HX52K54U208775
Color: White
To be sold at Butler Collision Center, LLC, 5254 Highway 84 West, Laurel, MS 39443 March 20, 2020 at 8am CST.
Butler Collision Center, LLC
Ph: (601) 428-8368
Fx: (601) 649-5168
3-4, 3-11, 3-18 3tp
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with L.R.S. 3:1609 and LAC 7:XV.314 (A), the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Louisiana Boll Weevil Eradication Commission, has established a boll weevil eradication zone, the Louisiana Eradication Zone, consisting of all the territory within the state of Louisiana.
Notice is further given that all producers of commercial cotton in Louisiana are required to participate in the boll weevil eradication program, including cost sharing, in accordance with the Boll Weevil Eradication Law and regulations. This includes, but is not limited to, reporting of cotton acreage and destruction of cotton plants and stalks by December 31 of each crop year. A copy of the law and rules and regulations may be obtained from the Boll Weevil Eradication Commission, 5825 Florida Blvd. Ste. 3002, Baton Rouge, La. 70806, telephone number (225) 922-1338.
Notice is also given that the planting of noncommercial cotton is PROHIBITED in Louisiana unless a written waiver is obtained from the Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry in accordance with LAC 7:XV.319(C). To request a waiver, submit a written application to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, at the address provided in this notice, stating the conditions under which such written waiver is requested.
3-4, 3-11, 3-18 3tb
Library Board Minutes Called Meeting
March 2, 2020
The Franklin Parish Library Board met in a called meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020. Board President John Guice called the meeting to order with Bill Marionneaux, Dorothy Brown, and Leslie Young present.
The board met with an engineer for an exploratory meeting concerning the roof and structure of the library buildings. There being no other business the meeting was adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted
Onie Parker, Library Director and Secretary to the Board of Control
3-11 1tb
Winnsboro, Louisiana
February 3, 2020
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All Board Members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA AS LISTED
ORDINANCE # 2020-02-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the February 3, 2020 regular meeting as amended.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2020 Regular meeting, 5:00 p.m.
PLACE OF MEETING: Franklin Parish School Board board room
7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for February 3, 2020 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from January 7 and 27, 2020 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A.
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on accepting the 2018-19 Franklin Parish School Board audit. (Boquet)
B. To consider and/or take action on change order with Gentry Construction for renovation to Central Office. (Gullatt)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alana Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM JANUARY 7 AND 27, 2020 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2020-02-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the January 7 and 27, 2020 meetings. President Kelly asked the public if they had any comments concerning the minutes. None did.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS – None
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ACCEPTING THE 2018-19 FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD AUDITORDINANCE # 2020-02-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board accept the 2018-19 Franklin Parish School Board audit as presented by Mr. Freddie Smith of Posthlewaite & Netterville. Mr. Smith and Mr. Mclean presented the audit to Board Members at the January 27, 2020 agenda meeting. President Kelly asked the public if they had any comments on this item before Board Members discussed item. None did. Ms. Boquet explained the difference between a finding and exception. The School Board had only one finding. It was a new guideline from the Federal Govt. it is called Uniform Guidance on spending federal funds. Mrs. Boquet said this was brand new and it was on getting quotes for services. This finding was on the Special Education funding not getting quotes for services. Many Schools Boards across the State got hit with this new regulation. Mrs. Nichols asked about the FPHS. Mrs. Boquet said they also get audited and the booster club accounts gets audited. Board Members also talked about the separation of duties for the accounts. The auditors and Mrs. Boquet said this separation of duties would require 4 separate people to handle the accounts. Mr. Gullatt said he has contacted another school system about what they use for the checks and balances on the separation of duties. Board Members discussed at length the audit and Mrs. Boquet and Superintendent Gullatt addressed the Board concerning these questions. Mrs. Boquet did say that the exceptions usually do not turn into a finding. She has already addressed the separation of duties with the school concerning this exception. It is a different type of audit.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON CHANGE ORDER WITH GENTRY CONTRUCTION FOR RENOVATION TO CENTRAL OFFICE
