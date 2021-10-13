“Beat Down In The Boro” will be Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. in the River of Life gymnasium. River of Life is located at 127 Ellis Lane in Winnsboro.

Fight card features the local talents of Gabriella Douglas, Dedrick Jones, Joshua Pleasant and Dorian Virgil.

Weigh ins are from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and physicals from 11 a.m. to noon.

There will be an admission charged and VIP tables are available. T-shirts and neck gators will be available at the event.

“Beat Down In The Boro” is hosted by Silverback Nation Boxing Club, West Monroe Boxing Club and Winnsboro Sports. Ringside physician will be Dr. Joel Eldridge.

For more information contact James Robinson at (318) 535-6747, Sparky McDuffie at (318) 235-3953 or Scottie Gray at (318) 303-2108.

