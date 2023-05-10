Six athletes from Franklin Parish High School’s Class of 2023 have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. The number was a single-year record for the school which was previously set at five in 2021.
The group of student athletes will leave big holes in not only athletic prowess but leadership skills in next year’s Patriot teams. Many of the athletes played multiple sports and attained district awards for their performances.
Bryce Curtis
Curtis topped his high school football career at Franklin Parish High School by signing a letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville. Curtis will bring his talents at quarterback to the Wildcats.
“I want him to be a poster child to show other people it doesn’t matter where you start at, no matter what other people think, no matter if people put you down at any point in your life if you come out here and work every single day and have enough faith and confidence in yourself, have enough prayer life, you can accomplish anything,” said Patriot Head Coach Adrian Burnette in an earlier Sun interview.
During his senior season Curtis guided the Patriots to a record of 7-3 while hosting a first round playoff game. The seven wins were more than the past three Patriot teams combined.
Curtis completed 141 of 261 passes for 2,208 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 35 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns, while catching one pass for a 54-yard touchdown during his senior season.
He ended his Patriot playing career by participating in the Gridiron Bowl All-American Game in Orange Beach, Ala., tossing a touchdown pass to Vidalia’s Sema’J Hales.
Courtlynn Havard
Havard signed with Southern Arkansas University Rockets in Camden, Arkansas.
During her stint at FP, Havard racked up numerous wins on the mound and led her team to their first LHSAA state championship appearance in 2022.
During her high school career, Havard faced many challenges that other athletes do not. She was diagnosed with aplastic anemia and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
Aplastic anemia is a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition leaves a person fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.
PNH is a rare acquired, life-threatening disease of the blood. The disease is characterized by destruction of red blood cells (hemolytic anemia), blood clots (thrombosis), and impaired bone marrow function (not making enough of the three blood components).
Havard has overcome those illnesses and now inspires others in their fights. She established Courtlynn’s Compass, a non-profit organization shedding light on the conditions and finding bone marrow donors for others.
Elijah Henderson
Henderson will take his talents to North American University to play football. What’s his talents? He loves to torture offenses.
The hard-hitting Henderson remembers his most memorable experience while playing Patriot football was against Rayville. During the Rayville game, Henderson “popped” a player hard, and the middle linebacker said “it felt good.” He is surely to experience that “good feeling” again at the collegiate level.
Henderson was one of four Patriots that showed off their talents this season at the Gridiron All American Bowl in Gulf Shores, Ala. in December. During the all star game, he had one goal.
“I want my name, my number and my face to be known,” Henderson said. “People know my name and number, but they don’t know my face.”
Henderson will carry that goal over to college, along with that “good feeling” of hitting somebody hard.
Hali Reeves
Behind the constant smile and sweet demeanor, a fierce competitor dwells within Reeves, a trait that will serve her well at the next level.
Reeves inked with Louisiana Christian University to play softball.
Like Havard, Reeves was a major player during the Patriot’s state championship runs throughout her career. She will now take her solid plate performance and superior defensive skills to the collegiate level.
For those Patriots coming behind her, Reeves recommends to continue to work hard.
“It took me a while to realize this myself, but it doesn’t matter how much or how little playing time you get. It’s what you do when you get the opportunity,” Reeves said in an earlier Sun interview. “Work hard, not only for yourself but for the girl beside you. And lastly put in the time and effort because it doesn’t happen over night.”
Taylor Southern
Every team needs a cheerleader. Somebody to lift them up and get them through tough times. Southern will give the National Park College Nighthawks softball team just that.
Southern will bring energy and talent to the Nighthawks after playing for the Patriots. She looks forward to new friends and new experiences at the next level.
“I’m looking forward to experiencing the different level of softball and talent there is, making new friends, and just continuing to play the sport that I love,” Southern said.
She brings a powerful bat that the Patriots relied on for several seasons and a defensive play that was outstanding.
Southern, like the rest of this group, will rely on her overall athletic ability at the college level. Along with softball, she was also a member of the Patriot soccer and track teams.
Kedrick Thomas
Rounding out the six athletes is Thomas, a quiet, strong leader, who signed a letter of intent to play at North American University.
The Patriot turned Stallion is known for his work ethic in football that bled over into his classroom.
Thomas did not play football until his junior year when he played wide receiver on the scouting team. In his senior year, he switched over to defense playing outside linebacker and safety.
At the annual football banquet, Thomas received the coaches award. It is an award voted on by the coaches for a player who exemplifies what they are trying to accomplishment with the program on and off the field.
Thomas is excited about his opportunity to play for NAU next season.
“I just want to go up there and play to the best of my abilities,” Thomas said in an earlier Sun interview. “I want to show out for them.”
This was Burnette’s first player as the skipper to sign to play college football. He called Thomas “the first brick.”
“He is the first brick in this new foundation that we are putting together,” Burnette said. “What I am hoping is that everybody else whether it is a football player, basketball player or any student athlete that we have at this school is the next brick laid next to you. What we are going to do is build on Franklin Parish in the right way. We are going to do it with student athletes that are going to do well in the classroom, life and society. You are the first, but you are not going to be the last."
