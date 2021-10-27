Cougars clinch playoff birth, will travel to Arkansas Oct 27, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email COUGAR QUARTERBACK Kyler Roberts passed for 164 yards and a touchdown against Claiborne Academy. (Sun photo Monica Huff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Academy clinched their first playoff birth since 2016 and will travel Friday to Marianna, Arkansas to take on Lee Academy.FA coaches were extremely proud of the tough Cougars as their scratched and fought their way to the playoffs.The young Cougars dropped their final regular-season game of the year to a veteran Claiborne Academy team on Friday night in Winnsboro.FA played a really good first half but was unable to capitalize on three drives that ended inside the 15 yard line yielding no points. FA’s offensive and defensive line played one of their better games of the year against a much larger, senior led line presented by Claiborne Academy. Cade Bailey led the defense for the Cougars as he recorded multiple solo tackles but other such as Sam Carrington, Isiah Smith, Ty McMurry and Blaine Mullican had multiple tackles as well. Addison Spradling was the leading rusher and receiver with 103 yards total on the game. Kyler Roberts was 11 for 21 passing for 164 yards and the lone touchdown pass to Cade Bailey. Log In

LATEST E-EDITION

The Franklin Sun~10.27.2021

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

News Updates

Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today!

Manage your lists 