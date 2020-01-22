NOTICE
I, JOHN LEE HECKARD, have been convicted of 2907:02 RAPE on Jan. 3, 2007;
2907:06 SEXUAL IMPOSITION on Aug. 30, 1982. My address is: 109 Harlem St., Wisner, LA 71378.
Race: Black
Sex: Male
DOB: 8/30/1950
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 205
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Winnsboro, Louisiana
November 18, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board held a special meeting on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All board members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Kelly named the applicants in opening. The applicants are Mrs. LaTanga Blackson, Supervisor for the Franklin Parish School Board, Mr. John Gullatt, Superintendent of Caldwell Parish School Board and Mr. Brian Gunter, Principal of Franklin Parish High School. Mr. Kelly said that each Board Member had their packet in front of them to read over and that they needed to go into executive session to discuss how many applicants to interview and other issues about the process.
Board Members dismissed to the conference room.
MOTION TO ENTER INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve entering into executive session.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO COME OUT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve coming out of executive session.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
President Kelly announced that the agenda meeting, committee meetings and special meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. After the agenda meeting they will discuss more about the interview process.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
November 19, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled agenda meeting on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All Board Members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr. Tim Eubanks called the Maintenance Committee to order. Supt. Johnson reported that we put 2 new sewer pumps at Baskin School at cost of $16,000. The gym floor at FPHS will be done Dec. 2nd. He gave the Board a copy of what the floor will look like when finished. Supt. Johnson said that Joe Gravelle gave 2 new basketball goals for the high school. Supt. Johnson expressed his thank you to Mr. Gravelle. The are through with the band room and getting close on the gym. The contractors are winding up at Fort and WES. He signed a substantial completion list for things to be completed at Fort Necessity School. They should be completing the punch list soon. Supt. Johnson did announce that Bo Davis retired and we now have Shaun Fortenberry and Michael Cooks taking over. Supt. Johnson did announce that the tract will be bid on the 21st. Board Members will get a bid tally when the bid comes in. Mr. Davis asked about getting a tree removed from the Gilbert campus. This project has been scheduled. Mr. Eubanks adjourned the Maintenance Committee.
Mrs. Alaina Nichols called the Finance Committee to order. Mrs. Boquet reported to the Board that in their packet Board Members they have a debt schedule. It shows how much was borrowed and how much is paid back. We pay interest twice a year and principal once a year. The school board has to stick to this debt payment schedule. The last payment is November 2026. The other pages show what has been spent out of our special revenue funds. This is our bond issue money and renovation fund. This is what has been spent for all the renovations projects. We have purchased buses and paid the contractors out of these funds. Board Members has also a financial report for the month of October. Ms. Boquet said that the November supplement is increased from last year. This is paid from the General Fund. Architects get 7% of the total bid cost of the projects. Supt. Johnson stated that in the Board’s packet it has a scheduled timeline for the upcoming tax election. This tax brings in a 1.2 million and it is used for maintenance and operations. Mrs. Nichols adjourned the Finance Committee meeting.
President Kelly, Board Members and Superintendent Johnson went over each item on the agenda. The FPHS band may come and perform for the Board at the December 3rd meeting. Mr. Davis from the Baskin School group came and spoke to the Board about saving the old Baskin School. He said there are grants and tax credits that may be possible to get. He is asking the Board for a cooperative endeavor with the School Board until May to give their contractors a chance to see what needs to be done and to allow some clean up of the Baskin School. This group will provide a statement of insurance and basically a plan of action for the Baskin group. Louisiana Perseverance Alliance is the name of Mr. Davis’s group. It was asked that the Cooperative Endeavor be sent to the School Board so they will know what it will say and also asked that he sends a copy of the insurance. Mr. Davis said this would basically give their group the right to go onto the school campus to investigate the site and do some minor clean up. Mr. Bryan asked who he meant by his group. There is a cost associated with this endeavor but the Louisiana Perseverance Alliance would be responsible for it. This is at no cost to the School Board. A list of names was asked to be given so the School Board will know exactly who will be on school site. Mr. Danny Davis asked what they plan to do with the building if they do get it fixed up. It was reported that it can be an event center. The cooperative endeavor will be until May, 2020. President Kelly recognized Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and a hall of famer from Southern Univ. for tennis. Dr. Johnson asked that an item be placed on the agenda that would allow Board Members to attend the LSBA conferences and be reimbursed for their expenses. Ms. Boquet did state that the Franklin Parish travel expenses is different from the State’s travel guide. At the December meeting the Board President will have to announce about the next tax election.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0013
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the December 3, 2019 regular meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for DECEMBER 3, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for December 3, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from November 4, 2019 meeting.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A.
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on election of School Superintendent. (Kelly)
B. To consider and/or take action on Cooperative Endeavor with Baskin School Group.
C. To consider and/or take action on nullifying Ordinance # 2004-07-0002.
(J. Johnson)
D. To consider and/or take action on reimbursing Board Members registration and travel for LSBA Conferences as per Franklin Parish School Board travel policy. (J. Johnson)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held in the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax.
