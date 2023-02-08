Franklin Academy Cougar baseball team has high hopes for their upcoming season.
The high hopes stem largely from a strong bullpen which is described by fifth-year Cougar coach Justin Robinson as “the strongest it has been since I’ve been here.”
The pitching squad is anchored by hurlers Tyler Roberts and Nate Gray, but Robinson acknowledges he has “six or seven guys” in his arsenal that “are going to be able to pitch.”
Tate Bailey, Cooper Hill, Addison Spradling and Tate Ingram are also going to be able to fill bullpen roles or start.
“We got a lot of guys that are going to be able to come in and fill the void,” Robinson said.
A deep bullpen will greatly help in their district run because FA will play three-game series against opponents.
Behind the plate catching for the Cougars will be longtime catcher Ty McMurry who is a junior this season.
“I wouldn’t trust many people to being able to steal on him,” Robinson said. “I got a lot of confidence there too.”
On the offensive side of the ball, FA plans on a steady collection of talented bats that will hopefully put runs on the board. Like his pitching, Robinson has high hopes for his hitting.
“We are the strongest we have been in the lineup in five years,” Robinson said. “I feel like our top six has the potential to hit it every time. We are not a power-hitting team as far as homers. My deal is you do the things you are suppose to do right and the home runs will come.”
With so many weapons at his disposal, Robinson is eyeing for the elusive district title. Historically, their district is strong with the last two district champs going on to also win the state championship.
Claiborne Academy won it last season, and Tallulah Academy won it the season before.
“We feel like we have the potential to win district this year,” Robinson said. “We got high hopes, but we have to take it one game at a time. We got to win district first before we do anything else.”
District opponents are: Claiborne Academy, Tallulah Academy, Prairie View Academy and Providence of Bossier City.
Last year’s district champs, Claiborne Academy, lost eight seniors, so Robinson feels like Tallulah Academy will be their strongest district foe.
One thing that will hurt Tallulah this year, is they lost their catcher.
Starting the season out, the Cougars play a home game against Riverfield Academy, a 4A team, on Feb. 21.
“We start out playing the toughest team possible,” Robinson said.
This season, Robinson and his crew hope to make history at their school.
“I really feel like we got a shot to do something that has been done only one time in school’s history,” Robinson said. “We are going to give it all we can.
