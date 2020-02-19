WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Cary McCall Sr. and John Otis McCall, please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located inside the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topics.
• Increase of police juror salaries.
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearing and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO INTRODUCE BILL - SLS 20RS- 190
Public Notice is hereby given, as provided by La R.S. 47:1907.1, that there may be introduced at the forthcoming session of the Legislature to be convened on March 9, 2020, a bill to authorize assessors in the state to increase their annual salary compensation up to five percent annually for the next four years; and to provide for related matters.
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
PUBLIC BID ADVERTISEMENT
The Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, will be accepting sealed bids until 3:00 p.m. March 10, 2020 for the following:
Replacing all the windows in the Gilbert Community Center with new insulated windows. Insulated windows that can be opened for cleaning and any carpentry work that needs to be done for installation of the insulated windows.
All bids shall be addressed to the Village of Gilbert, and delivered to the Office of the Mayor located at 7564 Gilbert Street or mailed to P.O. Box 600, Gilbert, La 71336, no later than 3:00 p.m., on the 10th day of March 2020.
Any bids received after the specified time and date will not be considered. The sealed bids will be publicly opened at the town meeting and read aloud on the 12th day of March, 2020, at the Town Hall, 7564 Gilbert Street, Louisiana.
Mike Stephens, Mayor
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
JACK HAMMONS COMMUNITY CENTER
810 ADAMS STREET
WINNSBORO, LA 71295
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
5:30 P.M. Public Hearing
A Public Hearing was held on January 21, 2020. The purpose of the public hearing is to inform the public on the recently completed FY 2017 LCDBG Public Facilities sewer rehabilitation project. Once a quorum was present, at approximately 5:48 P.M., Thomas McGee gave an update and provided the Mayor and Council with a copy of his report. The floor was open to the public for comments. No comments.
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
6:00 P.M. Regular Session
Prayer led by Councilman Jerry Johnson
Pledge led by Mayor John Dumas
The Board of Aldermen of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, met on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in regular session and the meeting was called to order at approximately 6:00 PM at the Jack Hammons Community Center, 810 Adams Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana, with Mayor John C. “Sonny” Dumas presiding.
ROLL CALL
Aldermen present: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
Approval of the Minutes for December’s Meeting
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the minutes from December’s monthly meeting.
Resolution No: 20-0101-Native Indian Holiday Proposal
Motion by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson to accept Resolution No: 20-0101 Native Indian Holiday Proposal. Copies of this resolution is available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
RESOLUTION No: 20-0101
A RESOULTION OF SUPPORT BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF WINNSBORO, LA FOR A FEDERAL LEGAL HOILDAY FOR NATIVE AMERICAN INDIANS
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro, Mayor and Council is comprised of five members of a municipality located in Winnsboro, La, and
WHEREAS, the Town of Winnsboro recognizes special memorials, historic events, historical figures and national activities that are consequential to the development of the United States of America, and
WHEREAS, Native Americans have contributed to historic and cultural events and have contributed to history and formation of the United States of America, and
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWN OF WINNSBORO LA:
SECTION ONE: The Town of Winnsboro Council hereby expresses its sincere support for the endeavor of Mr. Merle Whiteside to present a petition to the United States government enacting a legal holiday for the Native American Indians.
SECTION TWO: This Resolution shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and approval.
ADOPTED THIS 21StDAY OF January 2020
APPROVED THIS 21st DAY OF January 2020
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
ATTEST:
Debra Alexander
Resolution No: 20-0102 Demolition of property located at 2510 Roland Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana
Phillip Robinson presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept this resolution. This location is to be demolished within the next sixty (60) days or the property owner may ask the Mayor for an extension if one is needed. Copies of this resolution is available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None,
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0102
The following resolution was offered by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Jerry Johnson.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or removal of the building/s and / or structure/s located at the following address:
2510 Roland Street
Winnsboro, La 71295
WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show on the 21st day of January 2020, 6:00 PM., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and /or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The noticed was served at the following address:
7300 Prairie Road
Winnsboro, La 71295
BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and /or structure/s, located above is hereby ordered to be demolished or removed, no later than the 21st day of April 2020. If the owner fails to demolish or remove the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.
This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
And the Resolution was declared adopted on this 21st day of January 2020
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor
Debra Alexander
The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 20-0102 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Alderman at their regular meeting on January 21, 2020.
