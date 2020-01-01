STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46622
Derrick James Brooks
Curator Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Lot 9, Block 4 of Smith Subdivision, Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 7 East, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
Municipal Address of the above described property is: 2310 Gary Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 21st day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRTICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC
(Now New Residential Mortgage, LLC)
V. DOCKET NO C-46291
Travis Wade Newsom and
Megan Newsom
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
E1/2 of E1/2 of NW1/4 of NE1/4, Section 23, Township 14 North, Rage 9 East
AND
N1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4, Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 9 East, subject to restriction, servitudes, rights-of-way and outstanding mineral rights of record affecting the property.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 21st day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46562
Georgia L. Holland
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
South 40 feet of Lot 16 and North 30 feet of Lot 17 of Block 1 of the First Addition to Owen Place Addition to the Town of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
Which has the address of 2804 Baldwin Drive, Winnsboro, LA 71295
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 21st day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
United States of America, Rural Development,
United States Department of Agriculture
V. DOCKET NO C-46597
Tameaka Denise Cooks
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
South 40’ of Lot 19 and North 25’ of Lot 21 of Block 3 of First Addition to Owen Place Addition, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, situated in Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 7 East, Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
Said improvements bear the municipal number 2809 Baldwin Drive, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 21st day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 &1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Cheryl Anne Evans Williams
V. DOCKET NO C-44583C
Estate of Clyde Bruce Evans, Jr.
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF LICITATION, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A certain lot or parcel of land described as BEGINNING at the NW Corner of the Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (SW ¼ of SW ¼), Section 7, Township 12 North, Range 8 East, and run east along north side of said forty 420 feet; thence south 210 feet; thence west 420 feet; thence north 210 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing two (2) acres, more or less, with all improvements thereon.
held in common between them, in the proportions as listed to-wit:
• Cheryl Anne Evans Williams 1/2
• Estate of Clyde Bruce Evans, Jr., 1/2
All cost of court incurred in connection with this Partition By Licitation shall be deducted and paid from the proceeds of the sale of this property. Four thousand and 00/XX dollars ($4,000.00) shall be deducted from defendant’s percentage and paid to Cheryl Anne Evans Williams for attorney’s fees.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 21st day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon, Chief Civil Deputy
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
V. DOCKET NO C-46541
Curtis Harris A/K/A Curtis A. Harris and
Kristy Harris A/K/A Kristy G. Kincaid Harris
Curator Michael E. Kramer
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND in the VILLAGE OF GILBERT, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, described as follows:
Begin at the southwestern corner of Block B of Addition to Gilbert, Louisiana, of Property of Mrs. M. E. Gilbert as surveyed and shown by plat made by John W. Baker, dated January 1, 1919 and registered in Notarial Book 4, folio 450; and which corner is the point of intersection of the northern right of way line of First Street and eastern right of way line of Gaither Avenue, and from said corner run in a SW direction along a projection of the southern boundary line of Block B or the northern right of way line of First Street 50 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of that certain 5.74 acre tract acquired by W. H. Gilbert by deed from Mrs. M.E. Gilbert, registered in Notarial Book 14, folio 195; thence turn a right deflection of 90˚ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way line of Gaither Avenue and the eastern boundary of said 5.74 acre tract a distance of 5.30 feet to the NE corner of that certain 1.35 acre tract acquired by Mrs. Maurice Turn McLemore, et al by deed from Marion Kelly Gilbert, et al as registered in Notarial Book 133, folio 65; thence turn a left deflection of 79˚40’ and from said corner of a POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence run in a SW direction along the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point; thence turn a left deflection 100˚20’ and run in a SE direction parallel to the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet to a point; thence turn a deflection of 79˚40’ and run in a NE direction along a line parallel to the northern boundary of said 1.35 acre tract 160 feet to a point of intersection with the western right of way of Gaither Avenue; thence turn a left deflection of 100˚20’ and run in a NW direction along the western right of way of Gaither Avenue 165 feet back to the Point of Beginning and containing 0.6 acres, more or less, and being a portion of said 1.35 acre tract as aforementioned.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 20th day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46616
Bradley Thomas Bruce
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A 2.00 Acre, more or less, tract or parcel of land situated in the Northwest Quarter [NW ¼] of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range8 East of Land District North of Red River, Franklin Parish, Louisiana and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southwest Corner of that certain 2.51 Acre Tract conveyed to James Michael Folds and Lisa Ann Salsbury Folds as recorded in Conveyance Book 372, Page 925 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana which is monumented with a ¾” iron pipe on the northerly right-of-way line of Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence, proceed S 00°00’00” E, a distance of 100.40 feet to a point on the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence, proceed N 90°00’00”W, along the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860, a distance of 927.02 feet to a 5/8” iron rod and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence proceed S 06°25’48”E, a distance of 282.10 feet to a 5/8” iron rod; thence proceed S 83°58’43”W, a distance of 295.65 feet to a 5/8” iron rod; thence proceed N 06°22’45”W, a distance of 308.27 feet to a 5/8” iron rod on the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860; thence proceed N 89°02’21” E, along the apparent Southerly right-of-way line of said Louisiana Highway No. 860, a distance of 296.72 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 20th day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Caldwell Bank & Trust Company
V. DOCKET NO C-46500
James Edmund Clark & Lessie Inez Jordan Clark
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF Seizure and Sale, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A parcel of land 100 feet wide and extending from the West boundary of the right-of-way of the old Louisiana State Highway No. 15 (Loop Road) to the center line of Turkey Creek and more particularly described as: Beginning at a point on the West boundary of the right-of-way of old Louisiana State Highway No. 15 (Loop Road) and 136.4 feet North of the line between Section 25 and 36, T14N, R7E, run thence in a Northerly direction along West side of old Highway No. 15 (Loop Road), 100 feet to a stake, and thence West between parallel lines a distance of about 1570 feet to the center line of Turkey Creek.
