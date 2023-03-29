Cougars 5-0 in district play Mar 29, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy Cougars swept Claiborne Academy to improve to 5-0 in district play.In game one the Cougars beat Claiborne 17-3 behind a strong pitching effort from Cade Bailey and Cooper Hill only allowing a combined two hits. Cougar batters combined for 10 hits being led by Gavin Griffing with two doubles and a single on the night. Nate Gray had another multi-hit game including a double and three RBI’s. Cade Ingram, Bailey, Kyler Roberts, Hill and Addison Spradling also hit safely for the Cougars. The Cougars then hosted Claiborne for a double header at home on Thursday. In game one of the double header the Cougar offense put up 18 runs on 17 hits as they beat the Rebels 18-3. Roberts started on the mound for the Cougars throwing four innings allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts while Spradling came in to close out the game. Morgan Rollins and Caden Liles led the Cougar offense with three hits each while Griffing, Hill, Gray, Bailey and Ingram each had two hits for the hot Cougar bats. In game three of the series the Cougars blanked the Rebels 14-0 behind a great performance on the mound by Nate Gray who pitched five innings allowing only one hit while striking out seven. Ingram and Bailey led the Cougar offense with three hits each while Roberts, Ty McMurry, Morgan Rollins and Gavin Griffing each had two hits in the winning effort. The Cougars continue action this week as they take on Tallulah Academy in Winnsboro at 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (varsity) before traveling to Tallulah on Friday for a varsity double header. 