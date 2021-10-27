FA

COUGAR QUARTERBACK Kyler Roberts passed for 164 yards and a touchdown against Claiborne Academy. (Sun photo Monica Huff)

Franklin Academy clinched their first playoff birth since 2016 and will travel Friday to Marianna, Arkansas to take on Lee Academy.

FA coaches were extremely proud of the tough Cougars as their scratched and fought their way to the playoffs.

The young Cougars dropped their final regular-season game of the year to a veteran Claiborne Academy team on Friday night in Winnsboro.

FA played a really good first half but was unable to capitalize on three drives that ended inside the 15 yard line yielding no points. 

FA’s offensive and defensive line played one of their better games of the year against a much larger, senior led line presented by Claiborne Academy. 

Cade Bailey led the defense for the Cougars as he recorded multiple solo tackles but other such as Sam Carrington, Isiah Smith, Ty McMurry and Blaine Mullican had multiple tackles as well. 

Addison Spradling was the leading rusher and receiver with 103 yards total on the game. 

Kyler Roberts was 11 for 21 passing for 164 yards and the lone touchdown pass to Cade Bailey. 