VII. Adjourn
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0014
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the agenda meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
November 19, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board held a special meeting on Monday, November 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All board members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
There being no changes to the agenda for the November 19, 2019 special meeting the agenda is as follows:
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for NOVEMBER 19, 2019 Special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. To consider and/or take action on approving Policy Updates JS – Student fees. (Johnson)
II. To consider and/or take action on permission to bid Security System for Schools. (Reagan)
III. To consider and/or take action on determining who to interview for Superintendent’s position in Executive Session. (Kelly)
IV. Adjourn
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON APPROVING POLICY UPDATE JS – STUDENT FEES
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0015
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve policy update JS – Student Fees. This is a range of fees that can be charged to students. The State has given school boards a December 1st deadline to get this approved and posted on web-site. Supt. Johnson has a meeting with principals and supervisors to come up with this range of fees.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON SUSPENDING THE 30-DAY RULE FOR POLICY UPDATE
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0016
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to suspend the 30-day layover rule for adopting policy updates. The Policy JS – Student Fees will take effect immediately.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON PERMISSION TO BID SECURITY SYSTEMS FOR SCHOOLS
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0017
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board give permission to bid security systems for school. Some of the schools will need the new door security system. This will be paid from Title IV funds.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON DETERMINING WHO TO INTERVIEW FOR SUPERINTENDENT’S POSITION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0018
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve interviewing all three applicants. Applicants are Mrs. LaTanga Blackson, Mr. John Gullatt and Mr. Brian Gunter. Interviews for this position will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0019
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
November 21, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board held a special meeting on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis,
Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All board members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA AS LISTED
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0020
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the November 21 2019 special meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for NOVEMBER 21, 2019 Special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Conduct interviews for Superintendent’s candidates. (Executive Session) (Kelly)
II. Consider appointment of Superintendent and/or other matters related to same. (Kelly)
III. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
President Richard Kelly addressed the Board and public in attendance that there will be no public comments or questions for the candidates. Each candidate pulled a number from President Kelly and that is the order in which the interviews will be conducted. Mr. Gullatt was first, Mrs. Blackson second and Mr. Gunter was third. Each candidate was given an opportunity to give an opening statement then each Board Member asked each candidate a question. The two candidates not being interview at that time was removed to a private office where they could not hear the questions being asked. The Board Attorney Elmer Noah was present for each interview.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ENTERING INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION TO CONDUCT INTERVIEW
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0021
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve entering into executive session to conduct interview with Mr. John Gullatt for superintendent’s position.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON EXITING EXECUTIVE SESSION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0022
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve exiting executive session with Mr. Gullatt.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ENTERING INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION TO CONDUCT INTERVIEW
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0023
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve entering into executive session to conduct interview with Mrs. LaTanga Blackson for superintendent’s position.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON EXITING EXECUTIVE SESSION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0024
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve exiting executive session with Mrs. Blackson.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ENTERING INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION TO CONDUCT INTERVIEW
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0025
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve entering into executive session to conduct interview with Mr. Brian Gunter for superintendent’s position.
MOTION: Mr. Danny Davis SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON EXITING EXECUTIVE SESSION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0026
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve exiting executive session with Mr. Gunter.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ENTERING INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION TO DISCUSS INTERVIEWS
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0027
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve entering into executive session to discuss interviews.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON EXITING EXECUTIVE SESSION
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0028
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve exiting executive session.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Danny Davis
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-11-0029
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
December 3, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met for its regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
All Board Members were present for the meeting.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, Chaplain Danny Davis led in prayer and President Kelly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0001
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the December 3, 2019 regular meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for DECEMBER 3, 2019 Regular meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
5:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Approval of Agenda for December 3, 2019 regular meeting.
II. Approval of minutes from November 4, 2019 meeting.
III. Recognition of Visitors
A.
IV. Business
A. To consider and/or take action on election of School Superintendent. (Kelly)
B. To consider and/or take action on Cooperative Endeavor with Baskin School Group.
C. To consider and/or take action on nullifying Ordinance # 2004-07-0012.
(J. Johnson)
D. To consider and/or take action on reimbursing Board Members registration and travel for LSBA Conferences as per Franklin Parish School Board travel policy. (J. Johnson)
V. Superintendent’s Report
VI. President’s Report – Announcement
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held in the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax.
VII. Adjourn
MOTION:Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM NOVEMBER 4, 2019 MEETING
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0002
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the November 4, 2019 meeting.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON ELECTION OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT AND APPROVE VOTING PROCEDURE
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0003
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the election and voting procedures for the School Superintendent. President Kelly spoke to the public. He reported that in October the Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Johnson and adopted the process of seeking a new superintendent with dates and time as advised by Board’s legal counsel. President Kelly said he feels that the Board has fulfilled all requirements set forth in this process. President Kelly said he and Vice-President Johnson came at the appropriate time to open applications. Each candidate was given an appropriate time for their interview. President Kelly wants to commend the Board for sticking to what they said they would do even to voting. President Kelly gave the floor to Mr. Jon Guice, Board’s legal counsel. Mr. Guice has prepared a voting procedure and he recommends that now that interviews have been completed, the Board hereby adopts the following procedure to govern the voting process:
1. Each Board member gets one vote. Each School Board member shall mark his/her vote on the written ballot sheet and then shall print and sign his or her name on the ballot.
