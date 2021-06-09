Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today!
COMMUNITY
Downtown Winnsboro businesses will be open late and Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) will host … Read more
Sleeves Up Vaccination event will be held at the River of Life Church Wednesday, June 2 from… Read more
First Baptist Church of Crowville will celebrate their 150th anniversary of serving the Lord… Read more
The annual Maydaze freedom ride and crawfish boil occurred May 15 starting in Winnsboro. Read more
MOST POPULAR
Articles
- West Monroe woman accused of running up charges on hospital patient's debit card
- Jury convicts Hogg of manslaughter
- MPD arrests Monroe man for firing gun at vehicle, business
- Dillon starting over at Southern
- OPSO: Two homeless men burglarized home, threatened victims' lives
- West Monroe man arrested for telling neighbor he would 'put a bullet in your head'
- FPSO seeking Mayfield in shooting
- 2021 All-Parish Softball Team
- MPD arrests West Monroe man for home invasion
- MPD arrest Monroe man for crashing vehicle into house, injuring child
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.