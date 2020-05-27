The third annual Winnsboro Rotary Club Shamrock 5K walk / run has been rescheduled for June 13.
The race, originally scheduled for March 14, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will raise money for local community service projects and activities, educational scholarships and many charitable organizations.
The race will start and finish in downtown Winnsboro, in front of the Old Post Office Museum. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m., rain or shine. Physical distancing guidelines will be observed as well as other precautions to help keep all participants safe.
The fee is $25 for each runner / walker. All those registered earlier for the March 14 race are still registered. Others who would like to participate may register online at cajuntiming.com or pick up registration forms at Franklin State Bank, Progressive Bank or Farm Bureau. Those who register before June 1 are guaranteed a Winnsboro Rotary Club Shamrock 5K t-shirt.
Sponsors include Rudy and Ann McIntyre, Sango Buick GMC, Franklin State Bank, WSB, Christy McManus & Craig Thomas - Farm Bureau Insurance, Progressive Bank, Basher Insurance, GeauxFit Physical Therapy & Fitness Center, Louisiana Land Bank and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Additional sponsors include Franklin Medical Center, Winnsboro Medical Clinic, Community Pharmacy, Winnsboro Sports, White Ford, Edward Jones-Scott Perkins, Caldwell Bank & Trust, Kiper Hardware & Lumber, First South PCA, Graham’s Auto Body and The Brandon Kirk Sims Foundation.
Also sponsoring the Shamrock 5K are KMAR, Fast Serv Medical, Jimmy R. Coughran, MD, Life Church, Stephanie’s on Main, Super One, Winnsboro Dental, Womack Insurance, Citizens Progressive Bank and Michelle’s Yoga & Fitness.
The Winnsboro Rotary Club is a non-profit organization whose motto is
“Service Above Self.” Its mission is service to others, promote integrity, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
For more information contact Christy McManus at (318) 435-9745 or Dianne Tims at (318) 435-3711.
