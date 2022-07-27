Winnsboro Belles

DIXIE BELLES will be going to the World Series in Tioga on Aug. 6. The squad punched their ticket last week, winning the Dixie State Championship at Tioga. They are (pictured left to right, back row) Alyssa Cain, Avaree McCain, Tayte Erwin, Emma Foster, Ava Foster, Jadyn Hutchinson and Karley Ferrington. Pictured kneeling (left to right) are Avery Dickerson, Kenni Remore, Milli Martin, Karley Curtis, Maddy Caldwell and Aydenn McCain. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

They are like a perfect storm. Two large weather systems coming together to make one gigantic system, wreaking havoc where its winds lead it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.