Municipal address: 1802 Loop Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 20th day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
NationStar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
V. DOCKET NO C-46502
Michael D. Gilmore & Christy M. Gilmore
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
Begin at the Northwest Corner of the Lot sold Mrs. M V Moore, el al to Lester Y. Phillips (18-612) and running East along the line between the property at Mrs. M V Moore, et al and said Phillips a distance of 120 feet, thence South 70 feet; thence West 120 feet to Moore Avenue; thence North 70 feet along the East side of the Moore Avenue to the Point of Beginning, also, a certain lot of ground locate in the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, beginning at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Moore Avenue and run East 120 feet, thence North 90 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence North 70 feet, thence East 14 feet, thence South 70 feet, thence West 14 feet to the Point of Beginning together with all improvements.
Which has the address of 1609 Moore Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 26th day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
V. DOCKET NO C-46557
Joseph Carlton Harrison & Melisha Harrison
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 8th day of January, 2020, at 10:00am within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the south half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter (S1/2 of SE1/4 of NE1/4) of Section 34, Township 14 north, range 6 east, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, being described as follows: begin at a point where the north boundary of the south half of the northeast quarter (S1/2 of SE1/4 of NE1/4) of section 35, Township 14 north, range 6 east intersects the eastern right-of-way boundary of LA. Highway No. 135 and runs in a southwesterly direction along the said eastern right-of-way boundary of Louisiana State Highway 135, a distance of 315 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of that certain tract of land acquired by Ernest Norman by deed from John Russell as recorded in Conveyance book 125, page 179 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, for a point of beginning, thence from said point of beginning, run in an easterly direction along the southern boundary of said Norman tract, a distance of138 feet, more or less, to the southeast corner of said Norman tract; thence run in a northeasterly direction along the eastern boundary of said Norman tract, a distance, of 105 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of that certain tract of land acquired by Julia Williams Anderson by deed from John Russell, as recorded in Conveyance book 126, page 296 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence run in an easterly direction along the southern boundary of said Anderson tract, a distance of 210 feet to the southeast corner of said Anderson tract; thence run in a southerly direction along a line parallel to the said eastern right-of-way boundary of Louisiana State Highway No. 135 to a point of intersection with the northern right-of-way boundary of Highway 130; thence run in a westerly direction along the said northern right-of-way boundary of LA. Hwy No. 130 a distance of 348 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the said eastern right-of-way boundary of LA. Hwy No. 135 back to the point of beginning, containing 3 acres, more or less, and being a portion of that certain tract of land acquired by Clarence Quincey Adams by deed from Evielean Welch Russell, et al as recorded in Conveyance book 182, page 72 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana. Less and except: a certain tract or parcel of land located in the south half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter (S1/2 of SE1/4 of NE1/3) of section 34, Township 14 north ,range 6 east, Franklin Parish, Louisiana being described as the follows; begin at a point where the north boundary of the south half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter (S1/2 of SE1/4 of NE1/4) of section 34, Township 14 north, range 6 east intersects the eastern right-of-way boundary of LA Hwy No. 135 and run in a southwesterly direction along the said eastern right-of-way boundary of Louisiana Highway No. 135 a distance of 315 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of that certain tract of land acquired by Ernest Norman by deed from John Russell as recorded in Conveyance book 125, page 179 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana for a point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning; thence run in an easterly direction along the southern boundary of said Norman tract and its projection, a distance of 318 feet, more or less, to the southeast corner of said Norman tract; thence run in a northeasterly direction along the eastern boundary of said Norman tract and parallel to the said eastern right-of-way boundary of La. Hwy No. 135, a distance of 105 feet, more or less, to the southeast corner of that certain tract of land acquired by Julia Williams Anderson by deed from John Russell as recorded in Conveyance book 126, page 496 pf the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana; thence run in an easterly direction along the southern boundary of said Anderson tract, a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to the southeast corner of said Anderson tract; thence run in a southwesterly direction along a parallel line to the said eastern right-of-way boundary of Louisiana State Hwy No. 135, a distance of 155 feet, more or less, back to the point of beginning, containing one {1) acre, more or less, and being a portion of that certain tract of land acquired by Clarence Quincey Adams by deed from Evielean Welch Russell, et al as recorded in Conveyance book 182, page 72 of the records of Franklin Parish, Louisiana.
