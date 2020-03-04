NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, for school purposes (the “Parish”), on January 7, 2020, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held within the Parish on SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020, and that at the said election there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:
PROPOSITION
(SALES AND USE TAX RENEWAL)
Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish School Board”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) from and after July 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in Franklin Parish (the “Parish”), all as defined by law (an estimated $1,275,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years with a minimum of 15% of the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses of, the public school system of the Parish (excluding the payment of salaries of School Board members)?
Said special election will be held at each and every polling place in the Franklin Parish, which polls will open at seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. and close at eight o’clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541.
The polling places at the precincts in the Parish are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said election, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.
The estimated cost of this election as determined by the Secretary of State based upon the provisions of Chapter 8-A of Title 18 and actual costs of similar elections is $30,000. The said special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5, Chapter 6-A and Chapter 6-B of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said election, as provided in this Notice of Special Election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, at FIVE O’CLOCK (5:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election. All registered voters of the Parish are entitled to vote at said special election and voting machines will be used.
THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Winnsboro, Louisiana, on this, the 7th day of January, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Richard Kelly
President
/s/ John Gullatt
Secretary
2-19, 2-26, 3-4, 3-11 4tb
mmm
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, will consider the adoption of Ordinance No. 363, bearing the title:
NOTICE: ORDINANCE #363
AN ORDINANCE UPDATING MOWING AND CLEANUP FEES
A public hearing will be held at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert to be held on March 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to consider the adoption of said ordinance.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
Ouida Sewell, Clerk
2-26, 3-4 2tb
mmm
FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
REQUEST FOR QUOTES
The Franklin Parish Police Jury will be accepting quotes beginning February 26, 2020 and ending at 4:30 PM on March 11, 2020 for the mowing of 3 parish parks. Interested persons must provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $10,000 and worker’s compensation. A quote package can be obtained at the Police Jury Office, 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
2/26 & 3/4
mmm
Town of Wisner – Regular Council Meeting
The Mayor and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Wisner Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, and Thomas Lemle.
Also Present: Utility Clerk Harriet Luckett and guest.
Absent: Clerk Courtney Tannehill
Call to Order: With there being a quorum, Mayor Marc McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order. Invocation was given by Roger Hilliard and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Nettie Brown.
Minutes: A motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt to accept minutes from the previous month as presented. Motion carried.
Finances: Discussion held. A motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Nettie Brown to approve financial expenditures as presented. Motion carried.
Fire Report: Chief David Wallace reported 3 fires in district, none in town. Fire trucks are running good and 3 new members joined the fire dept.
Police Report: Police Chief Billy Beach reported the server is ready; waiting on weather to permit necessary work.
Public Works Report: Ringo Williams reported sewer stoppage on Hammond. A lawn mower is down. Residents are complaining about potholes on Hope and Watson.
Citizen Participation: None
Police Car Bid: Council agreed to open bids for police car.
Community Center: Discussion held. Council on Aging will have to pay a monthly rate to lease the center. A meeting will take place to discuss price and details. No final decision has been reached.
Adjournment: Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Roger Hilliard seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Harriet Luckett, Utility Clerk
3-4 1tb
mmm
NOTICE
2004 Pontiac Bonneville
VIN:1G2HX52K54U208775
Color: White
To be sold at Butler Collision Center, LLC, 5254 Highway 84 West, Laurel, MS 39443 March 20, 2020 at 8am CST.
Butler Collision Center, LLC
Ph: (601) 428-8368
Fx: (601) 649-5168
3-4, 3-11, 3-18 3tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Harley-Davidson Credit Corp. as Assignee
Of Eaglemark Savings Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-4757
Nicholas Hesler
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
2014 Harley-Davidson FLS Softail Slim, bearing vehicle identification number 1HD1JRV18EB033099
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 27th day of February, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
3-4 1tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
US Bank National Association
V. DOCKET NO C-46735
Sean M. Hendry
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
2013 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Manufacturer’s Serial Number 1C6RR7TT8DS721664
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, with the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 26th day of February, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
3-4 1tp
mmm
STATE OF LOUISIANA * FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT * FRANKLIN PARISH
Harley-Davidson Credit Corp. as Assignee
Of Eaglemark Savings Bank
V. DOCKET NO C-46821
Keith Joseph Cormier & Elizabeth Michelle Cormier
SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a WRIT OF SEIZURE AND SALE, to me directed by the honorable Fifth District Court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of Franklin, I will offer for sale at public auction, at the front door of the Courthouse, in the City of Winnsboro, Franklin Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday the 18th day of March, 2020, at 10:00am, within legal sale hours, the following described property, to-wit:
2016 Harley-Davidson FLSTC Heritage, bearing vehicle identification number 1HD1BWV13GB018539
seized in the above styled suit. Terms of the sale, cash, without the benefit of appraisal. Letter of credit from financial institution stating availability of funds day of sale required for all purchases.
Kevin W. Cobb
Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Done in my office in the City of Winnsboro, Parish of Franklin, Fifth Judicial District, State of Louisiana on the 26th day of February, 2020.
By David Wm. Rigdon
Chief Civil Deputy
Franklin Parish, Louisiana
3-4 1tp
mmm
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with L.R.S. 3:1609 and LAC 7:XV.314 (A), the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Louisiana Boll Weevil Eradication Commission, has established a boll weevil eradication zone, the Louisiana Eradication Zone, consisting of all the territory within the state of Louisiana.
Notice is further given that all producers of commercial cotton in Louisiana are required to participate in the boll weevil eradication program, including cost sharing, in accordance with the Boll Weevil Eradication Law and regulations. This includes, but is not limited to, reporting of cotton acreage and destruction of cotton plants and stalks by December 31 of each crop year. A copy of the law and rules and regulations may be obtained from the Boll Weevil Eradication Commission, 5825 Florida Blvd. Ste. 3002, Baton Rouge, La. 70806, telephone number (225) 922-1338.
Notice is also given that the planting of noncommercial cotton is PROHIBITED in Louisiana unless a written waiver is obtained from the Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry in accordance with LAC 7:XV.319(C). To request a waiver, submit a written application to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, at the address provided in this notice, stating the conditions under which such written waiver is requested.
3-4, 3-11, 3-18 3tb
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.