2. All ballots shall then be forwarded to the Board President. The Board’s legal counsel will read out loud the selection of each School Board member and the name of the School Board member who made such selection. The votes for each applicant shall be tallied, and, fi any applicant receives the vote of a majority of the total membership of the Board, then that applicant shall b elected.
3. If none of the three finalists receive a majority vote of the total membership of the Board on the first ballot, then the finalist receiving the fewest votes will be deemed eliminated. A second ballot shall then be conducted using the same process.
4. The Board shall continue to use this voting process until such time as one applicant receives the majority vote of the total membership of the Board. All ballots shall be retained and attached to the official minutes of the School Board meeting.
5. The selection of the Superintendent shall be made contingent on the successful negotiation of a contract with the individual selected.
6. State law requires that superintendents receive a written contract which, in addition to the customary items of term, salary, benefits, and other matters, shall also include performance objectives/performance targets for the position. The Board President, Vice-President, and attorney shall meet with the superintendent-elect and his/her attorney to attempt to agree upon the provisions of the contract.
7. If the Board officers and superintendent-elect are able to reach an agreement on the form of a contract, then that contract shall be presented to the full Board for its consideration at the next School Board meeting.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
Mr. Jon Guice passed out the ballots. Board Members cast their ballots and ballots were then passed back to Mr. Guice to call out the votesand verify that, that vote is indeed the vote of that Board Member. The votes are as listed.
Board members voting for Mrs. Latanga Blackson are: Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Board Members voting for Mr. Brian Gunter: None
Board Members voting for Mr. John Gullatt are: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly and Mr. Tim Eubanks.
With Mr. Gullatt receiving the majority votes he is the Superintendent-Elect.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON COOPERATIVE ENDEAVOR WITH BASKIN SCHOOL GROUP
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0004
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board table the motion for a Cooperative Endeavor with the Baskin School Group. Mr. Brian Davis presented to the Board a power point on the work he has done with the Louisiana Preservation Alliance, a non-profit organization in the State of Louisiana. Board members and legal counsel were given a few minutes to look over the endeavor. Board Members asked questions to Mr. Davis and some of the activities suggested by Mr. Davis and the Baskin School Group cannot be done during school time on an active school campus. Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan suggested that the Board be given time for the legal counsel to look over the endeavor before entering into any agreement with the Louisiana Preservation Alliance.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON NULLIFYING ORDINANCE # 2004-07-0012 (Board Member compensation)
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0005
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board nullify Ordinance # 2004-07-0012 that from this day forward (July 12, 2004) the Franklin Parish School members will pay all of their own expenses. A roll call vote was taken and the motion was unanimously approved.
MOTION:Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved and Ordinance # 2004-07-0012 is nullified.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON REIMBURSING BOARD MEMBERS REGISTRATION AND TRAVEL FOR LSBA CONFERENCES AS PER FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD TRAVEL POLICY
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0006
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve to reimburse Franklin Parish School Board Members registration and travel for Louisiana School Board Association (LSBA) conferences as per Franklin Parish School Board travel policy. Mr. Guice said he would get a policy from Forethought Consultant pertaining to this issue.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT - None
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Richard Kelly made the following announcement concerning the tax election.
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held in the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax. This tax will be held in May, 2020.
President Kelly asked the Board Members if they had anything to bring into the report. President Kelly announced that the next Board Meeting will be December 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a Board Member training with Mr. Jon Guice to follow at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Dr. Jacqueline Johnson commended candidates Mrs. Blackson and Mr. Gunter and congratulations to Mr. Gullatt for applying. She said all three candidates did a fantastic job. Mrs. Nichols said that this was not an easy choice in selecting a superintendent. President Kelly said he sought this out prayerfully and thought the interview process went well. He said education is not easy. Education is the center of all. Mr. Gullatt addressed the Board. He is looking forward to helping the parish move forward and wants to work with everyone concerned. He is looking forward to the task as superintendent.
PERSONNEL MATTERS LISTED FOR – December 3, 2019
Instructional Personnel
Hires
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Nichols, Rebecca WES Teacher 12.02.19 Replace S. Warbington 12.03.19
Resignations
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Johnson, Lanny FPSB Superintendent 12.31.19 Retirement 12.03.19
McCartney, Whitney FPHS Teache r01.06.20 Resignation1 2.03.19
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Heard, Jalexi Crowville Teacher 10.29,20,31.19 2. 5 days 12.03.19
Rhodes, Rhonda FPHS Teacher 10.2-25.19 12 days 12.03.19
Scull, Kortnie Crowville Teacher 09.01.19 1 day 12.03.19
Leave without pay
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Blackmon, Sheila FPHS Teacher 10.29.19 1 day 12.03.19
McCloskey, Elizabeth Crowville Teacher 10.28,29.19 1 day 12.03.19
Donation of Sick Days
Donee School Position Donor Reason Bd. Mtg.
Goodman, Kathy C. Off.Comp. Tech Watson, Dorothy 10 days 12.03.19
Support Personnel (All Support Personnel shall be on a 6-month probationary basis.)
