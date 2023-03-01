Family Community Christian School eighth-grade pitcher Eli Cottingham pitched a perfect game against the Downsville Demons on Feb. 21.
The hurler needed only 45 pitches in five innings of work to get past the Demons. Out of those 45 pitches, 37 were strikes. His FCCS Warriors beat the Demons, 15-0.
“Dude is a gamer,” said FCCS Head Coach Cody Moroni. “He works hard in practice and will be a great leader in the future. His performance was amazing. You’re talking about an eighth grader who has filled his spot in varsity well. I can’t wait to see him grow over the next few years as he gets into high school.”
The FCCS Warrior baseball team is 2-2 early on in their season. The two losses came from their neighbors Franklin Parish High School Patriots (losing 7-6) and the Mangham High School Dragons (losing 12-7).
“We’ve led in every game so far this season,” Moroni said. “A couple of those games, mental mistakes and errors cost us some big opportunities.”
On Feb. 20, FCCS lost to an always tough Dragon team, but not without first outhitting them 6-5.
The Warriors jumped on the board first, scoring a run in the first, but Mangham would answer with two of their own in the second. The Dragons would also use a big third-inning surge, adding five more runs in the third.
But, the scrappy Warriors would not give up and cut into the Dragons lead with three runs in the third inning.
Both teams would hold each other scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings before Mangham would tack on three more runs in the sixth. The group would add two insurance runs in the seventh.
FCCS kept fighting and in the last inning would score three additional runs.
Ben Graham led all Warriors in hits with two and had one run batted in.
Rylan Thomas, Jackson Carroll, Chase McMurry and Nate Cooper all had a hit for FCCS.
Carroll and Graham each collected doubles.
FCCS 15 - Downsville 0
The Warriors jumped back to their winning ways against the Downsville Demons, 15-0, the next day on Feb. 21.
FCCS used a huge 11-run fourth inning to put the game away. As a team, the group accumulated nine hits.
Two Warriors had multiple-hit games: Carroll and Raylee Thomas, who also collected four RBIs.
Rylan Thomas, Rusty Phillips, Cottingham, McMurry and Dylan Dunn had one hit each for FCCS.
FP 7 - FCCS 6
The Patriots were victorious against FCCS on Thursday night, 7-6.
“That game hurt,” Moroni said. “We had a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh. Going, playing that game Thursday night and losing it the way we did and then turn around and face the same adversity Saturday and able to find a way to win that one gives us confidence to face adversity and conquer it.”
After a scoreless first inning, both teams lit the score board up in the second. FCCS scored five runs in the top of the innings while FP clawed three runs in the bottom of the inning.
FP would tie the score in the third with two runs, but FCCS went ahead in the fourth with one run.
The teams would hold each other scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, but FP would score two runs in the seventh to put the Warriors away.
As a team, FCCS collected five hits.
McMurry was the only Warrior to hit multiple times with two.
Rylan Thomas, Carroll and Michael Ramshur had one hit each.
The Thomas brothers shared time on the mound for FCCS. Rylan pitched 5.1 innings and had six strikeouts and Raylee pitched an inning and two strikeouts.
FCCS 9 - Beekman 8
The Warriors bounced back after a heart-wrenching loss to the Patriots. They won in extra innings, 9-8.
FCCS would score one run in the first and four in the seven while holding Beekman scoreless for the first five innings.
In the sixth, Beekman would come alive, scoring five runs and pulling within striking distance, 8-5.
The opposing team would score three runs in the top of the seven to tie the ballgame up, sending it to overtime.
“Beekman was very good defensively,” Moroni said. “They didn’t make any mistakes. They are a tough gritty team and battled back.”
But, the Warriors played tough and scratched out a run in the eighth to beat the team.
“Maybe that is starting to turn the tide in their minds of being able to face adversity, deal with in and still able to win the game,” Moroni said. “I was proud of the guys overall. They figured out how to win this game, and they did it.”
As a team, the Warriors had seven hits.
Rylan Thomas, Raylee Thomas, McMurry, Dunn and Reese Jackson contributed to the Warrior hitting.
Three FCCS pitchers shared the mound against Beekman. Cade Martin pitched one inning and collected two strikeouts. Raylee Thomas pitched five innings and struck out seven, while Cottinghom pitched two innings and struck out four.
The week ahead
FCCS will face Rayville on Thursday, Caldwell High School on Friday and FP on Saturday.
“Caldwell and FP are both quality opponents,” Moroni said. “Hopefully, we learned from playing FP before. Caldwell is another gritty team. They are coached well. Caldwell and FP are going to be a good, tough competitive games for us to get us battled tested for district and the playoffs.”
