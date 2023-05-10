FPHS

SIX ATHLETES have signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports in the Class of 2023. They are from left to right: Bryce Curtis: Football with Louisiana Christian University; Elijah Henderson: Football with North American University; Hali Reeves: Softball with Louisiana Christian University; Courtlynn Havard: Softball with South Arkansas University Tech; Taylor Southern: Softball and National Park College; and Kedrick Thomas: Football with North American University. Pictured back row is Patriot Head Football Adrian Burnett and Patriot Head Softball Coach Kayla Shirley - Johnson. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

Six athletes from Franklin Parish High School’s Class of 2023 have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. The number was a single-year record for the school which was previously set at five in 2021.

