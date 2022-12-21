Burnette coaches in 1-20 game Dec 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Parish head football coach Adrian Burnette helped lead the I-20 East All-Star team past the West 28-10 Sunday in Ruston.Burnette served as offensive coordinator to Richwood coach Marcus Yanez in the contest.“It was a whole lot of fun,” Burnette said. “The kids played well. They definitely were not hard to coach.” Franklin Parish linebacker Elijah Henderson was part of the East team.“Elijah did well,” Burnette said. “He made several tackles and played fast. He was behind a big defensive line, so he was able to run around and show his athleticism.” Mangham running back Jalen Williams also played well for the East.“Jalen is as good as advertised,” Burnette said. “He had some good runs.” In the win, the East’s defensive line dominated and controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, and OCS quarterback Landon Graves led a lethal passing attack.Carroll's Amareya Greeley caught two touchdowns and tossed another to earn MVP honors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adrian Burnette Elijah Henderson American Football Sport Defensive Line Line Of Scrimmage I-20 East All-star Landon Graves Amareya Greeley Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ December 21, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Biedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Dec 19, 2022 Enjoy a night of Christmas fun for the whole family at Coca-Cola Truck Night on Wednesday, D… Read moreBiedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night +2 ‘Mechanical artist’ preparing for next year’s parades Dec 8, 2022 When most people see just a rusty, broken-down car, Dennis Cooper sees a canvas. Like a mech… Read more‘Mechanical artist’ preparing for next year’s parades Annual children’s parade, exhibit celebrate season Dec 7, 2022 The annual Chamber of Commerce Children’s Christmas Parade and opening of the “Oh Christmas … Read moreAnnual children’s parade, exhibit celebrate season Forum emphasizes benefits of gardening Nov 30, 2022 Local residents gathered at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro for The Franklin … Read moreForum emphasizes benefits of gardening ‘Christmas in the Village’ to feature shopping, parade Nov 30, 2022 Baskin’s Fourth Annual Christmas in the Village, sponsored by the Baskin Community Committee… Read more‘Christmas in the Village’ to feature shopping, parade Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast All-Stars rally to beat West in 2022 I-20 BowlRuston collects top postseason district honorsUnion sweeps District 1-3A honorsNeville nabs top District 2-4A honorsTwo suspected of buying fentanyl at Sippers BarNorris resigns at VidaliaVidalia pair lead All-Parish football squadParent mulls legal action after photo incidentSchool Board honors Eubanks, revises policyMonroe redistricting map delayed over race Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudges threaten Police Jury over funding (2)FPPJ to hold kratom prohibition hearing (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.