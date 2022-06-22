Franklin Parish boys’ All-Stars had a good showing during open tournaments held at the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM). 

Normally, all-star teams will participate in pre-tournaments before official games begin to receive practice and congeal as a team.

The 11-12 year-old team won the Monroe tournament, playing four games and allowing only three runs during those games. They outscored their opponents 43-3.

Head Coach Justin Rials said the team played excellent and did not give up a run during Sunday’s two games.

11-12 year-old subdistrict tournament will be held in Winnsboro July 7 through July 11.

The 9-10 year-old team also were tournament champions and the 7-8 year-old team came in second in their age bracket at ULM.

The 9-10 All-Star team went 5-0 and outscored their opponents 49-13.

Their subdistrict will be in West Monroe on July 1 through July 4.

The 7-8 year-old team had a very impressive win over West Monroe to reach the championship. Their subdistrict will be in Winnsboro June 30 through July 4.

