Chapman, Renner top golfers at Twin Oaks Club Championship Sep 21, 2022

Blake Chapman is the 2022 Twin Oaks Country Club champion in the regular division while Darcy Renner took home the top prize in the senior division.

Chapman shot a 76 in the first round and 81 in the second day of the annual golf tournament. Renner shot a tournament low 69 in the first round and a 73 in the second round to take the senior division.

Jim McClellan won the super senior club championship by scoring 80 in the first round and 86 in the second round. 

Rounding out the top three golfers in the regular division were Tim Ford who shot 78 in the first round and 79 on the second day.

John Carroll and Jacob McCain tied for third in the regular division. Carroll shot a 77 and 83 while McCain had 87 and 73.

In the senior division, Glen Jones and Donnie Carter finished in the top three, respectively.

Jones shot a 70 the first day and finished with a 77 the second day while Carter shot a 76 in the first round and 75 in the second round.
