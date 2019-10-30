TOWN OF WISNER
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Town of Wisner is hereby notifying its citizens that a public hearing will be held at 6:30 PM on November 14, 2019 at the Wisner Town Hall located at 9530 Natchez Street, Wisner, Louisiana. The purpose of the public hearing will be to inform the public on the recently completed FY 2017 LCDBG Public Facilities sewer improvements project
The Town will conduct a seminar during the public hearing to better inform its citizens of the Fair Housing program as a method of continually informing the public of Fair Housing in the Town.
Those interested in submitting written comments, particularly those residents of slums and blighted areas, may do so to: Marc McCarty, Mayor, Town of Wisner, P. O. Box 290, Wisner, LA 71378. Any negative comments received will be forwarded to the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration.
All residents, particularly low and moderate income persons and residents of slum and blighted areas of the Town are encouraged to attend this meeting. Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and non-English speaking persons provided those persons request said accommodations 3 days prior to the public hearing by calling 318-724-6568. The Town can be reached by telecommunications devices for the deaf through the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-367-8939 (TDD).
The Town of Wisner is an equal opportunity employer.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of TAMEAKA DENSIE COOKS, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)367-5252.
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
OCT. 10, 2019
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Assistant Clerk Melanie Keyes, aldermen Christine Ezell, Susan Britt and Randy Lloyd.
Also present were Wesley Ezell, Joann Evans and Bill McLemore.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Stephens called the meeting to order. Mayor Stephens led in opening prayer. Melanie Keyes led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES: Motion was made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell, to accept the September minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS: Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept September financial documents. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS: Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to pay monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT: Bill McLemore gave the monthly report for the fire department. Discussion was held on purchasing batteries for the radios. Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Susan Britt to purchase batteries for the radios for the fire department.
POLICE DEPARTMENT: Chief Wesley Ezell gave monthly report. Discussion was held about purchasing body cameras for police department. Motion was made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to purchase body cameras.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT: Mayor Stephens gave the monthly report for the public works department.
KEN MCMANUS/MCMANUS ENGINEERING:
Mr. Ken McManus from McManus Engineering was here speaking on behalf of the progress of the grant programs.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION: Ken Terry with LRWA was here to discuss and answer questions from citizens of Gilbert about new water and sewage rates.
NEW BUSINESS: Discussing dog problem in town and enforcing the ordinance.
OLD BUSINESS: Discussion was held about the 2019-2020 LGAP & CWEF grants and also the improvements to the storage building.
OTHER BUSINESS: Discussion was held about hiring a new Town Clerk. Motion was made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Christine Ezell to close regular meeting and enter into executive session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Motion made by Randy Lloyd to close executive session, seconded by Susan Britt. Motion made by Randy Lloyd to hire Ouida Sewell as full time Town Clerk, seconded by Christine Ezell.
ADJOURNMENT: Motion made by Christine Ezell to adjourn. Susan Britt seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor Melanie Keyes, Assistant Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
FEMA 4462–DR–LA
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hereby gives notice to the public of its intent to reimburse eligible applicants for eligible costs for emergency work and to repair and/or replace facilities damaged by river flooding occurring between May 10, 2019 to June 17, 2019. This notice applies to the Public Assistance (PA) and Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMGP) programs implemented under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121-5207.
Under a major disaster declaration (FEMA 4462-DR-LA) signed by the President on September 19, 2019, Amendment 1 signed on October 17, 2019, the following parishes have been designated adversely affected by the disaster and eligible for PA: Assumption, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Iberville, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, West Feliciana. Additional counties may be designated at a later date. All parishes in the State of Louisiana are eligible for HMGP.
This notice concerns activities that may affect historic properties, activities that are located in or affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and critical actions within the 500-year floodplain. Such activities may adversely affect the historic property, floodplain or wetland, or may result in continuing vulnerability to flood damage.
Presidential Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 require that all federal actions in or affecting the floodplain or wetlands be reviewed for opportunities to relocate, and evaluated for social, economic, historical, environmental, legal and safety considerations. Where there is no opportunity to relocate, FEMA is required to undertake a detailed review to determine what measures can be taken to minimize future damages. The public is invited to participate in the process of identifying alternatives and analyzing their impacts through this notification.
FEMA has determined that for certain types of facilities there are normally no alternatives to restoration in the floodplain/wetland. These are facilities that meet all of the following criteria: 1) FEMA’s estimate of the cost of repairs is less than 50 percent of the cost to replace the entire facility, and is less than $100,000; 2) the facility is not located in a floodway; 3) the facility has not sustained major structural damage in a previous presidentially declared flooding disaster or emergency; and 4) the facility is not critical (e.g., the facility is not a hospital, generating plant, emergency operations center, or a facility that contains dangerous materials). FEMA intends to provide assistance for the restoration of these facilities to their pre-disaster condition, except that certain measures to mitigate the effects of future flooding or other hazards may be included in the work. For example, a bridge or culvert restoration may include a larger waterway opening to decrease the risk of future washouts.