Resignations
Name School Position Effect.Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Beckwith, Odell Crowville Bus Dr. 12.20.19 Retirement 12.03.19
Donald, Ashley WES Para 12.30.19 Other employment 12.03.19
Marsh, Katherine BINGO Bingo worker 11.01.19 Health 12.03.19
Termination
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Richard, Nicola Crowville Caft. Tech 12.04.19 Administrative 12.03.19
Walters, Tammy H. Start Para/Bus monitor 11.22.19 Administrative 12.03.19
Extended Sick Leave
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Bass, Bernice WES Caft. Tech 09.26,27,30.19 2.75 days 12.03.19
Nielsen, Crystal Fort Bus Dr. 09.30.19 .5 day 12.03.19
Leave without pay
Name School Position Effect. Date Reason Bd. Mtg.
Cameron, Kanitra H. Start Bus Dr. 11.21,22.192 days12.03.19
Collins, Kyler H. Start Para/Bus monitor 12.2,3.19 2 days 12.03.19
Johnson, Lanetra FPHS Custodian 10.31.19 1 day 12.03.9
Nielson, Crystal Fort BusDr. 10.1-25.19 17 days 12.03.19
Southern, Chasity FPHS Para 10.22,23.19 1.5 days 12.03.19
Temple, Sandra Crowville Custodian 10.16-31.19 3.75 days 12.03.19
Williams, Willie Gilbert Bus Dr .10.16.19 .5 day 12.03.19
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0007
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the regular meeting is adjourned.
MOTION:Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
Winnsboro, Louisiana
December 12, 2019
The Franklin Parish School Board met in special session on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish School Board complex board room.
Present for the meeting were Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn.
Absent from the meeting, Mr. Danny Davis.
President Richard Kelly called the meeting to order, led in prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
MOTION TO APPROVE AGENDA
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0008
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the agenda for the December 12, 2019 special meeting as listed.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Meeting notice for DECEMBER 12, 2019 Special meeting
FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD COMPLEX
7293 PRAIRIE ROAD, WINNSBORO, LA 71295
4:00 P.M. Board Room
CALL TO ORDER: President
INVOCATION: Chaplain
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: President
I. Request to address the Board from Mr. Walters.
II. Approval of minutes from November 18, 19, and 21, 2019 meetings.
III. Consider and/or take action on 2019-20 EEF Resolution. (Johnson)
IV. Consider and/or take action on 2019-20 EEF Amendment to Investment Agreement. (Johnson)
V. Consider and/or take action on authorizing Superintendent to withdraw monies from 2019-20 EEF funds. (Johnson)
VI. Consider and/or take action on change order with Gentry Construction for WES. (Johnson)
VII. Consider and/or take action on awarding bid for Security Systems for Parish Schools. (Johnson)
VIII. Consider and/or take action on Superintendent-elect’s contract. (Kelly)
IX. Adjourn
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
REQUEST TO ADDRESS THE BOARD FROM MR. WALTERS – no show
MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES FROM NOVEMBER 18, 19, 21, 2019 MEETINGS
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0009
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approve the minutes from the November 18, 19, and 21, 2019 meetings.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-20 EEF RESOLUTION
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0010
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School Board approves the 2019-20 EEF (Education Excellence Funds) as presented by Mrs. Boquet, Business Manager.
RESOLUTION
Whereas, the Franklin Parish School Board has been informed of the option to withdraw a certain amount of said funds invested in the State Treasury pursuant to authority of La. R.S. 39.99 (Act 161 of the 2002 First Extraordinary Session of the Legislature) and our investment agreement;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Franklin Parish School Board does request the execution of the amendment to investment agreement with the State Treasury pursuant to La. R.S. 39.99; and
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Franklin Parish School Board does request the withdrawal of funds from the State Treasury in the amount of $81,000.00 to be used as specified in our recently approved EEF plan for Tobacco Settlement Funds.
It is hereby affirmed and certified the foregoing is a true and exact copy of the resolution unanimously adopted by the Franklin Parish School Board, Winnsboro, Louisiana during regular session on December 12, 2019 at which a quorum was present and voted.
_/s/__________________________
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Superintendent, Franklin Parish School Board
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON 2019-20 AMENDMENT TO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0011
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School approve the Amendment to Investment Agreement as presented.
AMENDMENT TO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT
The parties to this Amendment, THE STATE OF LOUISIANA, through the State Treasury (“Treasury”), and the FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, the domicile and mailing address of which is 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295 (“School Board”), have previously entered into an Investment Agreement, pursuant to the provisions of Act No. 161 of the 2002 First Extraordinary Session of the Legislature of Louisiana, La. R.S. 39:99, said Act providing for the investment of Tobacco Money of the School Board in the Treasury in accordance with the provisions thereof and the Investment Agreement, and do hereby amend and modify the provisions of the Investment Agreement as follows:
1. Pursuant to the School Board’s Education Excellence Fund Plan for FY 2019-2020, as filed with and approved by the Department of Education, the Senate Committee on Education, and the House of Representatives Committee on Education, State of Louisiana, as evidenced by a copy of the Options Page of the Plan that is attached hereto and made a part hereof, the School Board has chosen to withdraw the sum of $81, 000.00 from its investment account in the Treasury for the purposes more fully set forth in its approved Plan.