ORDINANCE # 2020-02-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the change order with Gentry Construction at a cost of $148,230.00 for renovation of restrooms and kitchen area of the Central Office. President Kelly asked the public for any comments. None did. Board Members approved this item stating that all other renovation projects needed to be done as well.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Superintendent John Gullatt reported to the Board about the gas leak reported at Gilbert School. This leak was coming from across the road and not at the school. Atmos was called and they ran a check on the gas lines. Mr. Gullatt spoke to the Board Members about an app that can be put in place for emergencies such as this and when Baskin School was hit by lightning. This app will help in getting the word out to parents and community faster. Mr. Gullatt said he will have someone at the next agenda to speak to Board concerning this app. He reported that the lights in the conference room are being replaced and the age of children at HGW has been discussed.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly reported that everything he had to speak on has been discussed and under control. He asked if any Board Member had anything to be brought in to discuss. The finger scan/time clock being put in place at the Central Office and WES was discussed. Mrs. Nichols wanted this in place at every school. She was told these were on a trial basis to see if it would be feasible in all schools. WES has not had any issues with theirs.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – February 3, 2020
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Martin, Donna C. Office TIF Consultant/ Prof. Dev.01.06.20-
06.30.20 New position01.07.20
Martin, Donna C. Office TIF Consultant 01.06-06.30.20 Contracted Services only(Correction)02.03.20
Resignations
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Norman, Leodis WES Teacher 03.20.20 Relocation 02.03.20
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Heard, Jalexi Crowville Teacher 11.1-22.19 12.2,3.1916 days 2 days02.03.20, 02.03.20
Rhodes, Rhonda FPHS Teacher 12.5,6,13,18.194 days 02.03.20
Stafford, Jasmine Crowville Teacher 11.19-22.19 12.2-15.19 4 days 8 days02.03.20 02.03.20
Leave without pay
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Adams, Tosha FPHS Teacher 11.4,5,6,10,21,22.19 12.11,12,17.196 days 2 days02.03.20 02.03.20
Blackmon, Sheila FPHS Teacher 11.7,15-22.19 12.12.197 days 1 day02.03.20 02.03.20
Heard, Jalexi Crowville Teacher 12.13.19 1 day 02.03.20
Lemonier, Doris Baskin Teacher 12.16-20.19 5 days 02.03.20
Lewis, Jasmine WES Teacher 11.22.19 12.12.19.75 day 1 day02.03.20 02.03.20
McCloskey, Elizabeth Crowville Teacher 12.2.191 day 02.03.20
Rhodes, Rhonda FPHS Teacher 11.12.19 1 day 02.03.20
Richmond, Dana Baskin Teacher 11.18-22.19 4.5 days 02.03.20
Stafford, Jasmine Crowville Teacher 12.17-20.19 4 days 02.03.20
Thompson, Daniel Crowville Teacher 12.12.19 .25 day 02.03.20
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Blount, Yvonne C. OfficeAdm. Asst. 06.30.20 Retirement 02.03.20
Johnson, Lanetra FPHS Maid/Custodia 01.21.20 Relocation 02.03.20
Meadows, Angela WES Cafeteria 01.13.20 Personal 02.03.20
Leave without pay
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bryant, Kristin Crowville Para 12.20.19 1 day 02.03.20
Cheffin, Paulita FPHS Para 12.20.19 1 day 02.03.20
Donald, Ashley WES Para 11.18,21.19 1.75 days 02.03.20
Johnson, Lanetra FPHS Custodian 11.8,13,14.19 12.5.192.75 days
1 day02.03.20 02.03.20
Meadows, Angela WES Cafeteria 11.12,13.19 12.3.192 days 1 day 02.03.20 02.03.20
Perry, Barbara Gilbert Cafeteria 12.3,5.191.25days 02.03.20
Sebren, Matt C. Off.Comp. Tech 11.19,20,22.19 12.9,13.191.5 days 1.25 day02.03.20
02.03.20
Southern, Chasity FPHS Para11.1,4,15-22.19 12.9,10,11,12,18.194.75 days 4.25 days02.03.20 02.03.20
Temple, Sandra Crowville Custodian 11.13-22.19 12.2-20.192.32 days 4.95 days02.03.20 02.03.20D/D
Substitutes
Beginning with the 2016-17 school year, “long-term” day to day substitute teachers MUST have at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or institution to receive “long-term” day to day substitute pay. (The universities or institutions must be accredited by one of the recognized organizations to be accepted in Louisiana. Recognized regional accrediting organizations are: MSA, NWCCU, NCA, NEASC-CIHE, SACS, WASC-ACCJC & WASC-ACSCU
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Poland, Kaylynn Gilbert Teacher 08.15.19 Replace L. Butler 09.03.19
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2020-02-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
3-11 1tb
Winnsboro, Louisiana
February 24, 2020
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled agenda meeting on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex conference room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Mr. Tim Eubanks was absent from the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called maintenance committee to order. Mr. Gullatt reported that nothing of importance has come to his attention. He did note that the lights in the conference room are repaired. It was reported that a delivery truck got stuck at FPHS. Mr. Kelly reported that the bus lot fence needs attention. We have requested gravel for a few bus turn-around. It will be delivered when the weather permits. With no more to report Mrs. Nichols adjourned the maintenance committee meeting.
