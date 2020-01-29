Town of Wisner
Regular Meeting
The Town of Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty and Board of Alderman met in regular session on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Wisner Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, and Thomas Lemle
Also Present: Utility Clerk Harriet Luckett and guest
Absent: Clerk Courtney Tannehill
Call to Order: There being a quorum, Mayor Marc McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order. Invocation was given by Thomas Lemle and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Elliot Britt.
Approval of Minutes: Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Roger Hilliard to accept minutes from the previous month. Motion carried.
Approval of Financial Reports: Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt to approve the financial reports as printed and pay bills. Motion carried.
Fire Report: Fire Chief Wallace gave report. The department is installing smoke detectors. If anyone is need of smoke detectors please call Winnsboro Fire Department at 435-5306.
Police Report: Police Chief Beach read the monthly report. He also stated having issues locating owners of stray dogs.
Public Works: The department is working on a blocked sewer line behind Ezell’s Body Shop. Wayne reported trash/littering being a problem. Jo Caldwell suggested community service for people caught littering or allowing inmates to pick-up trash.
Citizen Participation: Discussion held with Ken McManus.
Junk Cars: Thomas Lemle and Roger Hilliard stated they have seen progress around town. Joel Ezell has cleaned several lots. The next request is for a privacy fence to be installed behind Ezell’s One Stop. The remaining properties on the list will be reviewed with a plan of action to be discussed at the next meeting.
Land Donation: The documents are in the final stages of being finalized. The mayor suggested we think about fundraisers to purchase park equipment.
Audit Report: CPA Steven Kimball gave the audit report. Overall, he stated we had a good year.
Adjournment: Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Elliot Britt seconded. Motion carried.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Harriet Luckett, Utility Clerk
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MINUTES
JAN. 14, 2020
6 P.M.
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council Members Cary Collier, Johnny Belton, and Alderman Heather Chapman.
Also present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the Assistant Clerk. Cary Collier moved to approve the minutes as presented. Heather Chapman seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Old Business: None
New Business:
A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Heather Chapman moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Police Department Report:
The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given. One officer resigned during this month. Brett Hutto was hired as a part-time officer at a pay rate of $12.00 per hour. The Council discussed moving Patrolman Arthur Johnson from part-time patrolman to full-time patrolman. Cary Collier made a motion; Heather Chapman seconded the motion for Arthur Johnson to become a full-time patrolman. 3 Yeas, 0 Nays, and 0 Absent.
Fire Department Report:
Reported that the fire fighters are continuing with training. No fire to report for this month. Chief Burns purchased a chain saw for the fire department.
Further Business: None
The mayor call for the meeting to be adjourned. Heather Chapman made a motion; Cary Collier seconded the motion. 3 Yeas, 0 Nays, 0 Absent. The meeting was adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Wanda Carroll, Asst. Town Clerk Robert Fife, Mayor
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
JANUARY 9, 2020
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting met in regular session on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Ouida Sewell Clerk, Melanie Keyes Assistant Clerk, JoAnn Evans, Alderman Susan Britt, Christine Ezell, Randy Lloyd.
Also present were Fire Chief Bill McLemore and citizens.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Mike Stephens called the meeting to order.
PRAYER:
Mayor Mike Stephens led in opening prayer.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
Ouida Sewell led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to accept the minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS/BUDGET TO ACTUAL:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the financial documents as presented. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
Bill McLemore gave monthly report. Fire Chief McLemore said he would like to thank Jan Smith for the donation she made to the Fire Department.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens said Chief Ezell had requested to purchase Village of Gilbert patches and flag patches for the Police uniforms. Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to purchase Village of Gilbert patches and flag patches for the police uniforms. Motion carried.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor gave monthly report.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
Jackie Ellis asked if there was a program that could provide smoke detectors for the elderly. Fire Chief Bill McLemore said he would check with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to see about getting smoke detectors for the elderly.
OLD BUSINESS:
Blighted Property - Certified letters have been mailed to property owners. Mayor Stephens said he had been talking with the President of the Woman’s Club. He said they were interested in purchasing some picnic tables to put by the gazebo. Mayor Stephens said he had been looking into getting a play ground with a fence by city hall.
NEW BUSINESS:
1) PURCHASE A LOAD OF COAL MIX - Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to purchase a load of coal mix. Motion carried.
2) DISCUSS UPDATING PERSONNEL POLICY: Discussion was held about updating Personnel Policy. Mayor asked the Council to review the Personnel Policy and make notes of anything they would like to change to be discussed at next council meeting.
3) CHIEF CONFERENCE: Mayor Stephens and Chief Ezell has requested to go to the LACP Mid-Year Conference in March. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to send Chief Ezell to the LACP Mid-Year Conference in March. Motion carried.
4). AMEND MINUTES FOR SEPTEMBER AND NOVEMBER 2019: The minutes for September were amended due to the wording to adopt instead of discuss the Resolution to purchase truck on LGAP grant. Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to amend the September minutes. Motion carried.
The minutes of November were amended due to the wording to adopt instead of discuss the Resolution to purchase water meters, valves, boxes with ids and tools for the water meters on CWEF grant. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Christine Ezell made motion to adjourn. Susan Britt seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor Ouida Sewell, Clerk
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of creating a L.D. Knox Commission.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Sarah Lou Sikes please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295. (318)435-7527.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of CAMERON SAMOL CHUON please contact the office of Michael R. Ellington, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street,, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
