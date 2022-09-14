JACKSON CORDILL, #23, kicked the winning field goal for Franklin Parish High School Patriots Friday night. FP beat St. Frederick, 23-20. Bryce Curtis, #10, was the quarterback. (Sun photo by Monica Huff)
Franklin Parish High kicker Jackson Cordill connected on a 32-yard field goal with a minute remaining to give the Patriots a 23-20 win over St. Frederick Friday in Winnsboro.
The Patriots improved to 2-0 with the rain-delayed win. The game was delayed an hour because of lightning.
“(The delay) takes you a little out of your rhythm when that happens,” said Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette.
Franklin Parish scored first as Bryce Curtis found Marshawn Whitley on a 10-yard TD pass. Whitely added the conversion.
Two Bryce Curtis touchdown runs increased the Patriot lead to 20-0 in the third quarter.
“I told Bryce if he can move around more it opens up our offense,” Burnette said. “He’s really grown up a lot this year.”
Micah Bell found Kaden Miller for the Warriors’ first score of the game.
Christian Dickey added the conversion kick.
Bell, who finished with 70 yards on 10 carries, scored on a run to bring the Warriors to within 20-14.
Michael Thompson scored on a run to tie the game with three minutes remaining, but the point after failed, leaving the score at 20-20.
The Patriots then marched the ball down to the St. Fred 15-yard line, where Cordill made the game-winning kick.
“I saw a lot of resiliency in our team than I have ever seen before in this program since I’ve been here,” said Burnette, who spent two years as offensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job this year. ”Our guys fought to the end.”
St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson compliments FP’s tenacity.
“Franklin Parish has a good football team, and being 4A we knew this was going to be a tough game for us,” said Andy Robinson. “We made some mistakes. We just have to re-group and play more consistent.”
Patriot quarterback Bryce Curtis completed 13-of-28 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Curtis rushed seven times for 27 yards.
Marshawn Whitley caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Javion White caught four passes for 54 yards.
Franklin Parish hosts Rayville Thursday.
“We’re asking former players and students to show up wearing their school colors,” Burnette said.
On Friday night, Franklin Parish junior high will host Crowville at 6 p.m.
“This will be Friday Night Lights for our junior high kids, giving them the chance to feel what it’s like to play on Friday night,” Burnette said.
