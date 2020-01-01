Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.