For routine activities, this will be the only notice provided. Other activities and those involving facilities that do not meet the four criteria are required to undergo a more detailed review, including the study of alternate locations. Subsequent public notices regarding such projects will be published if necessary, as more specific information becomes available.
In many cases, an applicant may have started facility restoration before federal involvement. Even if the facility must undergo detailed review and analysis of alternate locations, FEMA will fund eligible restoration at the original location if the facility is functionally dependent on its floodplain location (e.g., bridges and piers), or the project facilitates an open-space use, or the facility is an integral part of a larger network that is impractical or uneconomical to relocate, such as a road. In such cases, FEMA must also examine the possible effects of not restoring the facility, minimize floodplain/wetland impacts, and determine both that an overriding public need for the facility clearly outweighs the Executive Order requirements to avoid the floodplain/wetland, and that the site is the only practicable alternative. The State of Texas and local officials will confirm to FEMA that proposed actions comply with all applicable state and local floodplain management and wetland protection requirements.
FEMA also intends to provide HMGP funding to the State of Louisiana to mitigate future disaster damages. These projects may include construction of new facilities, modification of existing, undamaged facilities, relocation of facilities out of floodplains, demolition of structures, or other types of projects to mitigate future disaster damages. In the course of developing project proposals, subsequent public notices will be published if necessary, as more specific information becomes available.
The National Historic Preservation Act requires federal agencies to take into account the effects of their undertakings on historic properties. Those actions or activities affecting buildings, structures, districts or objects 50 years or older or that affect archeological sites or undisturbed ground will require further review to determine if the property is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places (Register). If the property is determined to be eligible for the Register, and FEMA’s undertaking will adversely affect it, FEMA will provide additional notices. For historic properties not adversely affected by FEMA’s undertaking, this will be the only notice.
As noted, this may be the only notice regarding the above-described actions under the PA and HMGP programs. Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to Tiffany Spann-Winfield, Environmental and Historic Preservation Advisor, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Louisiana Integration Recovery Office, 1500 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or by emailing FEMA-LIRO-EHP-PA@fema.dhs.gov or faxed to (225) 346-5848. Verbal comments will be accepted or recorded at (225) 267-2962. Comments should be sent in writing within 15 days of the date of this notice.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chairman of the Northeast Soil and Water Conservation District will convene a Locally Led Conservation Meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2019, at the LSU AgCenter Scott Research Extension Center, 212 Macon Ridge Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana. The meeting is open to the public. Please come and voice your interests and concerns. Lunch will be served. Please call 318-435-9424 Ext. 3 and reserve your spot.
All USDA programs and services are available on a nondiscriminatory basis.
TOWN OF WISNER
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
The Wisner Town Council met in a regular meeting on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at the Wisner Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, and Thomas Lemle.
Also Present: Clerk Courtney Tannehill and guest.
Call to Order: There being a quorum, Mayor McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order.
Prayer and Pledge: Nettie Brown gave the prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance led by Jo Caldwell.
Approval of Minutes: The minutes from September 12, 2019 and September 26, 2019 were approved on a motion by Nettie Brown, seconded by Thomas Lemle. Motion carried.
Financial Report: Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt to pay bills. Motion carried.
Fire Report: Chief Wallace reported 2 fires in town. The tank on the white fire truck is busted. Discussed grants.
Police Report: Asst. Chief Mathews read the report.
Public Works: Mayor McCarty gave an update on water department.
Citizen Participation: Leodis Norman requested for hydrant to be flushed. Dorothy Brown had a dog complaint. Loretta Peoples had a question for Ken McManus about water improvements.
Junk Ordinance: Discussion held.
Fall Cleanup: Scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019. Dumpster will be here for a week.
Building/Park: Mayor McCarty informed the council on land and park donation. Tab Singer working on legalities. The signs on the north and south end of town will be updated with cultural district logo.
Car Bid: Bid read by Jo Caldwell. Taken under advisement on a motion by Jo Caldwell, seconded by Elliot Britt.
Central Foundation: Applying for grant to purchase town truck. LGAP to match the grant.
Adjourn: With no further business, Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Roger Hilliard seconded. Motion carried.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Courtney Tannehill, Clerk
WHEREABOUTS
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Travis Wade Newsom and Megan Newsom please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7575.
WHEREABOUTS
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Travis Wade Newsom and Megan Newsom please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7575.
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY NOTICE
The Franklin Parish Police Jury will be accepting quotes beginning October 30, 2019 and ending November 6, 2019 for the cleanup (mowing and weed eating) of a one acre lot located off Louisiana Street in Winnsboro, LA. Submit quotes to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse, 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY WILL ACCEPT BIDS UP TO AND INCLUDING 10:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 IN THE POLICE JURY CONFERENCE ROOM, COURTHOUSE BUILDING, WINNSBORO, LOUISIANA ON THE FOLLOWING:
PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS
BULK DIESEL FUEL FOR OFF ROAD EQUIPMENT. Fuel must be available from 7:00AM through 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.