2.To document and accomplish this withdrawal of funds from the School Board’s investment account in the Treasury, the original Investment Agreement is hereby amended to show a decrease in the amount of Tobacco Money invested in the Treasury by the amount of the withdrawal, to-wit: $81,000.00.
3. This Amendment shall be effective upon approval of the parties hereto and the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Louisiana, as required by law and the original Investment Agreement, and the funds shall be withdrawn and transmitted by the Treasury to the School Board upon receipt by the Treasury of this Amendment duly evidencing such approvals.
4. Except as thus hereinabove amended and modified, the original Investment Agreement and its provisions shall remain in full force and effect between the parties.
The parties hereto, the Treasury and the School Board, have executed and entered into this Amendment to Investment Agreement through their respective duly authorized representatives on the dates shown below but effective as above set forth.
MOTION: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson SECOND: Mrs. Alaina Nichols
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON AUTHORIZING SUPERINTENDENT TO WITHDRAW MONIES FROM 2019-20 EEF FUND
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0012
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School authorize Superintendent to withdraw the amount of $81,000.00 from the EEF (Education Excellence Fund.)
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Mr. Tim Eubanks
The motion was approved.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON CHANGE ORDER WITH GENTRY CONSTRUCTION FOR WES
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0013
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School approve the change order #4 with Gentry Construction for WES in the amount of $11,115.50. This change order is for additional repairs to Winnsboro Elementary Gym.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
Mr. Danny Davis arrives at 4:20 p.m.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON AWARDING BID FOR SECURITY SYSTEMS FOR PARISH SCHOOLS
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0014
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School approve the bid from Automated Alarm, 210 Kansas Lane, Monroe (only one bidder) for a total of $72,777.90. Board Members were given a breakdown by school of the cost of security system.
MOTION: Mr. Tim Eubanks SECOND: Ms. Mia Dunn
The motion was approved.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Assistant Superintendent Wiley McClary gave Board Members a brief run down of projects around the parish. At Fort Necessity School a tree is to be cut down and some existing pipes to be cut down level with ground and white rock put in it place. At FPHS where the dumpsters are near the gym gravel or fill will be placed to help that area. Mr. McMurry will be taking care of that. Also, at the High School there are 2 T-buildings to be removed. When this is done rock will be put in its place. In front of the baseball facility there is a place not paved. This is for drainage or water valves. A metal frame will build around this to prevent damage to valves and Mr. McMurry will also take care of this project. The bid came in for the track and with the alternate added was $325,000.00 with Gentry Construction. Board had given permission to accept bid at an early meeting if price was withing budget. The boiler room at the high school is no longer needed and this has almost been completely cleaned out. This room can be used for storage. Concrete need to be poured near the Ag. Building. Weather has held up this project. At Gilbert School, the dead tree has been removed. The other tree to be removed is on hold until Entergy does its part. Some of the limbs are close to the power lines. Also, at Gilbert School near the cafeteria, some rock will be removed and replaced with dirt and grass planted to make this are look better. Mr. McMurry is doing all of the dirt work for us at the schools. At Crowville School the only listed to do is leveling the playground. Dirt work will be done at this school also. A change order is to be coming to renovate the kitchen and bathroom areas at the Central Office. Gentry Construction will be responsible for this project and this change order will come off of the FPHS’s projects. Mrs. Nichols mentioned the pre-school wing needs attention at Crowville School. There is some water damage.
MOTION TO CONSIDER AND/OR TAKE ACTION ON SUPERINTENDENT-ELECT’S CONTRACT
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0015
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that the Franklin Parish School approve a four-year contract with Mr. John Gullatt, Superintendent-elect. All Board Members has a copy of contract. President Kelly and Vice-President Johnson met with Mr. Gullatt and Board Attorney, Jon Guice to formulate this contract. Mr. Guice addressed the Board concerning this contract. This contract has performance targets and performance incentives. This is the same basic contract as most superintendents use state-wide.
Mr. Gullatt’s base pay will be $130,000.00 with performance incentives. After much discussion from Board Members and Board Attorney a roll call vote was taken. Contract is on file at Central Office for public view.
MOTION: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan SECOND: Dr. Jacqueline Johnson
The motion was approved.
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
President Kelly appreciated everyone’s input and the ability to talk with one another. He is looking forward to the parish moving forward in a positive position.
MOTION TO ADJOURN
ORDINANCE # 2019-12-0016
BE IT ORDAINED, ETC., that there being no further business to discuss the special meeting is adjourned.
MOTION: Mrs. Alaina Nichols SECOND: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan
YEAS: Mr. Eddie Ray Bryan, Mrs. Alaina Nichols, Mr. Danny Davis, Mr. Richard Kelly, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, Mr. Tim Eubanks and Ms. Mia Dunn
NAYS: None
ABSENT AND/OR NOT VOTING: None
The motion was approved.
Dr. Lanny Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer Richard Kelly, President
Franklin Parish School Board Franklin Parish School Board
NOTICE TO PUBLIC:
The Franklin Parish Sec 8 waiting list will close on February 1, 2020. No applications will be accepted after January 31, 2020.