Debra Alexander
Resolution No. 20-0103- Demolition of property located at 911 Bosworth Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana
Phillip Robinson presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept this resolution. The owner will come by the Town of Winnsboro with a list of repairs. If the work exceeds sixty (60) days the property owner will ask the Mayor for an extension. Copies of this resolution is available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0103
The following resolution was offered by Rex McCarthy and seconded by Tyrone Coleman.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or removal of the building/s and / or structure/s located at the following address:
911 Bosworth Street
Winnsboro, La 71295
WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show on the 21st day of January 2020, 6:00 PM., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and /or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The noticed was served at the following address:
1126 Stubbs Vinson Road
Monroe, La 71203
BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and /or structure/s, located above is hereby ordered to be repaired, no later than the 21st day of April 2020. If the owner fails to repair the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.
This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
And the Resolution was declared adopted on this 21st day of January 2020
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor
Debra Alexander
The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 20-0103 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Alderman at their regular meeting on January 21, 2020.
Debra Alexander
Resolution No. 20-0104-Demolition of property located at 1317 Maple Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana
Phillip Robinson presented the Mayor and Board of Aldermen with photos and documentation and explained the demolition for this location.
Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept this resolution. The owner will come by the Town of Winnsboro and purchased a Demolition Permit. If the work exceeds sixty (60) days the property owner will ask the Mayor for an extension. Copies of this resolution is available at the Mayor’s Office or the Town Clerk’s Office.
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
TOWN OF WINNSBORO
RESOLUTION NO. 20-0104
The following resolution was offered by Jerry Johnson and seconded by Tyrone Coleman.
WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Town of Winnsboro, Louisiana, received a written report from the Town Building Inspector recommending demolition or removal of the building/s and / or structure/s located at the following address:
1317 Maple Street
Winnsboro, La 71295
WHEREAS, a notice was served upon the owner to show on the 21st day of January 2020, 6:00 PM., at a hearing before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, why the building/s and /or structure/s should not be condemned and ordered demolished or removed. The noticed was served at the following address:
1317 Maple Street
Winnsboro, La 7195
BE IT RESOLVED that the building/s and /or structure/s, located above is hereby ordered to be demolished or removed, no later than the 21st day of April 2020. If the owner fails to demolish or remove the building/s and/or structure/s, the Town of Winnsboro will proceed with the demolition or removal.
This Resolution upon being submitted to a vote, was adopted by the following yea and nay vote:
Yeas: Tyrone Coleman, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy
Nays: None
Absent: Keith Berry and Eddie Dunn
And the Resolution was declared adopted on this 21st day of January 2020
John C. “Sonny” Dumas
Mayor
Debra Alexander
The above is a true and correct copy of Resolution No. 20-0104 as adopted by the Mayor and Board of Alderman at their regular meeting on January 21, 2020.
Debra Alexander
JWanda Harris- Census Bureau 2020
JWanda Harris gave an update on the Census Bureau. They are working with other towns and are asking them to pass a resolution. She will email the town clerk an example of the resolution. Starting March 2020, the public can begin responding to the 2020 Census online at 2020 census.gov.
Naomi Cordill- Cleanest city update for 2020
Naomi Cordill gave an update on the 2020 Cleanest City Contest. The Trash Bash is schedule for March 21, 2020 at 8:00 A.M., an alternate date will be March 28, 2020.
Jack Hammons Community Center Quarterly Report
A quarterly activity report for Jack Hammons Community Center was given to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for review in the absence of Mary Brown, Jack Hammons Community Coordinator. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept Jack Hammons Community Center Quarterly Report.
Kay LaFrance- Mainstreet 3rd Quarter Report
Kay LaFrance gave a Mainstreet 3rd Quarter Report. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Police Chief’s Monthly Report
A monthly report for was given to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for review in the absence of Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the Town of Winnsboro’s Police Department report.
Fire Chief’s Monthly Report
Fire Chief Orlando Logan gave a monthly report for the Town of Winnsboro’s Fire Department. Motion by Rex McCarthy, seconded by Tyrone Coleman and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Superintendent’s Monthly Report
Phillip Hutto gave a monthly report for public works for the Town of Winnsboro. Motion by Tyrone Coleman, seconded Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the monthly report.\
Monthly Financial Statements
Mayor John Dumas presented the Board of Aldermen with monthly financial statements for the month of December. Motion by Jerry Johnson, seconded by Rex McCarthy and unanimously approved to accept the report.
