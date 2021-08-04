Ty Arnold completed his junior high rodeo career where he wanted to be: World Champion.
The 14-year-old incoming Franklin Academy freshman recently was crowned Little Britches Rodeo world bareback champion in the Oklahoma.
The National Little Britches Rodeo (NLBR) hosted more than 1,000 contestants from all over the world who competed for awards and scholarships, making it the largest youth rodeo under one roof. Arnold got to compete against youth from across America, and countries like Mexico, Canada and Brazil.
NLBR was huge, hosting two rodeos a day for eight days.
“We had to sing four or five national anthems,” Arnold said, laughing.
His patience paid off, as Arnold competed strong in each of his four rides. Normally, cowboys only have three rides, but Arnold had a re-ride in the first round.
In the first round, Arnold had a strong ride, scoring 59 points and placing a solid second place.
“It went pretty good,” Arnold said. “I was three or four points behind first place.”
In the second round, the steer bucked harder, but Arnold managed to put together a solid ride. In the junior high division of NLBR, bareback riders ride steers instead of horses.
Arnold explaining his second round ride said, “It wasn’t quite as pretty, but I won the second round with 65 points. It put me first in the world.”
In the Sunday short round, Arnold received a “pretty strong steer” and managed 59 points.
“This put me second in the round but luckily nobody got between me and the kid that got first because that would have put me second (overall).”
Arnold received a buckle and saddle for his efforts. He scored a total 1,019 points. Ethan Cart, the second place winner, scored 994 and third place was Caseyn Scarbrough with 909 points.
Upon being named world champion Arnold said, “I was excited. I couldn’t really believe it at first.”
Back home in Winnsboro his mother, Amy Williamson, was glued to a television and phone waiting for her son’s results. Since NLBR is televised, his family hosted watch parties, and she watched it at her work. Round one was at 9 a.m.
“After the short round, even though he won second you still have to wait for all the points to come in and be tallied up before it is official,” Williamson said. “I was at home, so I was on the phone with him and waited for it to be posted. I got a text message a few minutes later and it said ‘Your son is the world champion.’I started crying. I was so proud.”
Williamson was proud of her son, but like most mothers, she acknowledges she gets nervous when her son rides.
“It is not my first choice for his sport,” she said, laughing. “It makes me really nervous, but I couldn’t ask for a better child. He never gives me any problems. He can choose what he wants to do, and I will just follow along. I’ll follow him anywhere.”
Williamson may have a right to be nervous. Bareback riding, which requires a person a ride a horse without equipment, can be dangerous to a cowboy. Arnold has suffered a triple fracture to his elbow while bareback riding.
But through injuries, his love of the sport still stays strong.
“Right before I get on the steer I’m nervous but when I climb over into the chute the nervousness leaves,” Arnold said. “I love the rodeo. I like the people there, and the people in the stands cheering me on.”
Arnold will now take a year off to build his strength before he tackles high school rodeo. In the higher division, steers will be replaced by bigger, stronger horses.
“Horses have a lot more power and buck way different than steers,” Arnold said, explaining the difference. “They have a lot more kick.”
He has set lofty goals for his high school career. He is eyeing making the rodeo finals in his sophomore year.
Arnold, who also plays FA football and basketball, plans on rodeoing past his sophomore year and high school and wants to one day own his own stock contracting company.
“He loves the rodeo and all the people,” Williamson said. “He wants something he can center around the rodeo even though he might not be riding.”
Whatever it is, Arnold plans on being around rodeo for awhile and now he can do it as a world champion.
“Hopefully I will be doing this for a long time,” Arnold said. “Most guys reach about 35 before they retire.”
