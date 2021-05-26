Franklin Parish’s Baylor Cobb was a late addition to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Alexandria Saturday.
But he wasted no time making his presence known.
In two games, Cobb, who played catcher and first base for the East team, homered and singled and threw out a runner in the second game.
“It was great,” said Cobb, who was added to the team when it was found that his original submission nomination was lost. “I played against a lot of guys who I played travel ball with. It was awesome to be out there with the best of the best.”
Cobb’s home run came off Benton High pitcher Grayson Gates, who signed a scholarship with Northwestern State in Natchitohes.
Cobb signed a scholarship with Tulane University.
Before arriving at Tulane, Cobb will spend the next eight weeks in New York competing in a Perfect Game College League.
“Most of the guys I will be playing against have college experience, so this will be a good for me to gain experience and maturity.”
Cobb said he would like to play catcher at Tulane, but said the Green Wave have a couple of young catchers on the roster.
“I would love to catch, but if not I would like to play corner infield - first base or third base,” he said.
Cobb will complete play in New York on July 29.
“Then I will return home and get ready for Tulane,” he said. “It’s an exciting time.”