Comments from Council
Tyrone Coleman – None
Keith Berry – Absent
Eddie Dunn – Absent
Jerry Johnson – None
Rex McCarthy – None
Adjournment
There being no more business to come before the board at this time, a motion was made by Tyrone Coleman, second by Jerry Johnson and unanimously approved that this meeting be adjourned.
Debra Alexander John C. “Sonny” Dumas, Mayor
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
FEBRUARY 11, 2020
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 6 p.m., at the Village of Baskin Town H all.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council Members Cary Collier and Johnny Belton and Alderman, Heather Chapman.
Also present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the Assistant Clerk. Red Belton moved to approve the minutes as Presented. Heather Chapman seconded the motion. Yeas 3. Nays 0. Absent 0.
Old Business: None
New Business: A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Johnny Belton moved; Cary Collier seconded the motion . Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Police Department Report:
The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given.
Fire Department Report:
Reported that the Fire Fighters are continuing with training. 1 fire was reported within the city limits for the month of January.
Further Business: None
The mayor called for the meeting to be adjourned. Heather Chapman made a motion; Cary Collier seconded the motion. 3 Yeas, 0 Nays, 0 Absent. The meeting was adjourned at 6:20 p.m.
Wanda Carroll, Asst. Town Clerk
Robert Fife, Mayor
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
STATEWIDE FLOOD CONTROL PRIORITY PROGRAM
AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PRIORITY PROGRAM
PORT CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PRIORITY PROGRAM
To review the proposed Statewide Flood Control Program, the Airport Construction and Development Priority Program, and the Port Construction and Development Priority Program for Fiscal Year 2020-21, as follows:
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA: Thursday, February 20, 2020
Upon Adjournment of the Joint High way Priority Construction Meeting
Louisiana State Capitol
House Committee Room 6
This Public Hearing will be conducted in accordance with Act 351 of the 1982 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature and Acts 451 and 452 of the 1989 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature by the House and Senate Committees on Transportation, Highways and Public Works, meeting jointly.
The purpose of this Public Hearing is to review the proposed Statewide Flood Control Priority Program, the proposed Airport Construction and Development Priority Program, and the proposed Port Construction and Development Priority Program for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. All interested persons are invited to be present.
Oral testimony will be received. However, so that all persons desiring to speak have an equal opportunity to do so, it is requested that every effort be made to complete individual testimony as quickly as possible. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting written statements and comments to the Committee by mailing the same postmarked within ten (10) calendar days following the hearing to the Department of Transportation and Development, Attn: Office of Multimodal Commerce, P.O. Box 94245 Baton Rouge, LA 70804. If you have any questions, please contact Ms. LaToya Joseph, Department of Transportation and Development, phone (225) 379-3050.
Senator Rick Ward, III, Chairman
Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Work
Representative Vincent Pierre, Chairman
House Committee on Transportation, Highways & Public Works
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, for school purposes (the “Parish”), on January 7, 2020, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held within the Parish on SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020, and that at the said election there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:
PROPOSITION
(SALES AND USE TAX RENEWAL)
Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana (the “Parish School Board”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) from and after July 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in Franklin Parish (the “Parish”), all as defined by law (an estimated $1,275,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years with a minimum of 15% of the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for purchasing and acquiring classroom teaching supplies and equipment, and the remaining net proceeds to be placed in a separate account to be dedicated, allocated and used for improving school related facilities and equipment for, and paying maintenance and operating expenses of, the public school system of the Parish (excluding the payment of salaries of School Board members)?
Said special election will be held at each and every polling place in the Franklin Parish, which polls will open at seven o’clock (7:00) a.m. and close at eight o’clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541.
The polling places at the precincts in the Parish are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said election, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.
The estimated cost of this election as determined by the Secretary of State based upon the provisions of Chapter 8-A of Title 18 and actual costs of similar elections is $30,000.
The said special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5, Chapter 6-A and Chapter 6-B of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said election, as provided in this Notice of Special Election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Franklin Parish School Board Complex Board Room, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, Louisiana, on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2020, at FIVE O'CLOCK (5:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election. All registered voters of the Parish are entitled to vote at said special election and voting machines will be used.
THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Winnsboro, Louisiana, on this, the 7th day of January, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Richard Kelly
President
/s/ John Gullatt
Secretary