GRAVEL, DIRT, OIL, ASPHALT, AND SOIL CEMENT
GRAVEL: {MAINTENANCE ROCK (GOOD GRADE 50% SIZE 1” TO 1 ½”), # 8 LIMESTONE, #57 LIMESTONE, PIT RUN – RED CLAY, DIRT, SAND, C-1, C-3, RIP RAP, 610 and 610 POWDER
PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS
DIRT CONTRACTOR BIDS: SHALL INCLUDE PRICE PER CUBIC YARD OF DIRT AND DISTANCE TRANSPORTED. PRICE PER HOUR FOR EQUIPMENT SHALL BE INCLUDED.
OIL, GREASES: BRAND NAMES SHALL BE PROVIDED –
ASPHALT PRODUCTS: (HOT MIX, COLD MIX, CRS-2, CSS-1, SS-1, AEP, CRS-2P, MC-70, MC-30) BID PRICE TO INCLUDE MATERIAL PICKED UP AT SOURCE, PRICE DELIVERED TO ANY PARISH ROAD OR PARISH PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY. INCLUDE SEPARATE DOCUMENT FOR HOT MIX AND COLD MIX BID.
SOIL CEMENT: SHALL INCLUDE PRICE PER TON OR CUBIC YARD, FREIGHT, SPREADING, ENVIRONMENTAL, ETC. BID FORM NOT PROVIDED.
CULVERTS: MUST MEET OR EXCEED STATE SPECIFICATIONS AND BE OF #1 GRADE.
BLACK CORRUGATED CULVERTS MUST MEET AASHTO STANDARDS M-252 & M-294. PLASTIC CULVERTS ALSO
BRIDGE MATERIAL: MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE ACCESSIBILITY AND MEET OR EXCEED STATE SPECIFICATIONS BEING #1 GRADE.
MOSQUITO FOGGING PRODUCTS / SERVICES AND SUPPORT / TRAINING: SHALL INCLUDE CHEMICAL, PRICE PER GALLON AND PER CASE, OFFER SERVICE AND SUPPORT ON ULTRA-LOW VOLUME EQUIPMENT, MOSQUITO CERTIFICATION. SHALL BE CERTIFIED FOR NON-RESTRICTED USE AND
NOT HAVE 100-FT AQUATIC SETBACK.
GRADER BLADES: ½” X 6” X 7’ WITH 5/8” BOLT HOLES.
CARBIDE-TIPPED CUTTING TOOLS: 5/8” AND 3/4”
GARBAGE CARTS: PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS ARE PROVIDED.
BIDDER SHALL INDICATE METHOD OF CALCULATING AND JUSTIFY INCREASE OR DECREASE IN MATERIAL COST.
BID SPECIFICATIONS, DURATION OF BID AND BID FORMS MAY BE EMAILED, FAXED, MAILED, OR PICKED UP AT THE POLICE JURY OFFICE, 6558 MAIN STREET, COURTHOUSE BUILDING, WINNSBORO, LA. BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:30 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, EXCLUDING ANY HOLIDAYS. 318-435-9429
ALL BIDS RECEIVED MUST BE MARKED AS SEALED BID AND RECEIVED BY 10:00 AM ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 TO BE ELIGIBLE.
ALL BIDS AWARDED SHALL REQUIRE A SIGNED CONTRACT IN ADDITION TO THE SIGNED BID. THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. PLEASE CALL ROBERT GLADEN, PARISH PURCHASING AGENT AT 318-435-9446 WITH QUESTIONS.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Franklin Parish School Board, at 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, until 2:00 P.M., November 12, 2019
FOR: A New Track for Franklin Parish High School
ANY PERSON REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS SHALL NOTIFY THE FRANKLIN PARISH SCHOOL BOARD OF THE TYPE(S) OF ACCOMMODATION REQUIRED NOT LESS THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS BEFORE THE BID OPENING.
PROJECT NUMBER:
Complete Bid Documents for this project are available in electronic form. They may be obtained without charge and without deposit from www.aeplans.com. Printed copies are not available from the Designer, but arrangements can be made to obtain them through most reprographic firms. Plan holders are responsible for their own reproduction costs. Questions about this procedure shall be directed to the Designer at TBA Studio.
PHONE (318) 340 - 1550
All bids shall be accompanied by bid security in an amount of five percent (5.0%) of the sum of the base bid and all alternates. The form of this security shall be as stated in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project. Contractors have the option of submitting bids electronically at www.bidsync.com in lieu of sealed bids.
The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond written as described in the Instructions to Bidders included in the Bid Documents for this project.
A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD
at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Main Office of Franklin Parish High School
Attendance at this conference is required and bids shall only be accepted from bidders who attend this conference in its entirety.
Bids shall be accepted from Contractors who are licensed under LA. R.S. 37:2150-2163 for the classification of Building Construction. Bidder is required to comply with provisions and requirements of LA R.S.38:2212 (A)(1)(c). No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after receipt of bids, except under the provisions of LA. R.S. 38:2214.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids for just cause. In accordance with La. R.S. 38:2212 (A) (1)(b), the provisions and requirements of this Section, those stated in the advertisement bids, and those required on the bid form shall not be considered as informalities and shall not be waived by any public entity.
The Owner shall incur no obligation to the Contractor until the Contract Between Owner and Contractor is fully executed.