Trena Honeycutt
Franklin Parish Section 8 Administrator
PUBLIC NOTICE
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY (LDEQ)
TOWN OF WISNER / WISNER SEWER TREATMENT PLANT
DRAFT WATER DISCHARGE PERMIT
The LDEQ, Office of Environmental Services, is accepting written comments on a draft Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (LPDES) permit prepared for the Town of Wisner, Wisner Sewer Treatment Plant, P.O. Box 290, Wisner, LA 71378-0290. The facility is located at the end of Mercer Street in Wisner, Franklin Parish. Upon the effective date of the final permit, the LPDES permit shall replace the previously issued LPDES permit.
The principal discharge from this existing source is made into an unnamed ditch; thence into Deer Creek; thence into Boeuf River in Subsegment 081003 of the Ouachita River Basin, waters of the state classified for secondary contact recreation and limited aquatic life and wildlife. Under the SIC Code 4952, the applicant proposes to discharge treated sanitary wastewater from a publicly owned treatment works serving the Town of Wisner.
During the preparation of this permit, it has been determined that the discharge will have no adverse impact on the existing uses of the receiving waterbody. As with any discharge, however, some change in existing water quality may occur.
Comments and requests for a public hearing or notification of the final decision can be submitted via personal delivery, U.S. mail, email, or fax. Comments and requests for public hearings must be received by 4:30 pm CST, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Delivery may be made to the drop-box at 602 N. 5th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. U.S. Mail may be sent to LDEQ, Public Participation Group, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313. Emails may be submitted to DEQ.PUBLICNOTICES@LA.GOV and faxes sent to (225) 219-3309. Persons wishing to receive notice of the final permit action must include a complete mailing address when submitting comments.
Please see additional instructions for comment submission, hand delivery and information regarding electronic submission at http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/the-public-participation-group or call (225) 219-3276.
If LDEQ finds a significant degree of public interest, a public hearing will be held. LDEQ will send notification of the final permit decision to the applicant and to each person who has submitted written comments or a written request for notification of the final decision.
The application, draft permit, and statement of basis are available for review at the LDEQ, Public Records Center, 602 North 5th Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays). The available information can also be accessed electronically on the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) on the DEQ public website at www.deq.louisiana.gov.
Inquiries or requests for additional information regarding this permit action should be directed to Lorna Putnam-Duhon, LDEQ, Water Permits Division, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313, phone (225) 219-3220.
Persons wishing to be included on the LDEQ permit public notice mailing list, wishing to receive the permit public notices via email by subscribing to the LDEQ permits public notice List Server, or for other public participation related questions should contact the Public Participation Group in writing at LDEQ, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313, by email at DEQ.PUBLICNOTICES@LA.GOV or contact the LDEQ Customer Service Center at (225) 219-LDEQ (219-5337).
Permit public notices including electronic access to the draft permit and statement of basis can be viewed at the LDEQ permits public notice webpage at http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/public-notices and general information related to the public participation in permitting activities can be viewed at http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/the-public-participation-group.
All correspondence should specify AI Number 43993, Permit Number LA0038644, and Activity Number PER20180002.
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Monday, December 16, 2019 in a regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: None
Approval of the Minutes for November’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from November’s monthly meeting. Samuel Singer entered the meeting at 6:04 P.M.
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1019: Amendment to Ordinance No. 1019 Amendment to Ordinance No. 914-Town of Winnsboro’s Permit Fee Schedule
Motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson and approved to accept Adoption of Ordinance No.1019: Amendment to Ordinance No. 1019 with the exception to change disconnect fee from $100.00 to $50.00. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: Tyrone Coleman
Absent: None
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1020: Amendment to Block Parties
Motion by Jerry Johnson and seconded by Rex McCarthy and approved to accept Adoption of Ordinance No. 1020: Amendment to Block Parties. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: Tyrone Coleman
Absent: None
Adoption of Ordinance No. 1021: Amendment to Back Pack
Motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept Adoption of Ordinance No. 1021: Amendment to Back Pack. Copies of this Ordinance are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-12-001: LGAP- Grant Application
Motion by Eddie Dunn seconded by Keith Berry, and unanimously approved to adopt Resolution No. 19-12-001: LGAP- Grant Application. Copies of this resolution are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent:
Resolution No. 19-12-002: CWEF- Grant Application
Motion by Eddie Dunn and seconded by Rex McCarthy, and unanimously approved to adopt Resolution No. 19-12-002: CWEF- Grant Application. Copies of this resolution are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent:
Resolution No. 19-12-003: Demolition of Property located at 1209 Gum Street, Winnsboro, LA
Greg Brown presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Keith Berry and unanimously approved to pass this resolution. This location is to be demolished within the next sixty (60) days or the property owner may ask the Mayor for an extension if one is needed. Copies of this resolution are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-12-004: Demolition of Property located at 1314 Ruth Street, Winnsboro, LA
Greg Brown presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to pass this resolution. This location is to be demolished within the next sixty (60) days or the property owner may ask the Mayor for an extension if one is needed. Copies of this resolution are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Resolution No. 19-12-005: Demolition of Property located at 708 Eighth Street, Winnsboro, LA
Greg Brown presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Keith Berry, seconded by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to pass this resolution. This location is to be demolished within the next sixty (60) days or the property owner may ask the Mayor for an extension if one is needed. Copies of this resolution are available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Ann Price- Census Bureau
Absent-
Alcohol Licenses Renewals 2020
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman to approve Alcohol Licenses Renewals 2020 for local businesses with the exception of U-PAK-IT, INC., CIRCLE K # 7770 AND S.U. PAK IT #2 because of lack of payment confirmation (ransomware).
