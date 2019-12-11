WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of LEROY DONNELL SMITH (a/k/a LEROY D. SMITH) and COSHANDA ARNIECE SMITH (a/k/a CONSHANDA ARNIECE ROSS, CONSHANDA A. ROSS, CONSHANDA A. SMITH), please contuse the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 367-5252.
12-11 1tb
mmm
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that at its meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, plans to consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election to be held in the Parish of Franklin to authorize the renewal of a sales and use tax.
12-11, 12-18, 12-25 3tb
mmm
NOTICE
The Franklin Parish Police Jury will be accepting quotes from December 4, 2019 up until 4:30 p.m., December 18, 2019 for repairs to the restrooms and pier at Turkey Creek Park. A specified list of the needed repairs may be obtained at the Police Jury Office located at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295 between 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday or by calling 318-435-9429.
12/4 & 12/11
mmm
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Derrick James Brooks, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)435-7525. 12-4, 12-11 2tb
mmm
TOWN OF WISNER
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
The Wisner Town Council met in a regular meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at the Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, and Thomas Lemle.
Also Present: Clerk Courtney Tannehill and guest.
Call to Order: There being a quorum, Mayor McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order.
Prayer and Pledge: Thomas Lemle gave the prayer. Roger Hilliard led in the pledge of allegiance.
Approval of Minutes: Approval of October 10, 2019 minutes on a motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt. Motion carried.
Financial Report: Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt to pay bills. Motion carried.
Fire Report: Chief Wallace reported 1 fire on Hope St., the department serviced 3 trucks, kids are vandalizing training facility, and requested no parking signs at fire station.
Police Report: Chief Beach read the report.
Public Works: Supervisor Randell gave an update on water and sewer departments.
Citizen Participation: None.
Sewer Improvements: Thomas Magee read the closeout documents. Discussion held. Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Roger Hilliard to close regular meeting and open public hearing. Motion by Jo Caldwell, seconded by Thomas Lemle to close public hearing and open regular meeting. Motion carried.
Junk Ordinance: Roger Hilliard stated some progress is being made. Chief will meet with Tab Singer to enforce next phase of ordinance.
Donations: Mayor McCarty informed the council the land donations are in the final stage of completion. Jo Caldwell gave conclusion of meeting for pilot grant.
Signs: Cultural District logo to be placed at north and south end of town. Mayor McCarty suggested fundraisers to pay for signs and various revitalization projects.
LGAP/CWEF: Thomas Lemle made a motion, seconded by Nettie Brown to apply for the FY 19-20 LGAP and CWEF grants.
Meeting: December council meeting will be held on DECEMBER 16TH at 6:00 PM.
Executive Session: Motion by Nettie Brown, seconded by Roger Hilliard to close regular meeting and enter executive session. Discussion held. Jo Caldwell motioned, Elliot Britt seconded to close executive session and reopen regular meeting.
Adjournment: With no further business, Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Roger Hilliard seconded. Motion carried.
Marc McCarty, Mayor Courtney Tannehill, Clerk
12-11 1TB
mmm
BID ADVERTISEMENT
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for Janitorial Supplies. The deadline for submitting bids will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. Bids will be opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Bids must be sealed and clearly marked, “2020 SPRING JANITORIAL SUPPLIES.”
Bid forms are available at the Franklin Parish School Board. For additional information and specifications on supplies, please contact the Franklin Parish School Board, (318)435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
12-11, 12-18 2tb
mmm
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE PROPOSED BUDGET FOR THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR FY2020 ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 HAS BEEN PREPARED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AT THE OFFICE OF THE FIFTH DISTRICT ATTORNEY ON THE 2ND FLOOR OF THE FRANKLIN PARISH COURT HOUSE. A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED BUDGET SHALL BE HELD AT THE OFFICE OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY ON THE 2nd FLOOR OF THE WEST CARROLL PARISH COURTHOUSE ON DECEMBER 23, 2019 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 10:00-10:30 A. M.
12/11 1tb
mmm
Library Board Minutes Called Meeting
December 5, 2019
The Franklin Parish Library Board met in a called meeting at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Board President John Guice called the meeting to order with Bill Marionneaux, Dorothy Brown, and Leslie Young present. Amending the 2019 budget was discussed. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to amend the 2019 budget. Dorothy Brown made the motion to amend the budget as presented second was made by Leslie Young and all were in favor. The proposed 2020 budget was discussed. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to adopt the 2020 budget. Leslie Young made the motion to adopt the 2020 budget as presented, second was made by Bill Marionneaux and all were in favor. Revision of the annual leave policy was discussed. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to revise the annual leave policy based on board discussion. Leslie Young made a motion to accept the discussed revisions to the annual leave policy, second was made by Dorothy Brown and all were in favor. There being no other business the meeting was adjourned.
12-11 1tb
mmm
Franklin Parish Library
Public Notice
The 2020 budget for the Franklin Parish Library was adopted and the 2019 budget amended during a called meeting held on December 5, 2019 at 12 Noon. Anyone wishing to review the detailed budget may do so at the Franklin Parish Library, 705 Prairie Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana during normal business hours.
12-11 1tb
mmm
PUBLIC NOTICE
THIS IS TO CERTIFY THAT THE AMENDED BUDGET FOR
THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT EXPENSE ACCOUNT, HEARING
OFFICER ACCOUNT, RICHLAND PARISH DISTRICT JUDGES ACCOUNT,
FINS ACCOUNT, AND THE SPECIAL EXCESSIVE COST ACCOUNT HAS
BEEN PREPARED FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019, AND IS
A V AILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE FIFTH DISTRICT JUDGES
OFFICE, BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M.
Clay Hamilton, Judge
Will R. Barham, Judge
StephenG. Dean, Judge
December 5, 2019
12-11 1tb
mmm
PUBLIC NOTICE
THIS IS TO CERTIFY THAT THE BUDGET FOR THE FIFTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT EXPENSE ACCOUNT, HEARING OFFICER
ACCOUNT, RICHLAND PARISH DISTRICT JUDGES ACCOUNT, FINS
ACCOUNT, AND THE SPECIAL EXCESSIVE COST ACCOUNT HAS
BEEN PREPARED FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020, AND
IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE FIFTH DISTRICT
JUDGES OFFICE, BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9:00 A.M. AND 4:30 P.M. FROM DECEMBER 12 - 23, 2019.
December 5, 2019
Clay Hamilton, Judge
Will R. Barham, Judge
StephenG. Dean, Judge
12-11 1tb
mmm
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for security systems with video surveillance and installation. A copy of specifications can be obtained at the Franklin Parish School Board Office. The deadline for submitting bids will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Bids will be opened on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
All bids must be sealed and clearly marked, SECURITY SYSTEM WITH VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND INSTALLATION.
For additional information please contact Yvonne Blount at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, (318)435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
11-27, 12-4, 12-11 3tb
mmm
NOTICE
I, CHARLES EVAN GORDON, have been convicted of 750.520D CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE (MULTIPLE VARIABLES) on July 06, 2011; 750.520X1B CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - SECOND DEGREE (RELATIONSHIP) on July 06, 2011. My address is 202 Milam St., Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Race: White
Sex: Male
DOB: 10/25/1978
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 158
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
12-11, 12-18 2tp
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.