NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Franklin Parish Police Jury January and February regular meetings will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295 on the following dates.
• January Regular Meeting - January 13, 2020
• February Regular Meeting – February 20, 2020
12/18; 1/8
TOWN OF WISNER
Regular Council Meeting
Mayor Marc McCarty and the Board of Alderman met in regular session on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6 PM at Wisner Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, and Thomas Lemle.
Also Present: Clerk Courtney Tannehill and guest.
Call to Order: There being a quorum, Mayor Marc McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order. Invocation was given by Jo Caldwell and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Nettie Brown.
Approval of Minutes: Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Roger Hilliard to accept minutes from the month of November. Motion carried.
Approval of Financial Reports: Discussion held. Thomas Lemle made a motion, seconded by Nettie Brown to approve fInancial expenditures as presented. Motion carried.
Departmental Reports:
Fire - Report given by Fire Chief David Wallace. Discussion held.
Police - Patrolman Adam Temple read monthly report. Discussion held.
Public Works - Report on Water and Sewer Dept. given by Supervisor Randell Griggs.
Citizen Participation: None.
Old Business: Mayor McCarty announced the land donation from Eddie Crawford is complete.
Next step is to zero in on park equipment grant. Jo Caldwell asked for an update on the progress for removal of junk cars. Roger Hilliard stated improvements are being made.
New Business: None.
Adjournment: With no further business, Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Roger Hilliard seconded. Motion carried.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Courtney Tannehill, Clerk
1-8 1tb
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 16th day of December, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire One hundred fifth (150) names possession the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the Orders of this Court dated November 25, 2019, to serve as Petit Jurors, for the week of court beginning January 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelope and placed in the Jury Box and labeled "PETIT JURY VENIRE NO. 1"; said names drawn as follows, to-wit:
Robinson, Breandria Renay, 1709 Gum St., Winnsboro LA 71295-3503;
LaBorde, Barbara G., 449 Loflin Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5714;
Hicks, Lavasca C., 2110 Gary St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2312;
McCarthy, Tazjereal M., 6994 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2949;
Crumpton, Ida Basher, 240 Oliver Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5761;
Anderson, Helen V., 207 Live Oak Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7613;
Enterkin, Jessica Louise, P.O. Box 843, Wisner, LA 71378-0843;
Spillers, Beverly Lynn, P.O. Box 1050, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1050;
Hennix, Bettye McCarty, 840 Carver St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3859;
Ford, Keosha Jacquel, 1111 Lavender Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4402;
Killian, Keanda Keith, 703 Eighth St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4109;
Holmes, Jeffery S., 154 Dunn Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6314;
Henslee, Jennifer R., 736 Clyde Weems Lp., Gilbert, LA 71336-5122;
Plater, Georgia A., 127 Flint Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6043;
Greer, Sydney Jo, 1108 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5841;
Smedley, John David, 531 Doc Loop, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4833;
Cleveland Jr., Robert Lee, P.O. Box 365, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0365;
Free, Agnes K., 4141 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6081;
Wells, Shirley B., P.O. Box 584, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0584;
Walker, Shaunterria Mon, 1630 Hwy. 15 #15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6039;
Martin, Christopher, 5964 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7168;
Johnson, Leslie L., 1403 White St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3032;
Johnston, Joy F., 720 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5358;
Davis, Lisa Temple, P.O. Box 885, Gilbert, LA 71336-0885;
McBroom, Victoria Leann, 351 Furr Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4821;
Hendrix III, Bill, 202 Dean Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6410;
McKinney, Michael Shane, 607 Hwy. 874, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6608;
Smith, Margaret Flurry, 106 Allenville Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5158;
Smith, Minnie Denise K., 186 McMurray Ln., Gilbert, LA 71336-5846;
Wright Jr., R.L., 2712 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7538;
Phillips, Linda L., 6477 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5411;
McDaniel, Skylar Johnson, 2352 Lone Cedar Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6492;
Duchesne, Elizabeth Rena, 961 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5327;
Cooper, Glen E., 808 Kennon Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3427;
Poland, Larry J., 1182 Hwy. 610, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6966;
Coleman, Sue A., 252 Louisiana St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7190;
Walker, Robert, 2534 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7634;
Rollins, Cedric Deshawn, 3102 Holly Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3943;
Wilcher, Gerald D., 5841 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9609;