Dr. Jacqueline Johnson called the Finance Committee Meeting to order. Mrs. Boquet was not present for the agenda meeting. She is requesting a finance committee meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. With the finance committee set for next Monday, Dr. Johnson adjourned the finance committee meeting.
President Kelly, Superintendent Gullatt and Board Members went over and discussed each item on the proposed agenda. Mr. Jordan Riggs addressed the Board concerning “School Info App”. This app is for a mass communication solution between the school system and parents. This will notify parents of emergency situations, school news, info and resources to parents. This app will also update the parish school board web-site. This company is based in Ruston and it currently works with more than 2,000 schools and districts throughout the United States and Canada. They have a team of 25 or more employees. We told Mr. Riggs to get all his information to Mr. Reagan, Federal Program Supervisor. We will use federal funds to purchase this app. This app can be customized to our needs and only purchase one component or multi-components of this app. The Board will take this up at a later date after all the information is collected and the cost of this app. Mrs. Sartin, Director of Head Start gave her presentation on Head’s Start’s grant renewal application for the 2020-21 gave Board Members an in-service on the ERSEA Policy Revision. Mr. Joe Walters, Sales Tax Collector for Franklin Parish reported on the next item. This is for a contract between the School Board and the Revenue Recovery Group (RRG). The contract in place is over 30 years. The RRG has pulled in close to 2.2 million dollars for Franklin Parish at a cost of $500,000. Mr. Walters said that there is move in the State to take over the collection of all Sales Tax state wide. The State will collect the tax and they will have 45 days before the parish receives their tax. We are collecting close to 1.3 million a month. Board Members were given a copy of the proposed contract. Also on the agenda is to purchase wind-screens and nets for the Franklin Parish tennis courts. Mrs. Ann McIntrye has requested help with the up-keep of these tennis courts. Our parish students do use these courts. Board Members were also given Policy Updates to be laid over for 30 days. Superintendent Gullatt is requesting to change the Head Football Coach from an 11-month position to a 12-month position. He said this is necessary to attract quality people. During the President’s Report Mr. Danny Davis also brought up the issue of travel for the Central Office personnel. He is questioning why all personnel would be absent at the same time. He was concerned about if an emergency came up who could handle that emergency. Superintendent Gullatt said he would take care issue in the future. He said it would next to impossible to approve travel a month in advance. Some meetings are not even called that far in advance. He will make sure that a chain of command is in place before he is out of the office.
MOTION APPROVE AGENDA FOR FEBRUARY 3, 2020 MEETING
ORDINANCE #2020-02-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the March 2, 2020 as listed.
DATE: March 2, 2020 Regular meeting
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
PLACE OF MEETING: Franklin Parish School Board Complex boardroom
7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295
AGENDA:
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for March 2, 2020 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from February 3 and 24, 2020 meetings.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A. 2020 Teacher of the Year recognition – Wiley McClary
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on Head Start’s Grant Renewal Application for 2020-21 and ERSEA Revision. (Sartin)
B. To consider and/or take action on Revenue Recovery Group (RRG) proposal (Sales-Tax). (Boquet)
C. To consider and/or take action on request from Ann McIntyre for Tennis Courts.
D. To consider and/or take action o Policy Updates. (layover) (Gullatt)
(DFD – Tax & Bond Elections, GAEAA – Sexual Harassment, GBN, Dismissal of Employees, GBRL – Holidays)
E. To consider and/or take action on changing Head Football Coach from 11-month position to a 12-month position. (Gullatt)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
Chaplain Davis led in prayer before the adjournment of meeting.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2020-02-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
Mr. John Gullatt, Secretary-Treasurer Mr. Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
3-11 1tb
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
REGULAR SESSION
COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Prayer led by Councilman Tyrone Coleman
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
ROLL CALL
The Board of Aldermen of the City of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met in regular session on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
Absent: Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES FOR JANUARY’S MEETING
Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from January’s monthly meeting.
