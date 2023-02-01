Cougars beat PVA, 54-45 Feb 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy Cougars varsity split games last week beating district opponent Prairie View Academy 54-45 and losing a non-district contest to WCCA 52-66. Against PVA Addison Spradling led the Cougars with 21 points while Hoyt Carroll added 13 points and six rebounds. Morgan Rollins scored 12 points and pulled five rebounds while Aiden Ward scored six points and Adam Carrington secured seven rebounds in the winning effort. Against WCCA Spradling led the Cougars with 22 points and four rebounds. Aiden Ward added 13 points and three rebounds. Sam Carrington made nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Hoyt Carrol added six points and seven rebounds and Morgan Rollins had two points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars. The Cougars return to action as they host district leader Providence Classical on Tuesday and finish the week with road district matchup on Thursday at PVA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Franklin Academy Cougars Prairie View Academy Wcca Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ February 1, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Pecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Jan 11, 2023 Franklin Parish High School Junior Tanner Pecanty travelled to Hawaii to participate in the … Read morePecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade +2 FPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Jan 11, 2023 A senior cheerleader from Franklin Parish High School (FPHS), Emma Grace Monceaux, Read moreFPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Rose Parade Jan 4, 2023 LOUISIANA OFFICE of Tourism, under of leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor, was the re… Read moreRose Parade Wilson to perform at Rose Parade Dec 28, 2022 Baskin native Lainey Wilson will perform mid-parade at the 134th Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2. Read moreWilson to perform at Rose Parade Biedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Dec 19, 2022 Enjoy a night of Christmas fun for the whole family at Coca-Cola Truck Night on Wednesday, D… Read moreBiedenharn hosts Coca-Cola Truck Night Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSterlington boys defeat Richwood in OT thrillerKelly, Harvey granted continuanceWossman's Lewis morphs into leader after serious off-season injuryObituaries published Jan. 25, 2023West Monroe boys soccer clings to Top 4 rankingNew Baptist pastor felt led to VidaliaThomas era begins at VidaliaFlooring issue could delay sports complexSchool employee resigns following racist textNeal, McGraw take over Lady Storm softball Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