Rollins, Chantel L., 924 Robinson Cir, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3867;
Collins, Galen L., P.O. Box 478, Gilbert, LA 71336-0478;
Temple, Taylor Faith, 1179 Hwy. 860, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5234;
McMahan, Patricia H., 409 Hwy. 875, Wisner, LA 71378-4827;
Lemle, Cassandra Alish, P.O. Box 10, Wisner, LA 71378-0010;
Thomas, Anna Carroll, 707 Parker Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6462;
King, Marcus Lynn, 191 Handy King Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5262;
Jenkins, Jacqueline E., 248 Old Hwy. 15, Gilbert, LA 71336-5848;
Jones, Vanessa G., P.O. Box 645, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0645;
Augustine, Dorothy M., P.O. Box 657, Wisner, LA 71378--657;
Randolph, Rosetta Ann, 12034 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7570;
Johnson, Johnny Neil, 1613 Harlem St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3505;
Robertson, Robert W., 601 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;
Jackson, Tony G., 5723 Hwy. 132, Baskin, LA 71219-9606;
Little, Doyle Ray, 424 A.J. Stephens Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9507;
Drummond, Donna Faye, 395 Loflin Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5713;
Brown, Donneshia Dinit, 129 Field Dr., Wisner, LA 71378-4500;
McKenzie, Mary L., P.O. Box 702, Baskin, LA 71219-0702;
Sanderson, David Lee, P.O. Box 31, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Cockerham, Kellie D., P.O. Box 165, Crowville, LA 71230-0165;
Brass, Charles R., P.O. Box 33, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0033;
Thompson, Linda Gail, P.O. Box 34, Crowville, LA 71230-0034;
Jenkins, Anthony Lashea, P.O. Box 587, Gilbert, LA 71336-0587;
Cardin Jr., John Wesley, P.O. Box 723, Gilbert, LA 71336;
White, Arlandus Tyrell, P.O. Box 1163, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1163;
Taylor, Myra R., P.O. Box 813, Winnsboro, LA 71295-0813;
Goodman, James W., 1203 Hwy. 858, Delhi, LA 71232-7226;
Thompson, Todd F., 304 Jarrett Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9242;
Brown, Bert Devon, P.O. Box 323, Archibald, LA 71218;
Matthews III, Ernest Joe, 2415 Gary St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2326;
McMurry, Brandon Lee, 925 Ray Walters Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7368;
Barfield, Mary Hanks, 125 Maple St. #8, Wisner, LA 71378-4562;
Norman, Kenneth Ray, 1313 Isabell St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3615;
Parks, Henry R., 390 D.C. Crain Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4819;
Parker, Adrian Arlene, 548 Moss Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4708;
Berry, Chris Carter, P.O. Box 303, Mangham, LA 71259-0303;
Anderson, Ashley Southern, 1760 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7490;
Jeselink, James W., 145 John Kelly Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6434;
Rushing, Bertha N., 7242 Prairie Rd. #B, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6691;
Carter, Ethel, 166 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5725;
Cotton, Ella R., 158 Ready Rd., Lot 1, Wisner, LA 71378-4655;
Hatton, Joseph Michael, 640 JJ Hatton Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7606;
McIntyre, Judith Marie, P.O. Box 422, Gilbert, LA 71336-0422;
Meza, Julian, 1579 WPA Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7398;
Coulson, Pauline Devenpo, 248 L.D. Knox Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5774;
Davis, Donna R., 315 Scott Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7319;
Bowman, Logan James, 1281 Hwy. 861, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5397;
Newsom, Lloyd Ronald, P.O. Box 112, Crowville, LA 71230-0112;
Temple, Tyler Jay, 579 Lovers Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6993;
Bryant, Tyler Ray, 611 Franklin St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2250;
Jackson, Talanzo L., 2005 Pinecrest St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3534;
Norman, Adrianna Denise, 402 Loflin Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5714;
Jones, Betty R., 10411 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4973;
Payne, Elissa Dawn, 607 Pete Haring Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4653;
Collins, Joan B., 106 Mingo Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5140;
Brown, Ruby Tatum, 2012 Martin Luther K, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4062;
Browning, James Wayne, 3118 French Turn Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5340;
Robinson, Adrienne, 816 Carver St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3859;
Atkins, Felesha Shunta, 912 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2438;
Williams, Glen L., 119 Glen Williams Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5630;
Walker, Brenda Kay, 419 Old Hwy. 15, Gilbert, LA 71336;
Smith, Manuel Lee, 824 Kennon Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3427;
Williams, Jeannie May, 1271 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5362;
Carr, Tiffany Kay, 321 Reeves Rd., Gilbert, La 71336-5855;
El Bey, Noble Justice, 2110 Lanier Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3304;
Bruce, Larry G., 131 Bruce Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5957;
Weaver, Deborah P., 8318 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5422;
Fulford, Lindsey Brook, 830 Hwy. 859, Delhi, LA 71232-7277;
Blaylock, Molly McLemore, 1343 Hwy. 618, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4629;
Collinls, Rachel Holbrook, 249 Artie Carter Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5241;
Welch, James T., 2441 Lone Cedar Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2319;
Heckard, Desiree Lashaun, 1418 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3006;
