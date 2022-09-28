The Franklin Parish Patriot defense will have its toughest test to date as the home team visits Union Parish this week.
Union Parish and LSU commit Trey Holly broke the state record for yards rushing in a career last week as the Farmers defeated Bastrop 62-12 as Holly rushed for 239 yards.
“It’s definitely a big test,” Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette said. “It’s going to be old school, smash-mouth football. Our kids are excited about the challenge.”
FP beats Caldwell for perfect start
For the first time since 2010, Franklin Parish is sitting at 4-0 to start out a season after defeating Caldwell Parish 14-7 on a last-minute 45-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Curtis to Javion White Friday in Columbia.
Curtis avoided pressure on the touchdown play, and ran out of the pocket, finding White in the back of the end zone for the winning score.
“That’s a play Bryce may not have made last year,” said Burnette. “That shows how much he has grown.”
Burnette served as Franklin Parish offensive coordinator the past two years before taking over as head coach this year.
“It was an ugly win, but we’re excited to be at 4-0,” Burnette said. “It was Caldwell’s first home game, and they are a very-well coached team. Our guys showed a lot of resiliency in the win. There were a couple of instances where they could have folded or given in, but they kept fighting.”
Caldwell Parish led 7-6 at halftime, and maintained that lead until late in the fourth quarter.
Curtis finished 14-of-31 for 215 yards and a touchdown.
White caught five passes for 121 yards, including the game-winer.
Marshawn Whitley caught six passes for 30 yards.
Andrew McMahon led the rugged Patriot defense with seven solo tackles and nine total tackles.
Eliah Foster and Kedrick Thomas totaled eight tackles each.
Tyler Cook collected two sacks.
“Our defense continues to bend, but not break,” Burnette said.
