Beau Chene ended the Lady Patriots season in Winnsboro in a hard fought battle.
The south Louisiana team beat FP 7-3 in seven innings in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs. The game’s atmosphere was charged with Patriot fans filling the seats and circling the outfield. A large, loud number of Beau Chene was also in attendance, filling the visitor seats.
Head Coach Kayla Shirley-Johnson was thankful for the community support and described the up-and-down season for the Lady Patriots.
“We had up and downs throughout the season, but had some great moments when we beat some really good teams, or even if we lost we played very close games with them,” Johnson said. “It’s always something to be proud of to make it deep in the playoffs, and I’m so proud of this team for doing that. We’re thankful for the community who came out and supported us for the quarterfinal game.”
During the game, the Lady Patriots put up 10 hits against the solid defensive Beau Chene. The opposing team had 14 hits against FP, who also put a good defensive front. The home team committed no errors in the matchup.
FP managed to put their scores on the board in the third inning when they tallied one run and the sixth inning, running across home twice.
Three Patriot pitchers were called to the mound in the contest.
Courtlynn Havard, a senior who pitched her last game for FP, hurled 3.1 innings. Havard struck out one and collected nine first-pitch strikes.
Karley Ferrington spent three innings on the mound and had eight first-pitch strikes.
AK Cain, a freshman, finished out the game for the Lady Patriots.
Johnson said this senior class played a pivotal role in the team’s success.
“We will definitely miss this senior class,” Johnson said. “There are five of them, and they all had a major impact on the field. They can be so proud of the fact that during their softball careers, they have helped elevate the program to be a familiar and sometimes feared name in the playoffs.”
