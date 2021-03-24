The Catfish Classic is scheduled for April 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will be timed by McDuffie Timing.
Awards for the 5k will be given to the top three male and female, top masters male and female(40+) and top grand masters male and female(50+) and in the following age groups: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70+.
Packet pickup will begin at 7 am on race day at the Old Post Office Museum at 513 Prairie Street in Winnsboro.
For more information about the Catfish 5k go to www.runsignup.com