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0201: CENSUS
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0201
A RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF THE 2020 UNITED STATES CENSUS
WHEREAS, the Constitution of the United States of America requires that a census be taken every 10 years, with the first census having taken place in 1790, and the next census to take place in 2020; and
WHEREAS, The Town of Winnsboro is committed to ensuring that every resident is counted; and
WHEREAS, federal and state funding is allocated to communities, and decisions are made on matters of national and local importance based, in part, on census data; and
WHEREAS, census data helps determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and is necessary for the accurate and fair redistricting of state legislative seats, parish and city Police Jurys, and voting districts; and
WHEREAS, information from the 2020 Census and American Community Survey are vital tools for economic development and increased employment; and
WHEREAS, the information collected by the census is confidential and protected by law; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town of Winnsboro supports the goals and ideals of the 2020 Census, pledges support of the US Census Bureau and the Town of Winnsboro’s Administration efforts to disseminate 2020 Census information, and encourage all people in Town of Winnsboro to participate in events and initiatives that will raise awareness of the 2020 Census and increase participation among populations .
This resolution was declared adopted on this 18th day of February 2020.
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor
Town of Winnsboro
**************
I, Julia Jackson, Town Clerk of the Town of Winnsboro, hereby certify that the forgoing is a true and correct copy of a resolution adopted by the Town of Winnsboro’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen at a regular meeting held the 18th day of February 2020.
Julia Jackson
Town Clerk
Town of Winnsboro
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
Nays: None
Absent: Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0202: TRAFFIC CONTROLS
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0202
Re: Traffic Controls
BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in regular session this 18th day of February, 2020, that it being in the best interest of the Town of Winnsboro, that Mayor John C. Dumas is hereby authorized on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro to add more stop signs, speed bubbles or other speed devices as deemed necessary to help maintain better traffic control within the corporate limits of the Town of Winnsboro.
On a motion by Keith Berry and seconded by Tyrone Coleman, the foregoing Resolution was adopted this 18th day of February, 2020 and the following vote was recorded:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT: Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0203: EMERGENCY RPORTING CONTRACT – FIRE CHIEF ORLANDO LOGAN
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0203
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department is in need of a system to track emergency calls, maintenance records, training records, etc.
WHEREAS, the Board of Aldermen authorize Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas to enter into contract with Emergency Reporting;
WHEREAS, the cost for services with Emergency Reporting is $3,324.00 annually;
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, convened in session this 18TH day of February 18, 2020, that Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas is hereby granted the authority to act on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro to enter into contract with Emergency Reporting.
Motion by Tyrone Coleman, and seconded by Eddie Dunn to adopt this resolution on this 18th day of February 2020 with the following vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT: Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
Julia Jackson John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0204: FIREHOUSE SUBS GRANT – FIRE CHIEF ORLANDO LOGAN
A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN APPLICATION FOR FUNDING AND THE EXECUTION OF A GRANT AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FROM THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ALLOCATION OF THE ASSISTANCE TO FIREFIGHTERS GRANT.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro find it in the best interest for the Fire Department and the citizens of the Town of Winnsboro, that the Assistance to Firefighter Grant be operated for the year of 2020.
