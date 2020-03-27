ULM junior guard Michael Ertel, who led the team in scoring (16.2 points per game), 3-point field goals (59), assists (81) and steals (30), has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 23 Second Team, as selected by NABC members from NCAA Division I. Ertel, an All-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection, scored in double figures in 27 of 29 games, including eight 20-point efforts.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Ertel finished the regular season ranked among the Sun Belt's Top 10 in six different statistical categories: first in minutes played (37.8 per game), fifth in scoring (16.2 ppg.), seventh in free-throw percentage (.798), eighth in field-goal percentage (.400), and ninth in both 3-point field-goal percentage (.333) and 3-point field goals made (2.0 pg.). His 37.8 minutes per game also rank ninth among all NCAA Division I players.
Ertel posted 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half in ULM's 83-77 home-court win over the Ragin' Cajuns. He went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, including six-straight free throws in the final 20 seconds to ice the game.
The Indianapolis, Indiana, native scored a game-high 23 points at Troy as ULM recorded its first road win of the season and snapped a 10-game losing streak. Ertel poured in 16 first-half points, hitting 7-of-13 shots from the field including 2-of-4 3-pointers.
He netted 22 of his game-high 30 in the second half against Georgia Southern. Ertel opened the second half by netting 14 of ULM's first 17 points. He hit 7-of-10 field-goal attempts in the second half, including 3-of-5 3-pointers, and went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
Ertel was named the Lou Henson Award National (Mid-Major) Player of the Week by CollegeInsider.com after averaging 25.0 points and 4.0 assists per game as ULM completed a home sweep over Troy and South Alabama. He hit 17-of-29 field-goal attempts (.586), including 12-of-23 3-pointers (.522), and 4-of-5 free-throw attempts (.800) over those two games. Ertel also selected Sun Belt Conference Co-Player of the Week and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week. He connected on 14-of-24 shots from the floor, including 11-of-21 from behind the 3-point arc, and finished with a career-high 39 points against South Alabama. His 11 3-pointers set a ULM single-game record and tied the Sun Belt record for a league game (Lamar's Keith Veney: 11 made vs. Little Rock, Feb. 11, 1993). Ertel also recorded six assists without a turnover against USA. He hit four-straight free throws in the final 3:47 to help maintain ULM's double-digit lead against Troy.
Ertel scored 23 points, with 14 coming in the second half, against Little Rock in the Sun Belt opener. He hit 8-of-10 field-goal attempts, including 2-of-3 3-pointers, and finished with a game-high 21 points against Millsaps College. Ertel became the 38th player in ULM history to join the 1,000-point club with his 22-point performance vs. Northwestern State. He posted a game-high 25 points and collected a career-high nine rebounds at Texas A&M. Ertel connected on 9-of-17 shots from the floor, including 6-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc, against the Aggies.
He has scored in double figures in 73 of 96 career games, including 20 20-point outings. Ertel already ranks among ULM's all-time Top 15 in 3-point field goals made (fifth at 193), 3-point field-goal percentage (10th at .380), free-throw percentage (tied for 10th at .801), assists (11th at 255) and scoring (14th at 1,386 career points).
