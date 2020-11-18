Baylor Cobb, Franklin Parish High School catcher, has a signed letter of intent to play for the Tulane University Green Wave.
Cobb is the first player from FPHS is signed a contract with a Division I school, said Curt Curtis with FPHS.
“I want to go in (Tulane) my first year and make a big impact,” Cobb said. “I want to go to Omaha.”
Cobb officially committed his freshman year to Tulane Friday in front of family, friends and teammates in the FPHS library.
“This is a fine young man,” Curtis said.
Cobb has worked hard to get to where he is at.
He was ranked the number one catcher the last three seasons in his class by Prep Baseball Report and the Top 12 overall players in the state.
Cobb also was ranked the Top 500 overall players in the country by Perfect Game.
He has received All-District his freshman and sophomore seasons and All-State honors.
Additionally, Cobb has played on a national champion team, winning the World Wood Bat championship in 2018 and the Marucci World Series in 2019.
And, he still has his senior season to play.
Not only did Cobb find success on the baseball diamond, but he found it in the classroom.
He has been a stellar student with a 4.0 GPA and scored a 30 on his ACT.
Cobb is the son of Kevin and Tanya Cobb.