WHEREAS, The Town Council has reviewed and hereby approves an application for up to $20,000 for the following activities:
Firefighter Turnout Gear $20,000.00
WHEREAS, the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen agrees that in the event of loss or misuse of the Firehouse Subs Grant funds, the Town Winnsboro Fire Department assures that the funds will be returned to the Foundation Board of Directors in full.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen approves submission of the grant application for the Firehouse Subs Grant to the Office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Motion by Keith Berry, and seconded by Eddie Dunn to adopt this resolution on this 18th day of February 2020 with the following vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT: Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
Julia Jackson John C. Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0205: AFG – FIRE CHIEF ORLANDO LOGAN
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0205
A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN APPLICATION FOR FUNDING AND THE EXECUTION OF A GRANT AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FROM THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ALLOCATION OF THE ASSISTANCE TO FIREFIGHTERS GRANT.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro find it in the best interest for the Fire Department and the citizens of the Town of Winnsboro, that the Assistance to Firefighter Grant be operated for the year of 2020.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen have reviewed and hereby approve an application for up to $266,410 with a 5% non-federal fund match ($13,321) for the following activities:
Personal Protective Equipment (P.P.E.) $51,520
Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (S.C.B.A.) $146,040
Cascade System $47,850
Training $21,000
WHEREAS, the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen agrees that in the event of loss or misuse of the Firehouse Subs Grant funds, the Town Winnsboro Fire Department assures that the funds will be returned to the Foundation Board of Directors in full.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen approves submission of the grant application for the AFG to the Office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Motion by Eddie Dunn, and seconded by Keith Berry to adopt this resolution on this 18th day of February 2020 with the following vote:
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT: Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
Julia Jackson John C. Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1022: AMENDMENT TO THE JACK HAMMONS’ COMMUNITY CENTER CONTRACT
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
ORDINANCE NO. 1022
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro desires to amend the Code of Ordinance for the Jack Hammons Community Center contract;
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro considers the amendment to be in the best interest of the citizens of the Town of Winnsboro;
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town of Winnsboro does hereby amend 4.c. to read as follows:
4. ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
• RENTER agrees for the town to do background checks if it is deemed necessary and must provide a valid ID of Drivers’ License.
• Parking: Parking is available along streets in parking lot located in front of the Winnsboro Town Court building. Please beware of prohibited parking signs in front of store buildings (8:00am-6:00pm).
• RENTER shall pay the amount of $20.00 per hour, per officer to the Town of Winnsboro Police Department, for two off duty police officers to be present when serving alcohol.
I. In the event that a police officer of the Town of Winnsboro is not available, the renter has the option to hire a certified officer from another entity. The renter must provide the name of the officer, proof of certification and the entity’s name where the officer is employed to the Community Center Coordinator. This information will be verified and included in the details of the contract.
II. Payment for officers from other entities will be the responsibility of the renter. The Town of Winnsboro will not be held liable for these payment types.
On motion by Keith Berry and seconded by Tyrone Coleman the foregoing ordinance was introduced on February 18, 2020.
YEAS: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT: Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson
JULIA JACKSON JOHN C. DUMAS CITY CLERK MAYOR
Copies of this ordinance are available at Winnsboro City Hall.
NAOMI CORDILL – CLEANEST CITY CONTEST UPDATE
Naomi Cordill gave an update on the upcoming cleanest city contest and scheduled events.
FIRE CHIEF MONTHLY REPORT
Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly activity report for the Town of Winnsboro Fire Department. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to accept the report.
POLICE CHIEF MONTHLY REPORT:
Chief Willie Pierce gave a monthly activity report for the Town of Winnsboro Police. Chief questioned the information provided in the quarterly ticket disposition report that was given to the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen. Motion by Eddie Dunn, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to table the report until a later date.
SUPERINTENDENT’S MONTHLY REPORT
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Mayor John Dumas gave an update on the financial status of the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Eddie Dunn, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
COMMENTS FROM COUNCIL
Tyrone Coleman - questioned if they would receive a copy of the audit
Keith Berry - None
Eddie Dunn - gave Chief Pierce two (2) weeks to answer questions about missing tickets.
Jerry Johnson - Absent
Rex McCarthy - Absent
ADJOURNMENT
There being no more business to come before this board at this time, a motion was made by Eddie Dunn, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John Dumas
Town Clerk Mayor
3-11 1TB
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Franklin Parish Hospital Service District #1 d/b/a Franklin Medical Center (hereinafter referred to as “FMC”) hereby invites bids from qualified interested parties (hereinafter referred to as “Proposer” or “Proposers”) to provide a robot assisted system for orthopedic surgery to FMC, pursuant to the terms and conditions hereinafter set forth in or referred in this bid proposal. The award shall be made at the sole discretion of FMC to the Proposer that best provides evidence of satisfactory qualifications and displays responsibility to fully meet the requirements as set forth by FMC. Evidence of qualification and responsibility shall be furnished by the Proposer as described in this bid proposal and will be reviewed by FMC. The award shall not be made until FMC has completed its review and verification of the Proposer’s qualifications. FMC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and also reserves the right to decline the award to any or all Proposers. The submission of a proposal by any Proposer does not by implication or expression commit FMC to enter into an agreement with that Proposer, or any other Proposer. No agreement shall occur until a resolution formally approving such agreement has been enacted by Proposer and a written agreement has been executed. Proposer will not be responsible for any costs incurred by a Proposer in preparing, delivering or presenting responses to this request. Once submitted, Proposer responses will be the property of FMC and will not be returned. By submitting an information package, the Proposer represents that they have read and understand the bid request and are capable of fulfilling all requirements. For questions and specifications, submit your request to the Key Contact listed below. Bids shall be opened at the Board of Commissioners meeting of May 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST.
