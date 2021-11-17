Franklin Academy Lady Cougars split a pair of basketball games last week, beating Cathedral but falling to Porter’s Chapel.

The Lady Cougars beat Cathedral Green Wave, 48-42. 

Amanda Hatton was leading scorer with 14 points followed by Shelby Dickerson and Anne Sartin with 11 each.

Porter’s Chapel came away the victors against the Lady Cougars, 72-46.

Macie Wall put up 18 points against the Vicksburg team.

Franklin Academy Cougars fell short to Cathedral and Porter’s Chapel in basketball action last week.

Against Cathedral, FA slipped up, 68-35. 

Robert Newman was leading scorer for the Cougars with 11 points.

Porter’s Chapel beat FA 67-39. 

Hoyt Carroll bucketed nine points and Cougar, Cade Bailey scored eight points.

