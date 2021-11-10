The Matt Clark Memorial World Mission Project 5K Run /Walk is happening this Saturday (Nov. 13) at River Of Life Church.

Day of race registration begins at 7 a.m. with a 8 a.m. one-mile fun run for children nine years olds and under.

The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. 

The race begins at the church and will travel down Ellis Lane.

All proceeds will go to World Mission Project and is named after Matt Clark, a Winnsboro business man who passed away June 13 from COVID-19 while on a mission trip to Africa.

Clark was remembered on social media as a loving husband and father but “first and foremost a lover of the Lord, and it reflected in everything that he did.”

Clark left his wife, Gretchen, and two daughters, Mary and Madeline. He was 46.