Bids submitted should include the subject line “Robot Assisted Surgery System.” Systems submitted should have applications for both total knee and total hip replacements currently available. Any clinical studies or other medical data should be included with the bid. All bids should include price, installation timelines, service costs, and staffing requirements.
Key Contact:
Blake Kramer
PO Box 1300
Winnsboro, LA 71295
3-11, 3-18 2tb
Solicitation for Proposals
The CENLA Area Agency on Aging, Inc., invites bids on contract for Title IIIE Family Caregiver Support In-home Respite and Sitter services for East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Richland, Tensas, and Union Parishes, LA.
Sealed bids must be submitted to Joyce Thompson, Executive Director, CENLA AAA, PO Box 13027, Alexandria, LA, 71315-3027, on or before 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Public opening of bids will be at 12:30 pm, April 17, 2020 at 1423 Peterman Drive, Alexandria, LA.
Interested parties may obtain bid specifications by contacting Joyce Thompson at (318) 484-2260 or (800) 454-9573 or joycethompson@cenlaaging.org. Specs are available at 1423 Peterman Drive, Alexandria, LA, Mon-Fri 8 am – 4 pm. CENLA AAA reserves the right to reject any and all bids as it may deem necessary in its own best interest.
All specifications of CENLA AAA must be met in order for a bid to be considered responsive to the bid packet. Five (5) copies of all bids must be submitted.
3-11, 3-18 2tb
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING MINUTES
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:00 P.M.
6:00 PM - CALL TO ORDER
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
ROLL CALL
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met in a special called meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson, and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Introduction to Ordinance No. 1023: Amendment to Section 12-21. Peddlers
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen discussed resetting the rate for peddlers and itinerant vendors during the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival. There were also several other discussions in regards to permit fees, utilities and overtime pay for Town employees. Copies of this ordinance are available at Town Hall. Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to introduce this ordinance.
Heath McGuffee - RV Park
Mayor Dumas presented the Board of Aldermen with a proposal to review for a RV park located at the Industrial Park. No action needed at this time.
ADJOURNMENT
There being no more business to come before the board at this time a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, second by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Julia Jackson John Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
3-11 1tb
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
PUBLIC NOTICE
March 6, 2020
Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro will consider the adoption of the following ordinances bearing the title:
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1022: Amendment to the Jack Hammons Community Center Contract
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1023: Amendment to Section 12-21. PEDDLERS
This public hearing will be held before a regular scheduled meeting on March 16, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana.
Citizens are invited and strongly encouraged to attend all public meetings to make known your thoughts and beliefs.
For more information, contact Mayor John Dumas (318) 435-9087.
Julia Jackson John Dumas
City Clerk Mayor
3-11 1tb
BID ADVERTISEMENT
TOWN OF WISNER (herein referred to as the “Owner”)
Sealed bids marked “Sealed Bid – Town of Wisner” will be received by the Owner for:
2006 MERCURY SEDAN
• CAR WILL BE SOLD AS IS
• NO WARRANTY
Proposals shall be addressed to the Town of Wisner, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 9530 Natchez St., or mailed to P.O. Drawer 290, Wisner, Louisiana, no later than 4:00 p.m., on the 11th day of March, 2020. Sealed bids to be marked, “Sealed Bid—Town of Wisner,”
Any bid received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 12th day of March, 2020, at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez St., Wisner, Louisiana.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause;
The successful bidder shall pick-up vehicle within five (5) days of receipt of acceptance,
And remove from town property.
Any persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations must contact the Town of Wisner no later than seven (7) days prior to bid opening.
The Town of Wisner is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Marc McCarty, Mayor
Town of Wisner
P.O. Drawer 290
Wisner, LA 71378
(318) 724-6568
3-11 1tb
