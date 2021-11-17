Cougars battled Cathedral, Porter’s Chapel Nov 17, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Academy Lady Cougars split a pair of basketball games last week, beating Cathedral but falling to Porter’s Chapel.The Lady Cougars beat Cathedral Green Wave, 48-42. Amanda Hatton was leading scorer with 14 points followed by Shelby Dickerson and Anne Sartin with 11 each. Porter’s Chapel came away the victors against the Lady Cougars, 72-46.Macie Wall put up 18 points against the Vicksburg team. Franklin Academy Cougars fell short to Cathedral and Porter’s Chapel in basketball action last week.Against Cathedral, FA slipped up, 68-35. Robert Newman was leading scorer for the Cougars with 11 points.Porter’s Chapel beat FA 67-39. Hoyt Carroll bucketed nine points and Cougar, Cade Bailey scored eight points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cougar Cathedral Basketball Chapel Sport Architecture Christianity Scorer Bailey Porter Point Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~11.17.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more +3 Spirits On The Hill brings history to life Nov 11, 2021 Spirits On The Hill brings a rich history to life in the hills of Harrisonburg. Read more Wellspring Tree Lighting scheduled Nov. 30 Nov 3, 2021 There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro than with The Wellspring’s… Read more Memorial highlights Fife accomplishments Oct 27, 2021 A memorial remembering the many accomplishments of late Baskin Mayor Geraldine Harrison Fife… Read more Forms available for Baskin festival Oct 27, 2021 “We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConvicted killer requests leniency in second murder caseWest Monroe man arrested for possession of 180 grams of marijuanaWest Monroe woman accused of deploying pepper spray on sisterWMPD arrests West Monroe man for harming daughterHomeless man arrested for unauthorized entry, says he wanted place to sleepHomeless man accused of disturbing peace at churchSterlington hits the road for second round of playoffsWest Monroe survives first-round upset bid in double overtime thrillerULM police arrests pair after gun accidentally fired on campusSt. Frederick upsets No. 3 Opelousas Catholic in opening round Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