Roberts, Glynda R., 743 Hwy. 562, Gilbert, LA 71336-4140;
Williamson, Doyle A., 346 McCaleb Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5802;
Chaudoin, Earl W., 155 Reeves Rd., Gilbert, LA71336;
Erwin, Benjamin Tyrel, 850 McKeithen Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3415;
Smith, Glen R., 559 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5729;
Matthews, Ursula L., 2507 Western St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3846;
Monnin, James R., 360 Forgotten Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5627;
Wyant, Shirley C., 165 Henderson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4879;
McFarland, Amy L., 163 Burns Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4301;
Silkowski, Bridgett DAwn, 465 Ross Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7668;
Ghrigsby, Bailey Lee, 173 Linder Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4855;
Antony, Lena Annette, 1748 WPA Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7390;
Newton, Hilda L., 472 Lee Boutwell Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5136;
Thurman, Preston L., 1701 Hwy. 857, Baskin, LA 71219-9264;
Cader, Savannah Kriste, 281 Tommie Moore Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5212;
Wooten, Betty Jean, 1808 Scott St. #A, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3638;
Morris, Vanessa Blunt, 2905 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4017;
Wilks, Linda K. Mrs., 197 Monroe Jenkins Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4858;
Finley, Monica Meosha, 1990 Mauld Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5674;
Graves, Lynette G., 190 Wilderness Ln., Gilbert, LA 71336-5896;
Grayson, Marvin D., P.O. Box 304, Baskin, LA 71219-0304;
Washington, Carrie, P.O. Box 332, Wisner, LA 71378-0332;
Thomas, Tabatha Nicole, 1104 Lavender Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4401;
Ross, Lakeich A., 1208 Isabell St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3614;
Williams, Kathy, 120 Thames Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7328;
Henry, Barbara N., 451 Louisiana St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7195;
Day, Danna Temple, 131 Glynn Day Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7125;
Perry, Jacquelyn S., 242 McFarland Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9282;
Newsom Jr., Randy E., 513 Ray Walters Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-7362;
Johnson, Katherine G., 6340 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7176;
Jones, Hailey Nichole, 1958 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5849;
Davis, Takera Donnay, 156 Hickory Cir. #9, Wisner, LA 71378-4527;
Stein, Mark L., 1170 Seymore Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9449;
Fields, Sandra L., 598 Lawson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5658;
Miles, Davi Laschielle, 699 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5730;
Chapman, Darwin E., 1987 Hwy. 858, Delhi, LA 71232-7235;
Travis, Macy Jordan, 159 Bo Johnson Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5700;
Plater, Blanchie L., 400 Hwy. 873, Extension, LA 71243-4030;
Blackmon, Estelle, P.O. Box 112, Chase, LA 71324-0112.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 16th day of December, 2019.
John M. Guice
J.H. Colvin Jr.
Dorothy B. Young
Jury Commissioners
Ann Johnson
Jury Commissioner and
Clerk of Court
1-8 1tb
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for the following will be received by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Procurement Section, 1201 Capitol Access Road, 4th Floor, East Wing Room S-447, Headquarters Administration Building, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Telephone number (225/379-1444) on date(s) shown below, until 10:00 A.M. No bids will be accepted after this hour. At 10:00 A.M. of the same day and date, they will be publicly opened and read in Headquarters Administration Building, 4th Floor, East Wing S-447. Evidence of authority to submit the bid shall be required in accordance with R.S. 38:2212 (A)(1)(c) and/or R.S. 39:1594 (C)(2)(D).
BIDS TO BE OPENED: January 31, 2020
DOTD Asphaltic Mixture F/Hot Application RFx 3000014331
The Department will award the contract to the LOWEST responsible bidder without discrimination on grounds of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, veteran status, political affiliation or disabilities. Minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids pursuant to this advertisement.
Full information may be obtained upon request from the above address.
The Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities.
SHAWN WILSON, Ph.D.
SECRETARY, LADOTD
CHARLOTTE GARRISON, CPPB
DOTD PROCUREMENT DIRECTOR
1-8 1tb
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Sandra Rose Brister, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
1-1, 1-8 2tb
STOCKHOLDERS ANNUAL MEETING
Dear Stockholders:
The annual meeting of the Stockholders of the Franklin Bancorp, Inc. of Winnsboro, Louisiana for the election of Directors and the transaction of any other business that may properly come before the meeting, will be held at the Office of Franklin State Bank and Trust Company on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m.
William Walker
Franklin Bancorp, Inc.
1-1, 1-8 2tb
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will accept sealed bids on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9:00 AM at the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office for the following:
Pickup Truck(s)
Specifications and requirements may be obtained at the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids and waives any information. For information contact David Rigdon, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
1-1, 1-8 2tb
