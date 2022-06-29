Dixie youth baseball all-stars tournaments will be in full swing in the coming weeks after area athletes.

Winnsboro will play host to several boys tournaments.

11-12 year-old subdistrict tournament will be held in Winnsboro July 7 through July 11.

The 9-10 All-Star subdistrict will be in West Monroe on July 1 through July 4.

The 7-8 year-old subdistrict will be in Winnsboro June 30 through July 4.