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: None
Abstain: Jerry Johnson
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
Chief of Police Will Pierce gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Captain Booker Burkhalter gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.
Monthly Financial Statements
Mayor John Dumas presented the Board of Aldermen with monthly financial statements for the month of November. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Eddie Dunn and unanimously approved to accep
Comments from Council-
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and A Happy New Ye
Tyrone Coleman –
Keith Berry –
Eddie Dunn –
Jerry Johnson –
Rex McCarthy –
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned at 6: 44 P.M.
Debra Alexander John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Accounts Payable Mayor
Regular Meeting
Of the Franklin Parish Police Jury
January 13, 2020
Franklin Parish Police Jury Room
6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295
The Franklin Parish Police Jury met in Regular Session on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. in the Police Jury Meeting Room, Courthouse Building, located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 with the following present: Juror Ricky Campbell, Juror Rawhide Robinson, Juror James Harris, Juror Keiona Wesby, Juror Leodis Norman, Juror Gary Peters, and Juror David Deblieux.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb called the meeting to order. Followed by roll call.
Chaplin, Juror Harris, led the assembly in prayer and the pledge of allegiance.
Clerk of Court, Ann Johnson, administered the oath of office to the elected 2020-2024 jurors.
The Asst. Sec. /Treas. opened nominations for president. Robinson nominated Campbell for the 2020 Franklin Parish Police Jury President. There were no other nominations. Peters offered the motion to elect Campbell as president. Harris seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
Sheriff Cobb turned the meeting over to President Campbell.
The Asst. Sec. /Treas. opened nominations for vice-president. Harris nominated Robinson for the 2020 Franklin Parish Police Jury Vice-President. Norman nominated himself. There were no other nominations. Those in favor of Robinson: Campbell, Harris, Robinson, Deblieux. Those in favor of Norman: Wesby, Norman, Peters. Harris offered the motion to elect Robinson vice-president. Deblieux seconded with all voting in approval.
The Asst. Sec. /Treas. opened nominations for chaplain. Robinson nominated Harris. There were no other nominations. Robinson offered the motion to elect Harris as the 2020 Franklin Parish Police Jury Chaplain. Peters seconded with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the agenda. Harris seconded with all voting in agreement.
President Campbell appointed jurors to the various police jury committees as follows:
FINANCE: Robinson, Norman, Harris
PERSONNEL: Wesby, Harris, Robinson
RECREATION: Campbell, Norman, Wesby
INSURANCE: Robinson, Peters
PUBLIC WORKS: Campbell, Robinson, Deblieux
GARBAGE: Robinson, Campbell, Deblieux
APPROPRIATIONS: Norman, Peters, Robinson
ROAD BOND: Wesby, Robinson, Harris
MOSQUITO ABATEMENT: Robinson, superintendent, Deblieux
NORTH DELTA BOARD: Wesby, Peters
HOSPITAL LIASON: Harris
PURCHASING: Campbell, Norman, Robinson
COURTHOUSE: Peters, Harris, Robinson
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Deblieux, Campbell, Wesby
FIRE DISTRICT: Campbell, Robinson, Peters
APPEALS: Mitch Reynolds (Homeland Security Director), Robinson, Norman
ACTIVITY CENTER: Deblieux, Harris, Peters
AMBULANCE: Harris, Peters, Robinson
By motion of Harris, second by Robinson the Franklin Parish Police Jury meeting schedule as follows was unanimously approved: Regular meetings shall be held on the second Thursday of every month at 5:00 p.m. with the exception of July, which will be held on the 13th. Committee meetings will be held the first Wednesday of every month beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Robinson offered the motion to approve the minutes of the December 12, 2019 regular meeting. Deblieux seconded with all voting in agreement.
Mrs. Carol Pinnell-Alison provided the jury with an update on the activities of the LSU AgCenter Extension Office and a copy of the Franklin Parish Profile Report to Stockholders and the Franklin Parish Quarterly Report.
Mr. Ken McManus provided the jury with an update on the parish projects his firm is currently working on.
Agenda item 10 was skipped at the request of Mr. James Doughty.
Mr. James Doughty then made a request to the jury for the removal of an old bridge which is no longer in use located on his property. The bridge was built by the parish years ago. Since the bridge has not been in use for some time, it is in disrepair. By motion of Robinson, second by Peters the jury unanimously agreed to send employees out to assess the situation and work out the details for removing the bridge.
Peters offered the motion to re-advertise for quotes for the storm damage repairs at Turkey Creek Park. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The jury was informed that the four new trucks purchased by Waste Connections, as part of the new contract with the Parish, are scheduled to be operating in the parish the beginning of February. Waste Connections will be placing an announcement in the Franklin Sun regarding the new equipment and instructions for collection service.
Jurors were asked to register for at least 1 of the two training opportunities available in the month of January.
