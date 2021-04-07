Ethan Cottingham recently pitched a no hitter for the Family Community Christian School Warriors.
Cottingham pitched five-innings against Downsville, striking out seven and walking no one. FCCS beat them team, 11-0.
The Warriors scored two runs in the first and one run in the second, but opened the scoring up in the fourth with seven runs. They added one more run in the fifth inning.
The Warriors tallied seven hits in the contest with Cameron Weems leading the way with two doubles and two RBIs.
Jon T. Williams, Cottingham, Caden Martin and David Purvis each added a hit for FCCS.
Cottingham also collected two RBIs and Rylan Thomas added three RBIs for the Warriors. Martin, Purvis and Zac Quimbey notched a RBI each.
