Boxing event scheduled in Winnsboro Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Beat Down In The Boro” will be Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. in the River of Life gymnasium. River of Life is located at 127 Ellis Lane in Winnsboro.Fight card features the local talents of Gabriella Douglas, Dedrick Jones, Joshua Pleasant and Dorian Virgil.Weigh ins are from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and physicals from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be an admission charged and VIP tables are available. T-shirts and neck gators will be available at the event.“Beat Down In The Boro” is hosted by Silverback Nation Boxing Club, West Monroe Boxing Club and Winnsboro Sports. Ringside physician will be Dr. Joel Eldridge.For more information contact James Robinson at (318) 535-6747, Sparky McDuffie at (318) 235-3953 or Scottie Gray at (318) 303-2108. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joel Eldridge Beat Down In The Boro Silverback Nation Boxing Club West Monroe Boxing Club Event Medicine Sport Neck James Robinson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~10.13.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY October offers 'spooky fun' around Franklin Oct 6, 2021 Area residents have plenty to choose from when searching for Halloween fun and Fall Festival… Read more +3 FPHS homecoming announced Sep 29, 2021 Franklin Parish High School is proud to announce their 2021 Homecoming Court. Read more Mangham plans homecoming festivities Sep 29, 2021 Mangham High School will host its Homecoming Week, “Lights, Camera, Action”, October 4 – 8. Read more Towns decorate for Fall Sep 29, 2021 Local towns decorated for Fall at central locations which can be used for pictures. Shown ab… Read more Home is FPHS for new principal Sep 22, 2021 Rebecca Bonner is home, and she loves it. Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests two Mississippi suspects for gambling at Pecanland MallMetro Narcotics arrests West Monroe suspect on drug chargesMPD arrests Monroe man on drug dealing chargesSterlington woman accused of trying to poison cats, throwing flower potMonroe man arrested for battering health care professionalRebels keep district win streak in tact with 28-14 win against ASHSterlington's fast start propels Panthers to victory over UnionMarchman: Retaliation at heart of judicial misconduct probeWinnsboro man killed in Baskin crashGarvin crosses paths with Baugh again in Ruston/Ouachita showdown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Mask mandate protests persist at School Board meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.