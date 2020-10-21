Editor’s note: The following is a recap of the best two out of three games of Franklin Academy verses Prairie View Academy. Game one was played at PVA on Oct. 7 and the other two was played in Winnsboro on Oct. 12.
FA 5 - PVA 2
Franklin Academy Lady Cougars defeated Prairie View Academy Lady Spartans 5-2 after taking the lead late in the game.
The game was tied at two with FA batting in the top of the seventh when Taylor Biggs singled on a 0-1 count, scoring on run.
The Lady Cougars captured the lead in the second inning when Aydenn McCain grounded out, scoring one run.
Anne Elise Sartin got the win for FA. Sartin allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Brynlee McKoin took the loss for PVA. McKoin surrendered five runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking to eight and walking no one.
Natalie Roberts went deep in the second inning for FA.
The Lady Cougars collected nine hits. Biggs and Avaree McCain each managed multiple hits for FA.
PVA 5 - FA 4
October 12’s first game was a heartbreaker for FA, as they lost the late lead 5-4.
The game was tied at four with PVA batting in the top of the sixth.
FA got things moving in the first inning when Macie Wall singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Cougars knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the fifth inning when Shelby Dickerson hit a solo home run.
Sartin led things off the rubber for the Lady Cougars. Sartin allowed ten hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
FA smacked two home runs on the day. Dickerson put one out in the fifth inning and Roberts went for the long ball in the fourth inning.
Avaree McCain, Roberts, Sartin, Dickerson and Wall each collected one hit at the plate.
PVA 4 - FA 0
In the second game of the day, PVA overcame FA, 4-0.
The Lady Spartans scored two runs in the third innings and two more in the seventh to beat the Lady Cougars.
Dickerson smacked two hits for FA while Biggs, Sartin, Wall, Avarie McCain and Aydenn McCain each collected a hit.
Sartin pitched seven innings for FA, allowed four hits and struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.