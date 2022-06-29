Boys all-star tourneys set Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dixie youth baseball all-stars tournaments will be in full swing in the coming weeks after area athletes.Winnsboro will play host to several boys tournaments.11-12 year-old subdistrict tournament will be held in Winnsboro July 7 through July 11. The 9-10 All-Star subdistrict will be in West Monroe on July 1 through July 4.The 7-8 year-old subdistrict will be in Winnsboro June 30 through July 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament All-star Sport Winnsboro Subdistrict Athlete Youth Boys Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ June 29, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +4 TeenChef, KidChef programs teach culinary skills Jun 22, 2022 About 50 young people ages 9 to 17 took part last week in KidChef and TeenChef programs host… Read more New playground equipment Jun 9, 2022 Volunteers were sorting out and constructing new playground equipment for Davis Park in Winn… Read more Winter Quarters temporarily opens May 27, 2022 Winter Quarters State Historic Stite in Newellton will open to visitors for one week beginni… Read more Princess Theatre plans auditions for upcoming plays Apr 21, 2022 Princess Theatre will hold auditions for three upcoming presentations in the coming weeks. Read more OPOM’s ‘Old Time Religion’ exhibit scheduled for April 14 Apr 7, 2022 Come experience “Old Time Religion” art exhibit at the Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) in Winn… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVandals ransack Vidalia Junior HighFormer Rebel Belton fulfills a boyhood dream at LSUDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Update: Arrests made in burglaryNeville's Heard shows out at LSU Elite CampClerk insists mysterious, unsigned envelope verbotenFormer Panther Clowers shines at Delta StateThree sent to Trinity after wreckFerriday declares state of emergencyGuaranty Bank announces promotion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
