They are like a perfect storm. Two large weather systems coming together to make one gigantic system, wreaking havoc where its winds lead it.
This is the Winnsboro Belles team.
The squad is made up of two groups of young ladies, ages 13 to 15 years old, who have played together since they were young. The convergence of age groups were due to Dixie softball having older age groups playing three years together instead of two. The result: two really good teams playing together - “a perfect storm.”
With this group’s softball success, Franklin Academy’s state championship, Franklin Parish High School’s state runner-up and Family Community Christian School’s regular deep trips in the playoffs, Dixie Coach Curt Curtis calls the area a “softball mecca.”
“These girls (Belles) among them have won two state championships,” Curtis said. “These are a great group of girls to coach.”
And like a perfect storm, the Belle’s are making waves.
The Winnsboro Belles are going to the World Series after taking the Dixie State Championship in Tioga last week. The World Series will be played again in Tioga on Aug 6.
To earn a return trip to Tioga, the Belles battled through six games starting with Grant All-Stars on July 16. The team blew Grant away in a 15-0 win, although the Belles’ starting center fielder, Aydenn McCain, broke her arm while diving for a ball.
Her sister, Avaree McCain, stayed with the team and went on to dominate in the pitcher’s circle.
“That proves how mentally tough (Avaree) is,” Curtis said.
The Winnsboro Belles team is loaded with six pitchers. In the Grant game, four pitchers were called upon as they combined to throw a shutout.
The offensive machine of the Belles scored 10 runs in the first inning. The rally was led by walks from Emma Foster and Avaree McCain, doubles by Tayte Erwin and Karley Curtis and a single by Maddy Caldwell. Erwin led the Belles with two hits for the night.
In game two, the Belles beat the host team (Tioga) to the tune of 8-5.
The Winnsboro team tallied 13 hits in the game, including Foster’s dinger in the seventh inning. McCain, Curtis and Foster each collected multiple hits in the victory.
Foster would go on to hit two home runs in the tournament.
“I love the feeling of intensity when hitting a home run,” Foster said. “When you hit a home run it really gives the team a lot of momentum.”
In game three, the Belles continued their winning ways against Alexandria, beating the team 12-7 on July 17.
The bats remained hot for the squad as they tallied 13 hits in the game. Erwin, Foster and Avery Dickson all managed multiple hits. Erwin led the Belles going three-for-three.
Alyssa Cain led things off on the rubber for the Belles. The ace spread four runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out one.
In game four, Tioga slipped away from Winnsboro, 17-4.
The host team beat the Belles putting five runs on the board in the third inning. Even with the loss, the squad managed ten hits. Foster, Kenni Remore and Milli Martin each collected multiple hits. Foster led the Belles with three hits in three at bats and a home run.
In game five, the Belles bounced back in a big way, beating Tioga 11-1.
The game was tied at one with the Belles batting in the top of the fifth when Erwin singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run,
The Winnsboro squad secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the seventh inning.
Erwin, Milli Martin, Curtis, Caldwell, Dickerson and Foster each had RBIs in the big inning.
The Belles won the state championship in dramatic fashion against Alexandria, thanks to a walk-off single by Remore.
The Belles were batting in the bottom of the seventh. The score was tied, and the storm was roaring.
Remore stepped up to the plate with two runners on and singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Remore is a quiet young lady with a calm disposition both on and off the field.
“Kenni has ice in her blood like many of the girl on this team,” Curtis said. “She just stepped up and got us a hit.”
Now the young ladies will try to blow their competition away in the World Series and bring another championship home to Franklin Parish.
