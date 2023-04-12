The Foster siblings had a busy April 4 on the diamond.
Eli, Emma and Ava all hit home runs on the same night much to the delight of their parents, James and Jayme, and Patriot fans.
“It’s a neat thing,” James said, explaining the siblings’ shots. “It is one of those unique things that hardly would ever happen. I told them to just enjoy the pats on the back. It’s a neat memory to have going forward.”
Eli and his Patriots were playing against River Oaks and came away with an easy win. Emma and Ava and their Lady Patriots were playing against Ouachita Christian School and also garnered a win.
The Lady Patriots recorded four total home runs against OCS during the contest. The other two long balls came from Hali Reeves and Ashlyn Rodgers.
Eli, a senior, said he was a “contact hitter” and at first thought his home run ball was “just a fly ball.”
“I didn’t think it was going out when I hit it,” he recalled. The “fly ball” kept on flying as it escaped the park over left center field.
The twins, Lady Patriot sophomores, have two different styles as far as hitting. Ava, like her brother, hits for contact while Emma hacks away as a power hitter.
“Most of the time I’m just thinking about getting solid contact and hitting the ball as hard as I can,” Emma explained.
The April 4 homer was Ava’s second in her softball career. The first came early this season.
Hitting her first home run surprised Ava, “I didn’t know I could do that.”
But her sister knew all along, Ava was capable of hitting the long ball.
“We were all screaming when she hit her (first) home run,” Emma said. “Veins were popping out of our necks and everything. I told her all the time she could do it. When she did it, I was like told you.”
Ava described the OCS game as being “pretty tight” until a 11-score sixth inning when the Lady Patriots bat suddenly got hot.
When she was walking up to bat, Ava remembered thinking, “We already had three home runs, so I was like: ‘My turn!’”
Emma’s shot was her fifth one of the season. The catcher acknowledged that during the OCS contest, the Lady Patriots were struggling with hitting at the beginning.
“At the beginning of the game we were kind of struggling to get hits, and we were actually tied 2-2 with two outs,” Emma said, explaining what happened before her homer.
“I was struggling,” she continued. “It was 0-for-2 at bat. I get up and told myself, ‘I’m just going to hit it hard.’ The pitcher was throwing a lot of outside, so I was expecting to hit and hit it hard.”
Emma took an outside pitch and in classic Emma style, she hit it opposite field.
“All of them have been opposite field,” the FP catcher said. “We didn’t have any wind helping us.”
The brother and sisters said there were no sibling rivalry between the three but there may be a little jesting between each other.
“When (Ava) hit her first home run, after that she said she was coming after me,” Emma said, laughing. “We just like to pick at each other. It is a motivation thing.”
With the regular season approaching its end, the three Patriots are eyeing a deep playoff run.
According to Eli, his Patriots were ready to make history.
“We are trying to make it to state,” Eli said. “It will be the first time for all of us. We just have a few more things to figure out before we make out run.”
The twins want to repeat last year’s trip to the state finals and finish what they started.
“We want to make the state tournament again,” Ava said. “That was really fun last year. We have to take it game-by-game and show up and show out.”
“We have some great players, and we are coming together,” Emma said. “Our seniors are really great, and we are playing together. We are bringing what we can for God into our game.”
Jayme was there with Emma and Ava, while Jason was leading Cub Scouts. Their friends, Curt and April Curtis, videoed Eli’s home run which the couple were thankful.
“Curt has been Emma and Ava’s travel ball coach for many years and a great encouragement to Eli,” Jason said. “We are grateful for all he has done for our kids, and he’s part of why our kids have been so successful in their athletic achievements.”
But even if the parents did miss one game, they had to do one more thing for momma. “Momma made us put out jerseys on and get our balls and take a picture in the dining room,” Ava said, laughing.
