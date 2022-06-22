FRANKLIN PARISH 9-10 All-Stars are (front left to right) Evan Nelson, Easton Houston, Carson Chunn, Carson Jackson, Baylen Stephenson (Back left to right) Collin Peppers, Jaxon Dickey, Jake Cooper, Eli Landry, Cotton Pierce, Treylin Ward. Coaches: Richie Dickey, Daniel Landry and Lance Houston. (Submitted photo)
Winnsboro 11/12 All-Stars are (front row left to right) Carter Blossom, Jesse Killingsworth, Grant Thompson, Aaron Johnston, Jackson Blossom. (Back row left to right) Tripp Williams, DJ Neal, Kagan Barfield, Jarvis Blackston, Colton Lindsey, Braylon Jackson, Elijah Rials and Coaches Bobby Blossom, Justin Barfield and Justin Rials. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN PARISH 9-10 All-Stars are (front left to right) Evan Nelson, Easton Houston, Carson Chunn, Carson Jackson, Baylen Stephenson (Back left to right) Collin Peppers, Jaxon Dickey, Jake Cooper, Eli Landry, Cotton Pierce, Treylin Ward. Coaches: Richie Dickey, Daniel Landry and Lance Houston. (Submitted photo)
Winnsboro 11/12 All-Stars are (front row left to right) Carter Blossom, Jesse Killingsworth, Grant Thompson, Aaron Johnston, Jackson Blossom. (Back row left to right) Tripp Williams, DJ Neal, Kagan Barfield, Jarvis Blackston, Colton Lindsey, Braylon Jackson, Elijah Rials and Coaches Bobby Blossom, Justin Barfield and Justin Rials. (Submitted photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.