Harris offered the motion to approve the appointment of Mr. Stewart Roan to the Franklin Parish Tourism Board. Robinson seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
The motion to re-appoint the following members to the Turkey Creek Fish and Game Commission was offered by Peters, seconded by Robinson and was unanimously passed. Commission Members: Richard Dickey, Jimmy Griffin, Richard Roberts, Louis Robinson, Ryan Walker
The motion to re-appoint the following members to the Franklin Parish Activity Center Board was offered by Robinson, seconded by Harris and was unanimously passed. Board Members: Dr. George Gowan, Rawhide Robinson, Adam Faulk, Rev. Bo Harris, Ryan Killingsworth, Frog Crain, Wendy Monnin, Denise Herron, Mike Jones, Trent Englerth
Peters offered the motion to approve entering into a Cooperate Endeavor Agreement with the Franklin Parish School Board for the creation of a parking area outside of Gilbert for both school buses and parish equipment. Harris seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to approve 4 public works employees to attend Road Scholar#1 Course on February 18, 2020 from 7:30-2:00 in West Monroe cost is $25.00 per person. Norman seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Peters offered the motion to review the applications currently on file for two CDL truck drivers and a road foreman with the authority that if applicants on file are not selected, the office has permission to advertise the position. Wesby seconded the motion with all voting in agreement.
Robinson offered the motion to hold a public hearing to discuss increasing the monthly juror salary. Harris seconded the motion. Norman abstained from voting and Peters objected. The motion passed.
Peters offered the motion to approve renewing the 2 year contract for the Treasurer. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The superintendent provided his monthly report including the Capital Improvement 3 yr. plan. Peters offered the motion to approve the superintendent’s report at presented. Robinson seconded with all voting in agreement.
The treasurer provided the jury with the current Profit and Loss Budget vs Actual, and asked for any questions or comments. There were none. Harris offered the motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented. Robinson seconded. The motion passed.
Letters of Interest included in the juror meeting packages were the PJAL Convention confirmation of attendees, Invitation to the FMC 50th Anniversary, PJAL Newsletter, and Letter of Support for Bob Brotherton – 2nd Vice President of the PJAL.
With there being no further business to discuss, Robinson offered the motion to adjourn. Harris seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
Karah Lochbrunner – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer
Ricky Campbell – President
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of creating a L.D. Knox Commission.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
Dixie Self Storage
4495 Front Street
Winnsboro, LA 71295
318-325-8789
A cash sale to the highest bidder of various mini storage units, sold by the whole unit, will be held February 1, 2020 at 9:00 am. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
A-I2: Jody Hart: Wood dinning set; sofa; love seat; bed with mattress.
A-14 Jessie Lopez: Table saw; toolbox; drill; small shop vac; sprayer; hand tools; blower; step ladder and extension ladder; ice chest.
A-I7 Fashondra Bingham: Boxes; wood jewelry box; etc.
A-23 Candy Massey: Small refrigerator; microwave; office chair; boxes.
A-24 Paul Richmond: Rocking chair; exerciser; desk; chair; monitor; boxes and bags.
B-21 Mary Morgan: T.V.; lawn chair; end tables; gun cabinet; entertainment center; vacuum cleaner; coffee table; refrigerator; miscellaneous items.
B-30 Sue Wiggins: Large a/c; 6 ft ladder; file cabinet; glass; propane tank; misc.
B-31 Sue Wiggins: Two box fans; coffee maker; two folding chairs.
C-4 Jacinta Elzy: Cedar chest; luggage; rocking chair; recliner; boxes and bags and totes.
C-5 Louise Lain: Treadmill; handicap walker; unit is full of household furniture; t.v.; boxes and bags.
C-13 Debra Henderson: Round Table; t.v.; mattress and box springs; bed frame; chest; washer and dryer; microwave; etc.
C-15 Anthony Johnson: Full size headboard; footboard; and rails.
C-19 Timeysha Byrd: Wall mirror; king mattress; boxes; small bike; etc.
C-42 Lora Clark: Luggage; t.v.; bike; flatscreen; boxes and bags of miscellaneous.
D-22 Lester Olivo: DVD player; heater; totes and clothes.
D-27 Samantha Parker: Round table; chest; four dining chairs; loveseat; lamps; boxes.
D-45 Adam Underwood: Love seat; dresser; toy chest; dinette set; mattress and box springs; microwave; miscellaneous.
E-I-54 Joseph Wright: Tool box; blower; grinder; saw and router; bow and bow case; saw horse; large plastic totes; pitching machine; two saddles; carousel horse; miscellaneous boxes and bags.
E-ll Sharon Ward: Dresser; mirror; chest; baby seats; boxes and bags of miscellaneous items.
E-18 Mack Harris: Wall heater; tool box with tools; gas weedeater; ice chest; garden tools; boxes and bags of miscellaneous items.
E-22 Nacatia McCarthy: Flat screen t.v.; drums; chest; headboard; washer; clothes chest.
F -13 Sheila Pleasant: Flat screen t.v. fan; crystal plates; chest; entertainment center; table; luggage; chair; dresser; large boxes of miscellaneous items.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of CAMERON SAMOL CHUON please contact the office of Michael R. Ellington, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street,, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 546-7525.
