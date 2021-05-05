A newly created youth basketball league will be for ages seven through 12 in Franklin Parish.
Games for the seven-week season will be played at the River of Life Church on Saturdays beginning April 29 through June 19.
The teams will practice at two locations: River of Life and Winnsboro Elementary on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The purpose of the league to provide a way for the youth to learn the fundamentals of basketball, create a safe environment and instill a strong and positive character in young boys and girls, organizers said.
For more information contact league coordinator: Timpson Marc at (407) 271-7440, Brandon Sims at (318) 789-4315 or Rene Johnston at (318) 439-1998.
