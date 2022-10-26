Four turnovers and only 121 yards on 41 plays proved to be Franklin Parish’s undoing Thursday night as the Patriots fell to unbeaten Carroll 29-8.
“Our biggest problem is that they are so big up front, and we couldn’t run on them, or get any pressure on them,” said Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette. “And that caused some turnovers.”
The contest also involved an incident between Carroll assistant coaches and Franklin Parish law enforcement. (See front page).
The loss prevented Franklin Parish from starting 7-1 for just the second time in the school’s 18-year history.
Franklin Parish recorded the first turnover of the ballgame. Javion White, who entered the ballgame at cornerback, made a critical interception on fourth-and-goal from the Franklin Parish 20-yard line to give the home crowd something to cheer for in the opening minutes of the ballgame.
The undefeated Bulldogs soon recaptured momentum after defensive back Jawon Hines corralled a tipped Bryce Curtis pass to secure the turnover. But, Franklin Parish’s defense answered the call with a three-and-out.
The Patriots turned the ball over with a fumble on their second possession, and the Bulldogs broke the scoreless tie on the ensuing possession with a familiar senior connection. Carroll quarterback Demardrick Blunt hooked up with Amareya Greeley on a 21-yard touchdown to give the C-Dogs a 7-0 lead on the road in the second quarter. Freshman Joshua Bravo drilled a 25-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the first half.
The Bulldogs held the Patriots to just 33 yards on 16 plays in the first two quarters.
The third quarter featured more Bulldog defense. The Patriots faced a fourth-and-one near midfield, but Carroll’s defensive line overpowered Franklin Parish’s front to force the turnover on downs. Carroll’s offense turned right around with an eight-play, 52-yard drive that was punctuated with a nine-yard touchdown run by Ralph Singleton, giving the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead late in the third quarter.
That lead expanded after the Patriots’ fourth turnover of the game came via a Norris Kelly interception in the third quarter. Carroll capitalized on the pick with a six-yard Greeley touchdown run. Greeley led all with 166 rushing yards and one score on 26 carries.
Franklin Parish finally got on the scoreboard early into the fourth quarter when Curtis found White on a nine-yard touchdown strike, making it a 23-8 ballgame.
Singleton capped the scoring with his second touchdown of the game in the fourth.
Franklin Parish travels to Neville in Monroe Friday. The Tigers are 6-2.
“We’re headed to Forsythe (Avenue), which is nothing new for me,” Burnette said. “This is part of a tough three-game stretch that will let us know who we are and will prepare us for the playoffs.”
