Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
AGENDA: August 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Hospital Conference Room
1. Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
• Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
2. Approval of Minutes for July 25, 2019 meetings
3. Director of Nursing: April Winborne, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
• Approve wound care agreement for Jenny McCain
4. Medical Staff: Dr. Logan Atkins, Chief of Staff
5. Financials: Billy Page, CFO
6. Administrative Report: Blake Kramer, Administrator
• Health care update
• Consider approval of cost report engagement letter
7. Executive Session:
• Consider strategic planning re: orthopedics and clinic expansion
• Consider strategic planning re: cognitive testing lease
• Consider strategic planning re: cost report engagement
• Consider strategic planning re: e-scribe contract
• Consider strategic planning re: Social Security replacement
• Consider strategic planning re: lab analyzer proposal
8. Open Session:
9. Public Comment:
10. Adjourn:
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
AGENDA: September 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Hospital Conference Room
1. Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
• Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
2. Approval of Minutes for August 29, 2019 meetings
3. Director of Nursing: April Winborne, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
4. Medical Staff: Dr. Logan Atkins, Chief of Staff
5. Financials: Billy Page, CFO
• Consider approval of changes to direct deposit policy
6. Administrative Report: Blake Kramer, Administrator
• Health care update
• Consider approval of chronic care management contract
• Consider van purchase
7. Executive Session:
• Consider strategic planning re: orthopedics and clinic expansion
• Consider personnel matters re: limits of therapy coverage
• Consider strategic planning re: Social Security replacement
• Consider strategic planning re: lab analyzer proposal
• Consider strategic planning re: lab interface
• Consider legal strategy re: demands from Nuance Inc.
• Consider strategic planning re: collection processes
• Consider legal strategy re: parking lot striping
• Consider strategic planning re: detox services
8. Open Session:
9. Public Comment:
10. Adjourn:
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
AGENDA: October 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Hospital Conference Room
1. Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
• Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
2. Financials:
• Presentation of FYE 2018 audit by Lester, Miller, and Wells
3. Executive Session:
• Consider strategic planning re: lab analyzer proposal
• Consider strategic planning re: employee compensation budget
• Consider strategic planning re: revenue shares
• Consider strategic planning re: PTO buy back
• Consider strategic planning re: therapy re-pricing
4. Open Session:
5. Public Comment:
6. Adjourn:
Board of Commissioners
Franklin Parish Hospital
Service District No. 1, d/b/a
Franklin Medical Center
AGENDA: October 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Hospital Conference Room
1. Call to order: Paul Price Jr., Chairman
• Invocation Dr. Jan Hicks
2. Approval of Minutes for September 26, 2019 and October 24, 2019 meetings
3. Director of Nursing: April Winborne, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
4. Medical Staff: Dr. Logan Atkins, Chief of Staff
5. Financials: Billy Page, CFO
• Consider approval of changes to direct deposit policy
6. Administrative Report: Blake Kramer, Administrator
• Health care update
7. Executive Session:
• Consider strategic planning re: orthopedics and clinic expansion
• Consider strategic planning re: United contract
• Consider strategic planning re: employee insurance waivers
• Consider strategic planning re: employee retirement plan enrollment
• Consider strategic planning re: detox services
• Consider strategic planning re: Colvin Clinic contract
• Consider strategic planning re: sponsorships
8. Open Session:
9. Public Comment:
10. Adjourn:
P U B L I C N O T I C E
THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT EXPENSE ACCOUNT, HEARING OFFICER ACCOUNT, RICHLAND PARISH DISTRICT JUDGES ACCOUNT, FINS ACCOUNT, AND THE SPECIAL EXCESSIVE COST ACCOUNT HAS COMPLIED WITH THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT.
CLAY HAMILTON, JUDGE
WILL R. BARHAM, JUDGE
STEPHEN G. DEAN, JUDGE
DATE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Franklin Parish School District has released a Request For Proposal for a technology network infrastructure upgrade.
RFP documents can only be obtained by downloading from the E-rate Productivity Center (EPC) or Bid Sync (www.bidsync.com). Reference Form 470 200007028. Documents will not be emailed.
The successful Vendor must be able to participate in the E-rate program, provide their Service Provider Identification Number (SPIN), be in green light status and must file all required forms in order to participate in the E-rate program
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
We are writing to you today to inform you that Dr. Robinson decided to pursue an opportunity with the Steward Medical Group and to join their practice, associated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. While we deeply regret Dr. Robinson’s departure, we understand and respect his decision.
His leaving will be effective as of February 1, 2020, and moving to his new practice located at:
Glenwood Regional Medical Mall
102 Thomas Road
Suite #111
West Monroe, LA 71291
318-329-8517
While he would be open to continuing to see his existing patients, you may decide to seek the services of another urologist. Please note the following practices are accepting new patients:
Affinity Urology
2516 Broadmoor Blvd
Suite 3A-C
Monroe, LA 71201
318-807-1390
(This practice does not accept Aetna Medicaid or United Medicaid)
Ochsner/LSU Urology
1501 Kings Hwy 4315
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-813-2750
The medical records covering his treatment of you will be retained by us at Franklin Medical Center. Should you need copies of your records, please contact 318-435-3771.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held in the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax.
12-11, 12-18, 12-25 3tb
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Bank of Oak Ridge
V. DOCKET NO C-46677
Crystal Olivo AKA Crystal Morgan Olivo
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2019, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT, VIN# 1GCSKE30AZ233746
2013 Chevrolet Silverado Equinox LTZ, VIN # 2GNFLFE36D6311279
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 20th day of December, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisian
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Caldwell Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46346
Larry Dean Williamson, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Larry Dean Williamson, Jr., and more particularly:
2002 INTL 490 TM, VIN 1HTSJADRX2H359299
2000 FRHT F70 CC, VIN 1FV3H6AC1YHF83622
1997 Dodge 3500 PK, VIN 1B6MC36D8VJ534759
All equipment whether now owned or hereinafter acquired together with the following: 2006 Kubota Backhoe L-48, SN A0481; Sullivan Air Compressor with SN 13640A; whether any of the foregoing is owned now or acquired later; all accessions, additions, replacements.
2002 Versa Drill V-100DH, with Serial No 1HTSJADRX2H359299; PTO mounted on a 2002 Navistar International 6x6; 5 ½ x 8 Garner Denver Mud Pump; 3x4 Centifical Mud Pump; 8 Stand Carrousel Rod Holder; 1800# Main Wench
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 20th day of December, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Public Notice
The amendments of the 2019 budgets and the acceptance of the 2020 budgets for the Franklin Parish Police Jury were approved by a unanimous vote during the Public Hearing of the Franklin Parish Police Jury held during their Regularly Scheduled Meeting on December 12, 2019. Anyone wishing to review the detailed budgets may do so at the Office of the Police Jury, Franklin Parish Courthouse, 6558 Main St., Winnsboro, LA during normal office hours.
