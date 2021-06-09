Family Community Christian School pitcher, Ethan Cottingham, was named to the LHSAA All-State team for this year’s baseball season.
Cottingham posted a 3.73 ERA with 55 strike outs in 39.3 innings. He held a record of 3-1. He was also named district MVP.
FCCS fell in the quarterfinals of LHSAA baseball playoffs this year after posting a 8-10 record.