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 26th day of November, 2019.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
12-4 & 1-1 2tp
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
We are writing to you today to inform you that Dr. Robinson decided to pursue an opportunity with the Steward Medical Group and to join their practice, associated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. While we deeply regret Dr. Robinson’s departure, we understand and respect his decision.
His leaving will be effective as of February 1, 2020, and moving to his new practice located at:
Glenwood Regional Medical Mall
102 Thomas Road
Suite #111
West Monroe, LA 71291
318-329-8517
While he would be open to continuing to see his existing patients, you may decide to seek the services of another urologist. Please note the following practices are accepting new patients:
Affinity Urology
2516 Broadmoor Blvd
Suite 3A-C
Monroe, LA 71201
318-807-1390
(This practice does not accept Aetna Medicaid or United Medicaid)
Ochsner/LSU Urology
1501 Kings Hwy 4315
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-813-2750
The medical records covering his treatment of you will be retained by us at Franklin Medical Center. Should you need copies of your records, please contact 318-435-3771.
12-18, 12-25, 1-1 3tb
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Sandra Rose Brister, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
1-1, 1-8 2tb
STOCKHOLDERS ANNUAL MEETING
Dear Stockholders:
The annual meeting of the Stockholders of the Franklin Bancorp, Inc. of Winnsboro, Louisiana for the election of Directors and the transaction of any other business that may properly come before the meeting, will be held at the Office of Franklin State Bank and Trust Company on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1 o’clock p.m.
William Walker
Franklin Bancorp, Inc.
1-1, 1-8 2tb
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Article IV, Section 21(D)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution, and as further required by General Order 7/1/2019 issued in Docket No. R-34738 by the Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”), that on December 16, 2019, Entergy Louisiana, LLC (“ELL”), a public utility providing retail electric and gas service throughout the State of Louisiana, filed with the LPSC an Application for Authorization to Change Rates by Filing Market Valued Demand Response Rider Schedule MVDR. The proposed Schedule MVDR sets forth the parameters under which the Company’s end-use customers can participate in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. demand response markets as well as how Aggregators of Retail Customers can operate in those same markets if they wish to engage with ELL customers.
For questions and comments regarding ELL’s filing, please call the LPSC toll free at (800) 256-2397. Additionally, the filing, including its attachments, may be viewed in the Records Division of the LPSC at the following address:
Records Division
602 N. 5th Street, 12th Floor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
Telephone: (225) 342-3157
ENTERGY LOUISIANA, LLC
1-1 1tb
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR SESSION
DEC. 12, 2019
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting met in regular session on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Clerk Ouida Sewell, Assistant Clerk Melanie Keyes, Alderman Susan Britt, Christine Ezell. Also present were Chief Wesley Ezell.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Mike Stephens called the special meeting to order.
PRAYER:
Mayor Mike Stephens led in opening prayer.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
Ouida Sewell led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to accept the financial documents as presented. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
No report.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chief Ezell gave monthly report.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens gave monthly report for the Public Works Department. Mayor Stephens said that John (Bubba) Major and Keith Nielsen did a great job putting up the Christmas lights around town.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
None
OLD BUSINESS:
None
NEW BUSINESS:
1) BLIGHTED PROPERTY - START ENFORCING JANUARY 1, 2020.
Discussion was held. The Mayor said he would be going around town and making a list of the properties that needs to be cleaned up and enforce ordinance.
ADJOURNMENT:
Christine Ezell made motion to adjourn. Susan Britt seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
Ouida Sewell, Clerk
1-1 1tb
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will accept sealed bids on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9:00 AM at the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office for the following:
Pickup Truck(s)
Specifications and requirements may be obtained at the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids and waives any information. For information contact David Rigdon, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
1-1, 1-8 2tb
