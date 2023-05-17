Family Community Christian School 2023 baseball team made history.
The squad represented their school and parish well in the LHSAA Baseball State finals. The Warriors made their first trip to the finals but fell to a tough Avoyelles Charter School, 3-0 in the Division V (Select) playoffs.
Head Coach Cody Moroni said he is proud of what his squad has accomplished and looks forward to future success.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Moroni said. “Throughout the year these guys have matured and learned how to play as a unit and the game. About half way through the season they started understanding the game and started trusting each other and that is a dangerous combination.”
FCCS ended their season with an overall record of 14-13 with a solid 10-2 record at home.
On Friday, May 12, in the championship game, the Warriors actually outhit the Vikings six hits to three. But timely Viking hitting, allowed them to slip across home plate.
“There was a reason they were ranked number one,” Moroni said. “They had seven senior starters, and the two kids they were on mound were the best we had seen all year.”
Raylee Thomas pitched a spectacular game for the Warriors. He threw six innings, allowed just three hits and struck out seven.
“Raylee pitched the game of his career up to that point,” Moroni said. “We saw him grow up a lot on the mound Friday.”
His brother, Rylan, had two of the six hits for the Warriors. Also in the offensive mix was Rusty Phillips, who had two hits, and Ben Graham, who contributed a hit.
Only two FCCS players were walked in the contest, while FCCS’s Raylee Thomas recorded no walks, another attribute of the solid pitching for both the Warriors and Vikings.
What’s next on the Warrior’s agenda?
According to Moroni, summer ball is on tap for his players and fall workouts. FCCS seems to be setting up for another run next season with the majority of the team coming back.
But until next season, the first year FCCS coach will sit back and enjoy the fresh memories.
“This team made my first year at FCCS extremely special,” Moroni said. “I’ll forever be grateful to them.”
