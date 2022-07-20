Winnsboro’s Baylor Cobb churned down the first base line in Louisiana Tech’s 22-2 win over Houston Baptist on March 11, and seemed to beat the throw, but the first base umpire called him out.
“I was pretty upset about that,” Cobb said. ”I think the umpire was ready to go. I really wanted my first collegiate hit. But, I will just have to get it next year.”
Cobb originally signed with Tulane after an outstanding career at Franklin Parish High School.
But, just before the season started, he transferred to Louisiana Tech.
“It was a last minute change of heart,” Cobb said. “I just felt like the Lord wanted me to play close to home. My father (Sheriff Kevin Cobb) and sister (Hannah) both attending Louisiana Tech and it’s kind of an extension of Winnsboro. I wanted to go there to be part of a winner.”
Louisiana Tech finished the season at 43-21, falling to Air Force 9-7 in the Austin Regionals to end its year. The Diamond 'Dogs got the automatic bid into the 2022 NCAA Regionals (10th overall appearance in program history) after claiming the C-USA Baseball Championship with a 9-8 walk-off win over UTSA in the finals, giving the team its first postseason conference title since 1987.
Cobb finished with three plate appearances, drawing a walk and striking out in his other two at-bats.
“I thought it was a good year,” Cobb said. “I thought we played well. It was a learning experience for me. I would have preferred to have had more at-bats, but I watched the older guys who had been there for a while and learned a lot from them.”
Cobb is currently playing summer ball in Bethesda, Md., for the Bethesda Big Train summer collegiate baseball team in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League.
“I’m doing pretty well,” Cobb said. “I had a cold start, but I’m hitting the ball well now and catching really well.
Cobb is hitting over .200 with two home runs in the wooden bat league.
“I’ve hit a few home runs with woods before, but it’s always a great feeling,” Cobb said. “It’s a way better feeling than metal, in my opinion. The only adjustment is just trying to not get beat too badly by the pitcher because if you do, you’ll be holding a bat handle while the second baseman picks up your barrel.”
At Franklin Parish, Cobb was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association first teams.
Cobb finished his senior season batting .450.
Cobb was also named to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association All-Academic Composite Baseball Team, which is comprised of all classes, after posting a 4.0 grade point average.
Cobb was valedictorian of 2021 Franklin Parish graduating class, following in the footsteps of his sister, Hannah.
Cobb played for the Oneonta (New York) Outlaws in the Perfect Game College Baseball League last summer.
Cobb is looking forward to getting back to Ruston.
“I want to be able to contribute the best way I can, whetter catching, playing firs base or just hitting,” he said.
“I’m right where the Lords wants me to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.